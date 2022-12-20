Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
Organizations take extra steps to help keep people warm amid dropping temperatures
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As temperatures on Saturday started to slowly drop as a freeze warning was in effect for Northeast Florida, many cold weather shelters opened to help keep people warm. Several churches and organizations around the area opened their doors during the cold weekend. City Rescue Mission Executive...
News4Jax.com
‘Labor of love’: Georgia woman decorates Christmas tree using 800+ ornaments
KINGSLAND, Ga. – A Georgia woman has a holiday tradition that for most — can’t be matched. Betty K. Mounts, 88, from Kingsland, decorated her seven-and-a-half-foot Christmas tree this year with more than 800 ornaments. The ornaments are all shapes and sizes, as well as ages! Mounts...
News4Jax.com
Christmas Eve travelers experience delays, cancellations as frigid weather passes through Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As a battering winter storm travels across the United States, many Northeast Florida residents’ travel plans have been impacted. Since Wednesday, FlightAware, a flight tracking tool said more than 10,000 flights from U.S.-based airlines have been canceled. As of Saturday, 20 flights were canceled at...
News4Jax.com
Locals share snow photos 33 years after a white Christmas in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It has been 33 years since Jacksonville has seen snow. On Dec. 23, 1989, those who lived in Duval County sled down the Dames Point Bridge, had snowball fights, and even made snowmen!. The historic event resulted when arctic air pushed temperatures below freezing through Florida...
News4Jax.com
Dog dies in Jacksonville house fire, Red Cross called to assist 2 people
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was called to extinguish a fire Friday night at a home on the Eastside. According to JFRD, a dog died in the fire. The home was heavily damaged. The cause of the fire was unclear. JFRD said the American Red...
News4Jax.com
Home for the holidays: Dog reunited in Jacksonville with family after disappearing from North Carolina in 2020
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A family from North Carolina received a heartwarming Christmas gift on Friday after two years of waiting. Nicholas Dawson and his children reunited with his dog Isis — a 6-year-old American Staffordshire terrier — in Jacksonville after she disappeared from her Fayetteville home back in March 2020.
News4Jax.com
JFRD working fire on Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue is working to put out a fire in the Cedar Hills area. It happened round 4:25 a.m. Sunday morning on the 7200 block of Norka drive. News4Jax will update you as we learn more.
News4Jax.com
JSO searching for missing adult near Mandarin
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a missing endangered adult on the southside of Jacksonville. Paula Gerding was last seen on foot just after 1:30 a.m. in the 11800 Block of Mountain Wood Lane. She was last seen wearing matching blue and purple...
News4Jax.com
Massive fire at Springfield warehouse takes JFRD 2 hours to control
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A second-alarm fire on Jacksonville’s Eastside is finally under control Saturday evening after Jacksonville Fire and Recuse Department fought the blaze for two hours. JFRD was called to Surface Prep Supply, a sand and stone warehouse next to the train tracks on East 8th Street...
News4Jax.com
Multiple pedestrians struck on Lem Turner
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue is investigating a pedestrian involved crash on the 9100 block of Lem Turner Road. Three people were hit and taken to the hospital, one person has serious injuries, according to JFRD in a Tweet. It happened around 10:00 p.m. on Saturday...
News4Jax.com
Winter storm woes causing headaches for holiday travelers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A major winter storm is hitting on what AAA predicted would be the busiest travel day before Christmas. Some states now have hundreds of miles of road closures, and the number of canceled flights at airports across the country was growing by the hour on Friday.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville zookeeper viciously attacked by bear suffered lacerations on head, back, thighs: police report
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Editors’ note: Some of the details in this story might be difficult to hear. Discretion is advised. The 35-year-old zookeeper who was viciously attacked Wednesday by a 5-year-old North American black bear at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens suffered many lacerations on her head, back and thighs, according to a police report obtained Thursday by News4JAX.
News4Jax.com
Christmas Day 2022: What’s open and closed?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After all the presents have been opened, there’s always a chance you forgot that one thing, which perhaps warrants a quick trip to the store. Or, maybe, you just want to make a trip for a cup of coffee or a bite to eat. We...
News4Jax.com
Keystone Heights man, woman killed in Clay County crash, FHP says
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – An 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, both of Keystone Heights, were killed Friday afternoon in a crash in Clay County, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on County Road 214 at the intersection of Laredo Street at about...
News4Jax.com
Man arrested in Brentwood double shooting that left woman dead, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting on Labor Day in the Brentwood area that left a woman dead and a man injured, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Around 10 a.m. Sept. 5, the Sheriff’s Office said, the agency got an...
News4Jax.com
Resmetirom, drug being tested to fight fatty liver disease, showing promising results in Jacksonville trial
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s being called a major breakthrough for people suffering from fatty liver disease, a potentially fatal condition in which fat grows inside the liver, causing the organ to become damaged and stop working. Results from a clinical trial being conducted at the Jacksonville Center for...
News4Jax.com
First Coast Crime Stoppers sees recent decline in anonymous tips
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The number of tips rolling into First Coast Crime Stoppers has steadily declined over the past few years. Crime Stoppers works with law enforcement to get criminals off the streets by allowing members of the community to leave anonymous tips and receive a cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.
News4Jax.com
Plan ahead: 55% of serious, deadly crashes involve drugs or alcohol, study finds
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As many people finalize their holiday plans, law enforcement -- and really anyone who finds themselves on the road -- hopes you think about how you’ll get home before the fun begins. Here’s one reason why: a recent report from the National Highway Traffic Safety...
News4Jax.com
Condo association president arrested 3rd time on charges related to video voyeurism, Flagler deputies say
PALM COAST, Fla. – The homeowners association president of a condominium complex in Flagler County has been arrested now for a third time on charges of video voyeurism, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. A news release from the Sheriff’s Office said Robert Orr was re-arrested Wednesday...
News4Jax.com
Body camera video shows JSO officers kill man who fired gun outside Philips Highway hotel
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released two body camera videos showing two police shootings that happened in the last two months. The first video released shows the fatal shooting of Javon Jones at a motel in San Marco on Nov. 5. The Sheriff’s Office...
