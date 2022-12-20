Read full article on original website
WDEF
Chattanooga Firefighters Fight Fire on Shallowford Road
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- After numerous fires on Friday, the Chattanooga Fire Department did not receive a break from the elements on Friday night into Saturday. This time it was a house fire on the 900 block of Shallowford Road. Firefighters say they arrived on the scene at 11:30 Friday Night to find flames coming through the front door. They fought the blaze for hours and were still on scene late this morning taking care of hotspots.
WDEF
Neighborhood Clubhouse Catches Fire in Ooltewah
OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (WDEF)- A fire took place in Ooltewah Saturday afternoon. The Tri-County Volunteer Fire Department says the clubhouse in the Thunder Farms neighborhood off of Snow Hill Road caught on fire shortly before 1 this afternoon. Firefighters initially fought inside the building but had to evacuate due to the roof collapsing.
WATCH: Train Slams Into Truck Carrying Concrete Beam In Tennessee
An onlooker managed to capture the exact moment a freight train collided with a tractor trailer.
‘Disastrous mess’: 2 hurt when train derails after colliding with truck in Tennessee
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — Two people were injured Tuesday when a train derailed after it collided with a tractor-trailer pulling a concrete bridge beam in East Tennessee, authorities said. According to Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management spokesperson Amy Maxwell, a motorist alerted officials to the collision about 12:30 p.m....
WTVC
Holidays in the dark: How EPB kept people who need power 24/7 connected
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Earlier Saturday morning EPB announced that many residents in the Hamilton County area could expect rolling blackouts that would last roughly fifteen minutes. Since then EPB has stated that they are not expecting major outages on Sunday, since the weather is expected to be warmer. J....
WTVC
Power problems persist on Christmas Eve in the NewsChannel 9 viewing area
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. TVA says they are ending planned intermittent power outages. Some customers might still see outages from unrelated power problems:. EPB reports that they ended the outages as of 11:30 am Saturday. 'Twas the day before Christmas, & at times over an hour. People in our...
eastridgenewsonline.com
HCSO Arrest One Juvenile at Urban Air Venue
On December 21, an event to curb street violence, sponsored by the City of Chattanooga, was held at the Urban Air venue located at 2020 Gunbarrel Road. The event coordinator, Christopher Newby, made contact with a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy at the facility who was working an extra job and asked for assistance in shutting down the event. He further requested assistance with stopping any additional people from entering the venue due to the large crowd already in the building.
WDEF
Local, state officials warn area residents of inclement weather
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Multiple agencies and organizations are preparing for the worst tonight in the Tennessee Valley, as inclement weather “not seen in decades” is on the way. Everyone from Mayor Wamp’s Office to UTC, EPB and the Hamilton County Highway Department is either advising...
WDEF
Collegedale Police identify truck driver in train collision
COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Collegedale Police are updating their investigation into the train collision Tuesday on Apison Pike. The driver of the truck that was hit by the train was not local. He is 64 year old Jorge Luis Cruz-Vega from Martinez, Georgia. He drove for Starrette Houston Trucking...
wvlt.tv
trashing your tree
If Santa's reindeer get sick or injured, there are three back up reindeer who live in Maryville ready to step in. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 91-year-old Hamilton County man. Maryville Family stuck in Peru. Updated: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:39 PM EST.
mymix1041.com
Rolling Power Outage Return for Christmas Eve
Cleveland Utilities and Volunteer Electric announce a rolling power outage in coordination with the Tennessee Valley Authority to help lighten the load on the electrical grid in our area. IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT 12/24/22 6:00 A.M.: TVA Initiates Step 50 Again – Rotating 15-Minute Interruptions in Electric Service. Once again, TVA...
East Texas News
Two-semi crash causes injuries
SAN JACINTO COUNTY – The Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers investigated a crash involving two commercial motor vehicles on U.S. Highway 59, near the 453A exit, that occurred Friday. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 6:40 a.m., a 2020 Kenworth truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling south, followed...
Utilities impose new round of outages on Saturday as TVA works to respond to record power demand
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE SATURDAY: Intentional power outages continued into late morning Saturday as utilities up and down East Tennessee tried to help the Tennessee Valley Authority cope with record demand and single-digit Arctic air. TVA announced the rolling blackouts ended Saturday morning. The company urged people to look...
WTVCFOX
Brrrr: Arctic weather pays an unwelcome visit to the Chattanooga area Friday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — As extreme cold weather conditions pay us an unwelcome Christmas visit, depend on us for continuing coverage. We'll be updating this story throughout the day Friday. Read StormTrack 9 Chief Meteorologist David Glenn's latest forecast here. Watch live coverage on Good Morning Chattanooga through 9 a.m....
mymix1041.com
Update: TVA Announces Rolling Power Outages
Update: Cleveland Utilities has currently stopped the rolling blackouts. TVA has ended Step 50. Due to the unusually cold temperatures in our area, TVA has announced rolling power outages for our area. This is due to the high electric load being placed on the grid. The outages will last approximately 15 minutes each.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Tennessee Valley Authority begins rolling blackouts in north Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Tennessee Valley Authority announced it will begin rolling blackouts in north Georgia to cope with the winter weather. Blackouts will impact TVA customers 15 minutes before power is restored. The rolling blackouts are expected to affect the Chattanooga metro area and as far south as Calhoun.
wvlt.tv
Hamilton County man found; Silver Alert canceled
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled a Silver Alert for a 91-year-old Hamilton County man after he was found safe. Police previously asked for your help finding Lloyd Lacy, who was last seen wearing a red, long-sleeved shirt and khaki pants. Police said that Lacy...
wvlt.tv
Sheriff: Nails intentionally dumped on East Tennessee roadways
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials announced Monday that roofing nails had been intentionally dumped on roads in multiple East Tennessee counties. McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said deputies and Tennessee Department of Transportation personnel had responded to several incidents involving “large quantities” of roofing nails being found on various highways.
eastridgenewsonline.com
HCSO Patrol Services Arrest Two Individuals for Mail Theft
On Tuesday, December 20, at approximately 3:50 am, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office patrol services personnel responded to the 1600 block of Sedgefield Drive for the report of a white sedan driving through the neighborhood checking mailboxes. It is important to note that for the past few days, citizens have posted pictures from their residential cameras online showing a white sedan stealing mail from mailboxes in the vicinity.
WTVC
Fiery crash closes Highway 411 in Murray County Tuesday
MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE (Wednesday):. On Wednesday, the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) released new details about this accident. The GSP report says a GMC pickup struck a commercial vehicle head-on on route 61 near Richard Bennet Road. An ambulance rushed the pickup driver to Hamilton Medical Center with...
