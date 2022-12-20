ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange Park, FL

News4Jax.com

JFRD working fire on Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue is working to put out a fire in the Cedar Hills area. It happened round 4:25 a.m. Sunday morning on the 7200 block of Norka drive. News4Jax will update you as we learn more.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JSO searching for missing adult near Mandarin

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a missing endangered adult on the southside of Jacksonville. Paula Gerding was last seen on foot just after 1:30 a.m. in the 11800 Block of Mountain Wood Lane. She was last seen wearing matching blue and purple...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Massive fire at Springfield warehouse takes JFRD 2 hours to control

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A second-alarm fire on Jacksonville’s Eastside is finally under control Saturday evening after Jacksonville Fire and Recuse Department fought the blaze for two hours. JFRD was called to Surface Prep Supply, a sand and stone warehouse next to the train tracks on East 8th Street...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Multiple pedestrians struck on Lem Turner

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue is investigating a pedestrian involved crash on the 9100 block of Lem Turner Road. Three people were hit and taken to the hospital, one person has serious injuries, according to JFRD in a Tweet. It happened around 10:00 p.m. on Saturday...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Winter storm woes causing headaches for holiday travelers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A major winter storm is hitting on what AAA predicted would be the busiest travel day before Christmas. Some states now have hundreds of miles of road closures, and the number of canceled flights at airports across the country was growing by the hour on Friday.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville zookeeper viciously attacked by bear suffered lacerations on head, back, thighs: police report

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Editors’ note: Some of the details in this story might be difficult to hear. Discretion is advised. The 35-year-old zookeeper who was viciously attacked Wednesday by a 5-year-old North American black bear at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens suffered many lacerations on her head, back and thighs, according to a police report obtained Thursday by News4JAX.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Christmas Day 2022: What’s open and closed?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After all the presents have been opened, there’s always a chance you forgot that one thing, which perhaps warrants a quick trip to the store. Or, maybe, you just want to make a trip for a cup of coffee or a bite to eat. We...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Keystone Heights man, woman killed in Clay County crash, FHP says

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – An 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, both of Keystone Heights, were killed Friday afternoon in a crash in Clay County, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on County Road 214 at the intersection of Laredo Street at about...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

First Coast Crime Stoppers sees recent decline in anonymous tips

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The number of tips rolling into First Coast Crime Stoppers has steadily declined over the past few years. Crime Stoppers works with law enforcement to get criminals off the streets by allowing members of the community to leave anonymous tips and receive a cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

