Report: Giants Concerned With Carlos Correa Medical Issue

By Thomas Neumann
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

San Francisco called off a Tuesday news conference to introduce the superstar shortstop.

Superstar shortstop Carlos Correa was supposed to be introduced as a franchise cornerstone by the Giants at a news conference Tuesday morning.

It didn’t happen.

One week after striking a 13-year, $350 million agreement with the 28-year-old Correa, San Francisco called off the scheduled news conference amid apparent concern about a finding in his physical exam, according to the Associated Press .

It’s unknown at this time whether the potential medical issue could derail the massive deal between Correa and the club. The agreement is subject to a successful physical exam, a source told the AP.

Health and availability have been issues in Correa’s MLB career to this point. He’s been placed on the disabled list seven times in eight seasons and has only reached the 150-game threshold once.

Correa, a two-time All-Star, played his first seven MLB seasons with the Astros before joining the Twins in 2022. He has compiled a .279/.357/.479 slash line with 155 home runs and 553 RBIs in 888 career games.

Correa’s agreement is poised to become the fourth-largest guaranteed contract sum in baseball history, behind only Mike Trout (Angels, 12 years, $426.5 million), Mookie Betts (Dodgers, 12 years, $365 million) and Aaron Judge (Yankees, nine years, $360 million).

