Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Charlie Brown Christmas on 12/17 & 12/18Adrian HolmanNew Buffalo, MI
Soon You Can Crack a Cold One at Michigan Cracker Barrel -- Manager Says Alcohol is Coming SoonTracy StengelMichigan State
Driver got paid $1,000 by Michigan City to settle tire marking caseMuhammad Junaid MustafaBay City, MI
Discover South Bend's Hidden Gem (and It's Close to Notre Dame)Rebekah BartonSouth Bend, IN
Related
Ring in 2023 at These 5 SW Michigan New Year’s Eve Events
Believe it or not, we are just days away from ringing in the new year. Unfortunately, the last few years have been a bit rough for the majority of us. Hopefully, 2023 will be kinder (knock on wood). If you're looking to kick 2022 to the curb with a party,...
Here’s How to Track Snowplows Across Southwest Michigan in Real-Time
As we head into the Winter season it's important to remember that Michigan Winters can look very different from year to year. However, the one thing we can always depend on is snow. At a recent meeting, the Kalamazoo City Commission approved a new GPS-tracking system for its city vehicles,...
Kalamazoo-Based Drum Corps Unit “Legends” Will Take Hiatus For 2023, Possibly Dissolve
One of my favorite things to do with my dad, still to this day, is go to a Drum Corps show. For those unaware, the Drum and Bugle Corps is essentially a Marching Band on steroids, with no woodwinds. Corps will field anywhere between 75 and 250 members on the field, and produce a WALL of sound that will literally knock you back.
Kalamazoo Area Clubs That Were Too Wild to Last
The club scene in Kalamazoo was crazy in the 80s and 90s. Maybe it was too wild to last. We asked Southwest Michigan, via Facebook, to tell us their crazy stories about Kalamazoo area clubs that are no longer open. The people of one specific Facebook Group, Vanished Kalamazoo, did not disappoint.
West Michigan Couple Makes Six Figures Using Only Side Hustles
A couple in West Michigan have created such a splash with their side hustles that they've now been featured on CNBC three separate times. And, they're making bank while they do it. Jamie and Sarah McCauley have created a life in which they have multiple streams of income. More than...
Kalamazoo Parents Are Angry With KPS Superintendent’s Parting Gift
Just days after an abrupt resignation with little explanation by the former superintendent of Kalamazoo Public Schools (KPS) Rita Raichoudari, many parents and residents have thoughts on the inner workings of the latter's exit deal. It's come out that in a mutual agreement between Dr. Raichoudari and the KPS School...
Kalamazoo Country
Kalamazoo, MI
382
Followers
1K+
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT
Kalamazoo Country delivers the latest country music and local news for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kalamazoocountry.com
Comments / 0