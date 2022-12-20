Read full article on original website
ourquadcities.com
Woman found dead after Friday blaze
A woman was found dead in a late-night house fire in Geneseo, according to a news release from Geneseo Police and Fire Departments. About 11:42 p.m. Friday, a 911 caller said there was a structure fire in a single-family home in the 500 block of North Meadow Street. Flames were visible.
ourquadcities.com
UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 injured in QC apartment fire
UPDATE, December 24, 10:15 a.m. One person has died and another is in critical condition from injuries received during the blaze on December 23, according to a press release from the Davenport Fire Department. Names are being withheld pending notification of relatives. EARLIER: Crews battled an apartment fire on the...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Reports Of Near White Out Conditions, 8 Vehicles Involved In An Auto Accident
8 vehicles involved in an accident, Near white out conditions. See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Submit a tip: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. Rockford Paranormal Files: Click Here!. Sources are reporting a major scene.
KWQC
Emergency crews respond to crash Thursday on I-74 in Moline
Staff said that’s putting more pressure on drivers in an already difficult position. Several churches across the QCA have decided to cancel or postpone their scheduled Christmas services and events. Winter weather shopping. Updated: 16 hours ago. The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by...
1470 WMBD
Fire destroyed Chillicothe home
CHILLICOTHE, Ill. – No one was injured in a house fire in Chillicothe Thursday evening that saw firefighters battling the blaze and the elements. The fire occurred on North Bradley Street. Firefighters from Chillicothe were assisted by five other departments in putting the fire out. Chief Marvin Roderick tells...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Accident near Machesney Park, Involving A Semi
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
KWQC
1 dead after Whiteside Co. single-vehicle crash
WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Tampico man died after a single-vehicle crash in Whiteside County Monday. According to deputies, c died from his injuries in the crash. The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office responded around 7:40 p.m. Monday to a single-vehicle crash on Prophet Road near the I-88 overpass in rural Rock Falls, according to a media release.
KWQC
Police respond to semi crash on I-80 Bridge Friday morning
(KWQC) - No injuries were reported following a crash involving a semi on the Interstate 80 Bridge Friday morning. LeClaire Police Chief Shane Themas said the semi was westbound on the bridge around 5:30 a.m. when the driver lost control and jackknifed, block the interstate. The rear of the trailer...
x1071.com
Shullsburg Teen Injured in One Vehicle Crash
A teen was injured Wednesday in a rollover crash in Lafayette County. 16 year old Jose McComish of Shullsburg had minor injuries as a result of the crash. According to Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred at about 7:55 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 126 near Elk Grove. A report says that McComish was traveling south when he entered the ditch, overcorrected and slid into the northbound ditch where he struck a tree, causing his truck to land on its side.
starvedrock.media
Fire at 2000 Ottawa Avenue in Naplate
This morning/Friday just before 6:00am, the Ottawa Fire Department was called to a kitchen filling with smoke at 2000 Ottawa Avenue. When firefighters arrived they saw fire in a window on the Northwest corner of a home right next door to the Naplate Village Hall. There was heavy fire in the laundry, kitchen and attic when crews arrived..
ourquadcities.com
UPDATE: Victim ID’d in John Deere Road crash
UPDATE: The victim of Wednesday’s fatal crash in Moline has been identified as Tyler J. Snyder, 20, of Moline, who died from multiple traumatic injuries. The crash is under investigation by the Moline Police Department and their Accident Reconstruction Unit and the Rock Island County Coroner. EARLIER UPDATE: A...
starvedrock.media
Two perish in Ottawa Christmas Eve fire; a third survives
Two persons perished early Saturday, but a third survived a Christmas Eve fire in Ottawa. About 2:10am, firemen were called to an apartment building in the 1500 block of Sycamore on the city's west side. The first crew were met with heavy fire in the kitchen and living room. A...
Rock Island Police: 14 cars stolen or recovered in past 24 hours
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Over the course of 24 hours, Rock Island Police handled 14 cases of cars being stolen, attempted to be stolen or recovered as stolen, according to a press release sent out by the department the morning of Thursday Dec. 22. In all but one of...
KWQC
3 teens arrested in connection to stolen vehicle in Rock Island, police say
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Three teens were charged in connection to two of 14 stolen vehicle incidents in Rock Island. The Rock Island Police Department said in 24 hours, there were 14 incidents of vehicles stolen, attempted to be stolen, or recovered, according to a media release Thursday. In all but one, the vehicles were a Hyundai or Kia.
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Crews battle fire in Spring Bay
SPRING BAY, Ill. – We’re learning more about a fire that has now completely destroyed a home in Woodford County. It was reported after 1:00 p.m. Friday on Sunset Drive in Spring Bay, along the Illinois River. Fire Chief Dennis Perry tells 25 News a resident was using...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Some Roads are Impassable Due To Drifts. Plows Are unable To Clear the Roadways. Large Tractors Are Being Used To Clear The Snow
Some Roads are Impassable Due To Drifts. Plows Are unable To Clear the Roadways. See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Submit a tip: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. Rockford Paranormal Files: Click Here!. Sources have...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: East Moline police ask for help to find 3 men suspected to set vehicle on fire
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - East Moline police are asking for the public’s help to find three men suspected of having set a vehicle on fire. East Moline police responded to a vehicle fire about 5 a.m. Dec. 11 in the 1000 block of 15th Street. Crime Stoppers said...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted for stabbing teen in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen her?. Destiny Thomas, 20, is wanted by Rock Island Police for two counts of home invasion and two counts of aggravated battery. According to police, Thomas stabbed a 15-year-old girl on Dec. 6. The girl was flown to the University of Iowa Hospital, where she underwent surgery and is in stable condition.
aroundptown.com
Erie Fugitive Arrested
Some Information provided by Lee County Sheriff’s Office. 35-year-old Jake Verkruysse, of Erie, who violated his terms of release on charges stemming from a break-in, was taken into custody in rural Henry County, by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police on Tuesday after three days of freedom.
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Kewanee man on drug charges
Jeffery Cerda, 26, was arrested and formally charged Thursday for two drug charges resulting from a Kewanee Police investigation.Photo byCourtesy of Kewanee Police Department. A Kewanee man was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 21 following a joint narcotics investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies that resulted in the seizure of approximately three ounces of cocaine, cash and packaging materials.
