Zion Clark, a wrestler born without legs, wins MMA debut

Zion Clark, a former college wrestler born with no legs , made his professional MMA debut a success Saturday.

Clark, who was born with a rare disorder that affects fetal development, won a unanimous decision over nondisabled opponent Eugene Murray at an event in San Diego called Gladiator Challenge: Seasons Beatings.

All three judges scored the bout 30-27 for 25-year-old Clark (1-0), dropping Murray to 0-5 as a pro.

Clark, who wrestled at Kent State, wrote on his Instagram page Monday: "Blessed is an understatement thanks to my teammates and coaches to prep [me] the last few months [Antonio McKee] the best coach around 1-0 on [to] the next one. Let's get it."