Man arrested for shooting at Sacramento deputyRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Big Lots! Permanently Closes Longstanding California StoreTy D.Citrus Heights, CA
Sacramento City Unified School District enacts indoor mask mandate after winter breakEdy ZooSacramento, CA
California witness describes circle-shaped object hovering at treetop levelRoger MarshCalifornia State
Man arrested for shooting at Sacramento deputy
Scene of a separate police incident in Sacramento on December 20, 2022.Photo by(Public Safety News) (Sacramento, Calif.) A man was arrested Wednesday morning after firing a gunshot at and a brief standoff with Sacramento sheriff deputies at a South Sacramento residence, according to the sheriff’s office.
Chase involving Sacramento County sheriff's deputies ends in a crash, suspect at large
SACRAMENTO — A chase involving Sacramento County sheriff's deputies ended in a crash.According to sheriff's, deputies were pursuing a stolen vehicle in the area of Antelope Road and Elverta Road when the suspect's car crashed into another vehicle.The driver of the vehicle that was struck was taken to the hospital. No word has been given on their condition.No description of the suspect was given, and they remain at large.
Sacramento Observer
Sacramento Man Dies 10 Days After Sheriff’s Arrest
A 48-year-old Sacramento man died Dec. 16, just 10 days after an encounter with law enforcement left him on life support, his family said. Attorney Mark Merin has filed a civil rights claim on behalf of the family of Sherrano Stingley against former Sacramento Sheriff Scott Jones and other unknown personnel for use of excessive force, unreasonable medical care, assault/battery, negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The claim is the precursor of a federal civil rights suit which will be filed in 45 days.
Sacramento man, 28, killed in crash near Fresno; Clovis man dies later in hospital
FRESNO – A Sacramento man has died after a crash near Fresno on Thursday morning. California Highway Patrol says, a little after 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Avenue 9 east of Road 40 ½ north of Fresno to investigate a crash. As officers discovered, a sedan had crossed over double yellow lines into the opposite side of traffic – and right into the path of another oncoming sedan. The impact sent the first sedan into one shoulder, while the other sedan came to a rest in the opposite shoulder. Officers say the first driver – a 28-year-old Sacramento resident – wasn't wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP says. One passenger – a 67-year-old Clovis resident – in the other sedan suffered critical injuries in the crash and was rushed to the hospital. He later died from his injuries, CHP says. Investigators are still looking into whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.
KCRA.com
1 dead in Rio Linda house fire, Sac Metro Fire officials confirm
RIO LINDA, Calif. — A woman died in a house fire in Rio Linda on Saturday morning, according to Sacramento Metro Fire. Officials said they immediately went inside the home to fight the aggressive fire and search for any victims after it was reported one person was still inside.
KCRA.com
Pedestrian killed in Highway 50 crash, Sacramento sheriff says
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A pedestrian died Friday night after they were hit by a vehicle on Highway 50 in Rancho Cordova, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. The crash happened on the westbound Hwy. 50 onramp at Sunrise Boulevard, the sheriff's office said. It is unknown what time the crash happened and what led up to it.
KCRA.com
Suspected serial rapist arrested by CHP; assaults occurred in Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Highway Patrol arrested a man on Thursday in connection to three reported sexual assaults along Highway 99 northbound near Sacramento. According to CHP, all three reports involved a male with a similar description, driving a car with a similar description, and accusing him of assaulting women. All three were also within a 2.4-mile radius and off of the highway. CHP believes that the person they arrested is the suspect in these three assaults.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Police Department assist in arrest of gang members
SACRAMENTO, California (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department assisted the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office in the capture of two gang members. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Gang Suppression Unit had been searching for 28-year-old Treygee Tagami and 30-year-old Leslie Rogers over the course of the last eight months. Both...
Sheriff: Sacramento County standoff suspect arrested after allegedly firing shot at deputy
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – A man is under arrest after he allegedly shot at a Sacramento County sheriff's deputy during a short standoff on Wednesday. The sheriff's office says, a little after 9 a.m., deputies responded to a home on McKinley Avenue in unincorporated south Sacramento County to investigate a 911 call where someone reported that their son was shooting. More calls soon came in that the suspect, Juan Martinez, had allegedly shot at a neighbor's home. He also allegedly fired some shots into air. Deputies arrived and found that Martinez was inside a home by himself. Martinez then allegedly fired at shot out a rear window at a home at a deputy after he was asked to come out and surrender. A short standoff ensued. The sheriff's office says Martinez was eventually taken into custody by a K9. Martinez is now under arrest and is facing numerous felonies; he's being held on $100,000 bail.
Man dies after being found unresponsive on Vacaville street; no foul play suspected
VACAVILLE – Authorities say they do not suspect foul play after a man was found dead in Vacaville late Friday morning. Vacaville police say an officer on routine patrol along the 700 block of E. Monte Vista Avenue encountered an unresponsive person near Markham Avenue. Life-saving efforts were started, but police say the man was soon pronounced dead. No foul play is suspected, police say, but an investigation is ongoing. The name of the man has not been released at this point.
1 killed in Rio Linda house fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Christmas Eve house fire left one person dead and multiple displaced, officials with the Sacramento Metro Fire Department said. Around 6:05 a.m. Saturday, fire crews responded to a home that caught fire on Belcamp Street in Rio Linda. Firefighters say four people were inside the home including an infant.
Gang member fugitives arrested; one in the Caribbean, Sacramento Sheriff says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect it had been searching for was arrested in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Detectives were searching for 28-year-old Treygee Tagami and 30-year-old Leslie Rogers, who both had arrest warrants, the sheriff’s office said. According to the sheriff’s office, Tagami had arrest warrants for assault […]
Thomas O'Donnell, suspect in killing of CHP captain's husband, extradited from Sacramento to Kentucky
If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).SACRAMENTO — The suspected killer of a California Highway Patrol captain's husband has been released from Sacramento County jail and extradited to the Kentucky county where the killing happened.Thomas Francis O'Donnell, 60, was released from the custody of the Sacramento County Main Jail on Thursday, authorities confirmed.O'Donnell, of Napa, is accused of shooting Michael Harding, who was found dead in a home in Burkesville, Kentucky on September 26. He was arrested at the Sacramento International Airport on December 8 and faces a murder charge in connection to Michael's death.Michael was the estranged husband of CHP Capt. Julie Harding who was found dead weeks later in the yard of her Tennessee home. She was working in the Yuba-Sutter area prior to her death. Several law enforcement sources tell CBS13 that O'Donnell was paid to kill Michael. They also believe Julie committed suicide.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Sacramento Police investigating city’s 54th homicide
The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Tuesday morning, the city’s 54th homicide of the year. Last year the city had 57 homicides. Homicide Investigation – 3800 Block of Haywood Street. On December 20, 2022 around 11:20 a.m., Sacramento Police Department...
The bridges in Sacramento that cross the Sacramento and American Rivers
(KTXL) — The Sacramento and American Rivers have always been major natural landmarks of Sacramento and the bridges that cross these bodies of water have been crucial to connecting the central city to the rest of the city and other communities. The Sacramento River is the longest river in California and provides 31 percent of […]
KCRA.com
Anonymous tipsters split $125,000 payout for Stockton serial killings arrest
STOCKTON, Calif. — Two anonymous tipsters are splitting a $125,000 reward after helping Stockton police with details that led to the arrest of the man accused of serial killings in Northern California and the Bay Area. This is one of the largest rewards ever given out, according to Stockton...
'It was devastating': Retiring Commissioner Amanda Ray saddened by death of CHP commander
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As the investigation continues into the death of California Highway Patrol captain Julie Harding, the man accused of killing her estranged husband has been extradited to Kentucky. Thomas O’Donnell was arrested at the Sacramento International Airport in connection with the investigation into Michael Harding’s death. Michael...
Woman injured in homeless camp fire in Arden area
SACRAMENTO — A woman was hospitalized after suffering burns in a homeless encampment fire in the Arden area, the Sacramento Fire Department said Wednesday night.The fire happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. in an area beneath the Arden Way bridge between Evergreen and Harvard streets.Emergency vehicles at the scene impacted traffic on Arden Way.The fire department said there was no threat to any nearby structures.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
CHP officer hit by suspected drunken driver returns home 2 months after crash
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday, a California Highway Patrol Officer who was left in critical condition after being hit by a suspected drunken driver returned home. Officer Aaron Weikert was hit by the suspected drunken driver in October while investigating a deadly crash. According to a post from the CHP South Sacramento, Officer Weikert […]
Man accused of killing Yuba-Sutter CHP commander's estranged husband extradited
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The man arrested at the Sacramento International Airport in connection with the death investigation of a CHP commander’s estranged husband has been extradited from Sacramento to Kentucky. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to ABC10 that Thomas O’Donnell left Sacramento Thursday. He’s scheduled...
