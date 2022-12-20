Read full article on original website
15 best New Year's events around Austin to ring in 2023
Every new year, Austinites have a new chance to celebrate their own way. Maybe you start your New Year’s Eve with brunch, continue the festivities with a multi-course dinner, then finish off the night at any one of the lush evening celebrations happening throughout Austin. Or maybe you have a quiet evening at home with a prepared dinner from a local restaurant, and visit a new brunch spot on New Year's Day. (Either way, brunch.) Whether you’re looking to spend New Year's Eve at home, with your family, or out and about, we’ve got you covered with 15 fun-filled events...
Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this Christmas weekend
It’s the most wonderful time to explore the city’s holiday-inspired entertainment. Catch the final evenings Austin's beloved Trail of Lights or experience winter magic through acrobatics at Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this Christmas weekend. For a full listing of events, go to our calendar.Thursday, December 22LBJ Presidential Library presents Lady Bird's BirthdayCelebrate the life and enduring legacy of beloved Texan and former first lady Lady Bird Johnson at this family-friendly birthday bash. Party highlights include ornament-making, shopping, exhibits, and sweet treats featuring Johnson’s own family recipes. Tickets can be purchased...
Austin's Seaholm District welcomes dazzling new restaurant, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.1. Downtown Austin's Seaholm District welcomes dazzling new restaurant. Ember Kitchen & Subterra Agave Bar is coming to the Seaholm District in early 2023.2. New coalition makes noise to stop proposed concert venue in Southwest Austin. Stop Fitzhugh Concert Venue is fighting back against a proposed music venue in an otherwise quiet locale. 3. Austin couple's cookie company wins prestigious award for baking up safe spaces. The pair behind Wunderkeks went from selling their cookies at farmers markets to managing a thriving e-commerce bakery.4. Austin suburb strikes major development deal with Las Vegas-based tech company. Round Rock has reached an agreement with Las Vegas-based data center provider, Switch, that includes at least $80 million in city improvements.5. Cinemark movie chain opens Austin-area theaters for college football playoffs. This postseason, fans can catch three of the biggest college football games on the big screen.
Iconic Austin video store to return as volunteer-run We Luv Video
A shuttered Austin video store is getting a reboot with a new business model.In September 2020, I Luv Video announced that it would be permanently closing after nearly 40 years of business.In the post, owner Conrad Bejarano said it would bring him "utmost joy to pass the torch" to anyone who had the financial stability to preserve the store's catalog of films, so long as they gave the public access to those films.Fast-forward to October 2022, when I Luv Video — under the name We Luv Video — launched a Kickstarter campaign to try to bring the collection back. The campaign raised $11,000 in its first day, in part thanks to a telethon at the Fallout Theater.On November 29, the Kickstarter campaign reached its goal, with 828 backers pledging $112,494.Now, the beloved store is planning its second act as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and "volunteer-run community library and film lover screening space," according to the Kickstarter.Funds will help secure a physical location. Owners hope to find something close to the former site of the Airport Boulevard store.---Ready the full story and watch the video at KVUE.com.
Austin shines merry and bright as one of the happiest cities in America for 2022
Things are looking especially merry in Austin, home to some of the happiest people in the U.S., according to a new study. The Capital City comes in at No. 20 in a new study by SmartAsset that ranks the top 50 places where Americans are happiest in 2022.The study analyzes the 200 largest cities by comparing 13 different metrics across three categories: personal finance, well-being and quality of life."Research shows that in some cases, money does lead to happiness," the report says. "In fact, a 2021 University of Pennsylvania study found a correlation between happiness and income growth, even past...
6 ice skating rinks from downtown Austin to the Hill Country for holiday fun
The holidays are here, and to some, that means getting on the ice and enjoying a nice skate around the rink with family, friends, and loved ones. In Central Texas, you don't have to go far to get in a couple laps on the rink. Below are six Downtown AustinHit the ice while overlooking Lady Bird Lake in a new immersive winter event, Ice Rodeo, taking place at Four Seasons Austin. If you are looking for a fun weekend, you can also book a luxe lakeside cabin. Meanwhile, just across Lady Bird Lake, you can enjoy the beautiful city backdrop...
Chic South Congress hotel named best for families by Good Housekeeping
One of Austin’s greatest strengths (at least for its legions of visitors) is its wide selection of boutique hotels, and one South Congress standout is representing the city in Good Housekeeping's new awards. The venerated publication has selected Austin’s Colton House Hotel as one of five winning Southern destinations for its first-ever Family Travel Awards, calling it a “spacious suite retreat.”Good Housekeeping sent more than 75 testers out, some with families, to scout great travel locales in the United States, Mexico, and the Caribbean, taking into account experience, amenities, sustainability, inclusion, and more, for a well-rounded snapshot. Along with write-ins,...
11 festive Austin restaurants for dining out on Christmas Day
The pressure starts building months before the big day. Culinary magazines roll out spreads of towering croquembouches, TikTok explodes with easy Christmas dinner hacks, and grocery stores roll out recipes for their costliest cuts of meat. There's no place like home for the holidays, after all. What's a little drudgery in making the day picture-perfect?While we don't begrudge seasonal selfies, there's no need to break a sweat. Plenty of Austin restaurants will be offering Christmas Day feasts every bit as good as homemade — and even more photogenic. Make reservations now for the pick of the crop.Carpenters HallThis South Austin...
Cinemark movie chain opens Austin-area theaters for college football playoffs
The Cinemark movie theater chain is bringing back a special viewing experience that involves not movies but sports: The Plano-based company is teaming with ESPN to bring college football games to the big screen. This postseason, fans can catch three of the biggest games, including the Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Eve, as well as the College Football Playoff National Championship in January. Cinemark debuted this idea in 2021. According to a release, it proved to be sufficiently successful that they're not only bringing it back, they're expanding the number of theaters where it's offered, to a total of 70 theaters across...
Austin crowned No. 1 'smartest' city in the U.S. by new tech-driven study
Sometimes being smart is knowing things like practical math and the history of Waterloo. Sometimes it’s navigating a hybrid work schedule with grace, creating the perfect plan for xeriscaping the front yard, and knowing when it’s a bad idea to get onto MoPac. Austin is smart in lots of ways, and a new tech-driven study by real estate technology company ProptechOS puts the Capital City at the very top of its list of smartest cities in the United States.In this study, “smart” takes a tech-y form, implying connectivity, efficiency, and forethought, and applies to the city itself rather than its...
R&B star SZA stops by Austin's Moody Center on first arena tour
Whether Austinites missed SZA at Austin City Limits Festival or have simply missed her since, the R&B singer is gracing the city with her suave presence on March 9, at the Moody Center. The sleek new arena is selling out — and blowing similar venues out of the water on ticket sales — but so far SZA (pronounced “sizzah,” like “scissor”) stands out; this may be an uncharacteristically sexy show for the seemingly straight-laced venue.SZA’s performance at ACL included some of the steamiest choreography the festival has seen, but the singer usually appears more reserved onstage, using slow, relaxed body...
5 things to know in Austin food right now: Lake Travis taqueria closes up shop
Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news.ClosingsLakeway street taco restaurant R19 Taqueria is closing at the end of the month. The restaurant announced the impending closure on Instagram, statng that it did not get enough business to keep up with costs. The restaurant opened just over a year ago as a revival of Reunion 19 — the East Austin taqueria that was opened by four Los Angeles chefs just prior to the pandemic...
Adam Sandler makes rare appearance in Austin on Valentine's Day 2023
Comedian Adam Sandler has announced 11 new dates for his "Adam Sandler Live" stand-up tour, including a stop at the Moody Center in Austin on February 14.The tour — a continuation from fall 2022, during which he visited 22 different cities — will be a two-week sprint, kicking off on February 5 in Chicago and finishing on February 18 in Charlotte, North Carolina. In addition to Austin, Sandler will perform in Houston on February 13 and Dallas on February 15.The tour is a rare chance for fans to see Sandler perform live, as he is an ultra-successful actor who's usually...
Austin's Free Week Music Festival returns to the Red River Cultural District
As great as it is to get out there and support local music, the cost can add up — especially if you’re adding new bands to your must-see list. This January 5-7, Red River Cultural District (RRCD) is taking on the financial responsibility so more Austinites can go out and experience more new music, without burdening their wallets.In addition to the return of Free Week (formerly more of an actual week, but who’s counting), nearby restaurants and bars will be running promotions. That means discounts and freebies from Central District Brewing, Hoboken Pie, Marinara Miracles, Pelon's Tex-Mex, Shawarma Point, Stubb’s...
Austin couple's cookie company wins prestigious award for baking up safe spaces
Wunderkeks gets a lot of validation already. The Austin-based cookie company (rather than a brick-and-mortar bakery, it ships its goods) got its big break when actress Busy Phillips tweeted about a cookie overstock, and the rest has been meteoric. Besides rave reviews online, a night at the Oscars, and two South by Southwest panels coming up, the LGBTQ-owned company now has one very official endorsement under its belt: the Proudly Austin Award from the Austin LGBT Chamber of Commerce.The cookie company joins 2021 and 2020 winners, Still Austin Whiskey Co. and Austin FC, in creating strong communities around LGBTQIA+ interests....
Charming French bistro bids final farewell to Austin after long pandemic closure
As they do for any politician, circumstances have changed for Le Politique. The downtown Austin French bistro, which had been temporarily closed for two-and-a-half years, is officially closed for good. CultureMap confirmed the permanent closure, first reported by Eater, with a representative of the New Waterloo hospitality group, who declined to provide more details. The restaurant's initial 2020 announcement, brought about by the pandemic and thought to be temporary, was much wordier.“It’s been a hard & unpredictable year,” Le Politique posted on Instagram in May of 2020. “Even prior to COVID-19, we faced obstacles as the Northshore building underwent repairs...
New 2,200-acre community on the horizon for Lake Travis, plus more hot Austin headlines
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.1. New 2,200-acre master-planned community with 'downtown village' on the horizon for Lake Travis. The Spicewood project will boast ample housing (approximately 3,500 units), a downtown village, expansive hiking and biking trails, and much more.2. Texas celebrity chef sets the table for Georgetown's hottest restaurant in unlikely setting. "It's going to be a real Texas experience," says chef Steven Pyles, who has 12 James Beard nominations to his name (so far). 3. H-E-B sets opening date for first multi-level Austin store at Lake Austin Boulevard. Come for the groceries, stay for the Lake Austin views.4. Charming French bistro bids final farewell to Austin after long pandemic closure. Le Politique suffered a temporary pandemic casualty, finalized this month.5. Kendra Scott brightens the holidays for Dell Children's patients and caregivers at festive event. Texas Longhorn running back Bijan Robinson joined the Kendra Scott team in bringing cheer to patients and caregivers at Dell Children's.
New coalition makes noise to stop proposed concert venue in Southwest Austin
It’s not often that Austinites hear complaints about more music venues, but it’s all about location, location, location. Downtown spaces are trying to keep their heads above water — or more specifically, above all the luxury condos eyeing the area — but things change out in nature. In Southwest Austin, a coalition called Stop Fitzhugh Concert Venue believes the area would be better off without a proposed music venue. Fitzhugh Concert Venue, the moniker for an unnamed venue proposed for 14820 Fitzhugh Rd. out near Dripping Springs, started generating controversy at a public meeting of the Texas Commission on Environmental...
27 roosters rescued in Austin in urgent need of new homes by Wednesday
The Austin Animal Center is seeking to find homes for 27 roosters recently rescued out of cockfighting. With local shelters full this time of year, the roosters need urgent placement in homes or sanctuaries to avoid euthanasia on Wednesday, December 21.Austin Pets Alive! (APA!) shared the urgent plea in a press release, stating that the animal cruelty unit of the Austin Police Department had seized 43 animals in total (nine hens and 34 roosters) in a cockfighting bust on November 10. All nine hens and two of the roosters were quickly adopted, but 32 roosters remained at Austin Animal Center...
Janet Jackson returns to the road for summer 2023 tour with stop in Austin
After four years, Janet Jackson is back on tour — and that includes a stop in Austin. The five-time Grammy Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee will return to the road in summer 2023 with her ninth concert tour, called “Together Again." Produced by Live Nation, the 33-city tour will hit arenas and amphitheaters, launching in Florida in April, followed by stops across North America including New York, Toronto, and California, before wrapping up in Seattle on June 21. The tour will make three stops in Texas: Dallas: Friday, June 2, at Dos Equis Pavilion Houston: Saturday, June 3, at Cynthia Woods...
