ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Zion Clark, a wrestler born without legs, wins MMA debut

By Jeffrey Wagenheim
ESPN
ESPN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19el8s_0jpFeL0100

Zion Clark, a former college wrestler born with no legs , made his professional MMA debut a success Saturday.

Clark, who was born with a rare disorder that affects fetal development, won a unanimous decision over nondisabled opponent Eugene Murray at an event in San Diego called Gladiator Challenge: Seasons Beatings.

All three judges scored the bout 30-27 for 25-year-old Clark (1-0), dropping Murray to 0-5 as a pro.

Clark, who wrestled at Kent State, wrote on his Instagram page Monday: "Blessed is an understatement thanks to my teammates and coaches to prep [me] the last few months [Antonio McKee] the best coach around 1-0 on [to] the next one. Let's get it."

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
worldboxingnews.net

Andy Ruiz Jr. fears as Deontay Wilder is exhausted days into camp

Deontay Wilder sent a message to forthcoming opponent Andy Ruiz Jr. stating his intentions to train like a demon in the gym. After day three, “The Bronze Bomber” revealed his punishing gym regime, including an average of twenty daily rounds. Deontay Wilder is training hard. “What’s up? It’s...
MMAmania.com

Dana White reveals cocaine scandal that paved way for UFC’s $1.5 billion ESPN broadcast deal

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is an extremely profitable business, raking in hundreds of millions for its owners and investors. But, there were several points in the promotion’s history where massive failure was very possible. One of those points was when UFC’s television deal with FOX was up, and the world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) organization was fishing for a new $450 million deal from a major broadcast company.
The Oklahoman

SGA's breakout, OU's softball dynasty, OSU's Fiesta Bowl win highlight wild year in Oklahoma sports

Thunder on draft night and golfers in Tulsa. Joc hitting homers and Spence leading rallies. Game-winning baskets taking gold balls. These are a few of my favorite things. With apologies to Rodgers and Hammerstein, it’s time to take a look back at the year in sports in Oklahoma. Our state had no shortage of memorable moments in 2022, and while there were a few we’d like to forget, most of them were grand.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
worldboxingnews.net

Adrien Broner in delusionally sad statements, one loss from oblivion

Adrien Broner is living off the past after discussing his latest comeback fight in February with an unfathomable statement. “The Problem” is a multi-weight world champion. That cannot be denied. However, Broner hasn’t scored a top-level victory against a world-class operator in almost a decade. Nine and a...
ESPN

ESPN

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy