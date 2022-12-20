Davidson County DA requests 'no action' against police who shot man in Madison

In a letter to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation , Nashville DA Glenn Funk wrote that three officers should be cleared of their actions for shooting a man in Madison late this year.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Nov. 12, when three Metro Nashville Police Department officers fired at Senquarius Williams after he pulled out a pistol. None of the officers were injured. Funk wrote in his letter that their actions were self-defense and defense of others.

Video released shows officers backing up as Williams walks toward them and a gun in hand. An officer shoots his weapon and Williams shoots his before he falls to the ground.

Warning: footage in this video may be upsetting or disturbing to watch.

Officer involved shooting in Madison

"After a thorough review and investigation by the TBI, the Nashville District Attorney’s office has concluded that Metro Police Officers were justified in the Nov. 12 shooting death of Senquarius Williams," said Steve Hayslip, director of communications for the Davidson County District Attorney's Office. "The video footage establishes that officers who fired their weapons did so after and while Williams was firing at them. The officers' actions were justified in protecting themselves and other citizens in the area. We are requesting that the TBI close this case and no further action be taken."

The TBI investigates officer-involved shooting incidents across the state.

