Train crashes into 18-wheeler in Port Barre
PORT BARRE, La. ( KLFY ) – The Port Barre Police Department is currently at the scene of a train and 18-wheeler crash.
The crash occurred on McCormick Drive, off of U.S. 190 when the truck driver failed to yield and crossed into the pathway of the oncoming train.Crowley police unit totaled in crash
Chief Boudreaux said there are no injuries and no hazardous spills.
According to police, the truck trailer was empty and there is no road blockage.
