Port Barre, LA

Train crashes into 18-wheeler in Port Barre

By Lindsey Ducharme
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

PORT BARRE, La. ( KLFY ) – The Port Barre Police Department is currently at the scene of a train and 18-wheeler crash.

The crash occurred on McCormick Drive, off of U.S. 190 when the truck driver failed to yield and crossed into the pathway of the oncoming train.

Crowley police unit totaled in crash

Chief Boudreaux said there are no injuries and no hazardous spills.

According to police, the truck trailer was empty and there is no road blockage.

Port Barre Police Department

KLFY News 10

