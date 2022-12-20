Man and woman killed in double homicide in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating what they are calling a double homicide in the city.

Police converged on a home in the 1900 block of Cherry Hill Avenue near Belle Vista Avenue around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, one 41-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man were found dead inside the home with gunshot wounds.

There were close to a dozen people standing outside on the street and in their driveways.

Multiple people ran up to the home while First News was on the scene. Police had the home taped off with multiple cop cars surrounding it, and they also towed a gray GMC that was parked in the driveway.

Detectives were also seen going up to nearby homes to speak with neighbors. As of now, police say they do not have any suspects.

