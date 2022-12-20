A Ripon Community Hospital physical therapist is offering some tips to stay safe while shoveling snow following this week’s snowstorm. Greg Fraunfelter says the biggest health care concerns are strained backs and heart attacks. Fraunfelter says that’s why it’s important to pace yourself when shoveling. Make sure your footwear has good traction. Dress warm. Take a short break to drink some water and warm up inside. If possible avoid waiting until a large snowfall ends to shovel. Shoveling a few inches of snow twice is much easier than shoveling several inches of snow at once.

RIPON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO