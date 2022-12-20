ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

12-23 Salvation Army Of Fond du Lac Prays For Christmas Eve Miracle

The Salvation Army remains encouraged by the support that continues to pour in from the community as the Fond du Lac Kettles struggle to meet its goal. The Corps officers plan to put the kettles out for their final appearance 10 am to 4 pm Christmas Eve and pray for a Christmas Eve miracle.
FOND DU LAC, WI

