radioplusinfo.com
12-23 Salvation Army Of Fond du Lac Prays For Christmas Eve Miracle
The Salvation Army remains encouraged by the support that continues to pour in from the community as the Fond du Lac Kettles struggle to meet its goal. The Corps officers plan to put the kettles out for their final appearance 10 am to 4 pm Christmas Eve and pray for a Christmas Eve miracle.
Elementary school principal in Appleton creates funny video to announce snow day
"I am the principal of Richmond Elementary in Appleton. I created a video to announce our first snow day in many years."
shepherdexpress.com
She Once Worked at Burger King
On Cesar Chavez Drive in Milwaukee’s Latino neighborhood, I met Cathy in her wheelchair. She told me she was practically homeless but proudly stated, “I once worked at Burger King on 43rd and Forest Home, worked there for 10 years. But I can’t work no more.” She asked me for a piece of bread. I wheeled her out of the hot sun and bought her a full loaf.
radioplusinfo.com
12-24-22 snow shoveling safety
A Ripon Community Hospital physical therapist is offering some tips to stay safe while shoveling snow following this week’s snowstorm. Greg Fraunfelter says the biggest health care concerns are strained backs and heart attacks. Fraunfelter says that’s why it’s important to pace yourself when shoveling. Make sure your footwear has good traction. Dress warm. Take a short break to drink some water and warm up inside. If possible avoid waiting until a large snowfall ends to shovel. Shoveling a few inches of snow twice is much easier than shoveling several inches of snow at once.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Oconomowoc building offers community one last service
OCONOMOWOC — Since the late 1800s, the block of buildings located downtown at 125-131 Main St. near Fowler Lake and the Village Green have served many purposes throughout the years. As the foundations of the community’s downtown were being established, the site housed several early Oconomowoc businesses, including saloons...
CBS 58
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Melo, plus cold weather pet advice
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- There's a 10 lb. puppy you should meet who may be one of the most adorable pets featured as a CBS 58 Pet of the Week: Melo!. Angela Speed from the Wisconsin Humane Society joined us on Friday, Dec. 23 to introduce Melo. He's only about one year old.
fox47.com
LIST: Local businesses and services closing due to winter storm
The following local businesses and services have announced they are closed due to inclement weather:. American Red Cross — Holiday Blood Drive is canceled due to winter storm. More info here. Henry Vilas Zoo Lights – light show at Henry Vilas Zoo is canceled for Thursday and Friday; ticket...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee grade school principal dies; 'will be greatly missed'
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Public Schools announced the passing of Principal Deanna Burton of Townsend Street School on Thursday, Dec. 22. "Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, and the school community especially during the holiday season. "During her years of service in Milwaukee Public Schools, devoted to the...
Dozens of Dogs Saved From Southern Breeding Facilities Arrive at Wisconsin Humane Society
Dozens of dogs and puppies are preparing to find their forever homes at the Wisconsin Humane Society today. Volunteers rescued them from commercial breeding facilities in the South on Friday, Dec. 16. A Huge Rescue Mission Wisconsin Humane Society volunteers drove all the way down to Missouri to recoup the pups. They were surrendered to National Mill Dog Rescue. […] The post Dozens of Dogs Saved From Southern Breeding Facilities Arrive at Wisconsin Humane Society appeared first on DogTime.
seehafernews.com
Fond du Lac “Halloween Killer” Seeks Another Psychiatric Review
The Fond du Lac man known as the “Halloween Killer” is vying for another psychiatric exam. 73-year-old Gerald Turner was convicted in 1973 of sexually assaulting and killing 9-year-old Lisa Ann French while she was trick-or-treating. While his prison term came to an end in 2018, Turner was...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
School closings in Washington Co. as dicey weather forecast
December 21, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – A lot of snow is in the forecast and apparently it’s barreling down on Washington County and the surrounding area. With that news local schools are taking note and canceling class on Thursday, December 22. This note has been...
whbl.com
Multiple Animals Perish in Wednesday Barn Fire
A barn fire on Wednesday afternoon destroyed the structure and several animals it housed. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s office says the Sheboygan County Emergency. Communication Center received the 911 call reporting the fire at W4720 Gerber Lake Road in the Town of Rhine shortly after 2 p.m. The barn was a total loss and several animals, including but not limited to chickens, guinea pigs, and rabbits, perished in the fire.
wearegreenbay.com
Commercial fire in De Pere, no injuries reported
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – An early-afternoon commercial fire in De Pere reportedly resulted in no injuries. According to De Pere Fire & Rescue, on December 23 around 11 a.m., crews responded to a reported commercial fire at 1883 Commerce Drive. The fire reportedly involved oil from a furnace that was on fire.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Winter storm prep: We Energies, residents planning for the worst
MILWAUKEE - We Energies and other utility companies are already preparing for snow and wind-caused outages from a winter storm expected to arrive Thursday, Dec. 22. Before flurries fall and winds whip across the area, the work to keep the lights on starts now to ensure every We Energies truck, employee and crew is ready to go – even on the holidays.
WBAY Green Bay
Winnebago County: Avoid I-41 Butte Des Morts Causeway
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Friday’s severe weather outlook is high with fierce west-northwest winds. Drifting snow is a significant hazard for drivers. There will be whiteout conditions at times. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid the Butte Des Morts Causeway on I-41. “Please...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 south near College Ave. in Appleton after traffic incident
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the ‘traffic incident’ that closed the two left lanes of I-41 south near College Avenue in Appleton earlier. According to WisDOT, both southbound lanes on I-41 have reopened after being closed for roughly one hour. No other...
94.3 Jack FM
Outagamie County Urges Residents to be Prepared for Extreme Weather
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — Outagamie County officials are advising citizens to be prepared for extreme winter weather heading into the holiday weekend. According to the National Weather Service in Green Bay, WI, the arriving winter storm will bring accumulating snow late this afternoon through Thursday evening followed by additional snow and winds of 40-50 mph from Thursday night into Saturday. Widespread blowing and drifting snow is expected and blizzard conditions are also possible.
wearegreenbay.com
Eight shows set at Broadway Theatre in De Pere
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Eight live theater productions are announced for Broadway Theatre in 2023 according to the playbill for the most recent Birder Players show. The theater is home of Birder Players and Birder Studio of Performing Arts. Six of the productions will be by Birder Players:
Greater Milwaukee Today
Port Washington woman sues Aldi over tainted falafel
PORT WASHINGTON — A Port Washington woman is suing Aldi and Cuisine Innovations Unlimited, LLC, after claiming she was hospitalized twice and diagnosed with E. coli after eating Earth Grown falafel that was purchased at the supermarket chain. The lawsuit was filed last week by Ron Simon & Associates and Dunk Law Firm, PLLC, who are representing Nicole Ksioszk.
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: New species, puppy DNA, and broken bones
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a potpourri of brilliant topics with Brad Spakowitz today:. As we near the end of the year, scientists have added to our knowledge of 146 newly-discovered species. If you broke a bone as a kid, you’re more likely to break a bone as...
