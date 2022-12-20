ELLSWORTH – What was just a three-point game at halftime turned into a dominating win for Ellsworth, as the Eagles came out on top over Presque Isle 66-39. The game was back-and-forth to start, tied at 10-10 after the first quarter. In the second, the Eagles took a slight lead over the Wildcats, up 23-20 before the break. Then, they went on a 28-8 run for the entire third quarter, and rode that to their fourth straight win to open the year.

