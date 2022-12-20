ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Falls, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ourquadcities.com

Woman found dead after Friday blaze

A woman was found dead in a late-night house fire in Geneseo, according to a news release from Geneseo Police and Fire Departments. About 11:42 p.m. Friday, a 911 caller said there was a structure fire in a single-family home in the 500 block of North Meadow Street. Flames were visible.
GENESEO, IL
ourquadcities.com

UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 injured in QC apartment fire

UPDATE, December 24, 10:15 a.m. One person has died and another is in critical condition from injuries received during the blaze on December 23, according to a press release from the Davenport Fire Department. Names are being withheld pending notification of relatives. EARLIER: Crews battled an apartment fire on the...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Emergency crews respond to crash Thursday on I-74 in Moline

Staff said that’s putting more pressure on drivers in an already difficult position. Several churches across the QCA have decided to cancel or postpone their scheduled Christmas services and events. Winter weather shopping. Updated: 16 hours ago. The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by...
MOLINE, IL
1470 WMBD

Fire destroyed Chillicothe home

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. – No one was injured in a house fire in Chillicothe Thursday evening that saw firefighters battling the blaze and the elements. The fire occurred on North Bradley Street. Firefighters from Chillicothe were assisted by five other departments in putting the fire out. Chief Marvin Roderick tells...
CHILLICOTHE, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Accident near Machesney Park, Involving A Semi

We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
KWQC

1 dead after Whiteside Co. single-vehicle crash

WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Tampico man died after a single-vehicle crash in Whiteside County Monday. According to deputies, c died from his injuries in the crash. The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office responded around 7:40 p.m. Monday to a single-vehicle crash on Prophet Road near the I-88 overpass in rural Rock Falls, according to a media release.
WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Police respond to semi crash on I-80 Bridge Friday morning

(KWQC) - No injuries were reported following a crash involving a semi on the Interstate 80 Bridge Friday morning. LeClaire Police Chief Shane Themas said the semi was westbound on the bridge around 5:30 a.m. when the driver lost control and jackknifed, block the interstate. The rear of the trailer...
LE CLAIRE, IA
x1071.com

Shullsburg Teen Injured in One Vehicle Crash

A teen was injured Wednesday in a rollover crash in Lafayette County. 16 year old Jose McComish of Shullsburg had minor injuries as a result of the crash. According to Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred at about 7:55 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 126 near Elk Grove. A report says that McComish was traveling south when he entered the ditch, overcorrected and slid into the northbound ditch where he struck a tree, causing his truck to land on its side.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
starvedrock.media

Fire at 2000 Ottawa Avenue in Naplate

This morning/Friday just before 6:00am, the Ottawa Fire Department was called to a kitchen filling with smoke at 2000 Ottawa Avenue. When firefighters arrived they saw fire in a window on the Northwest corner of a home right next door to the Naplate Village Hall. There was heavy fire in the laundry, kitchen and attic when crews arrived..
OTTAWA, IL
ourquadcities.com

UPDATE: Victim ID’d in John Deere Road crash

UPDATE: The victim of Wednesday’s fatal crash in Moline has been identified as Tyler J. Snyder, 20, of Moline, who died from multiple traumatic injuries. The crash is under investigation by the Moline Police Department and their Accident Reconstruction Unit and the Rock Island County Coroner. EARLIER UPDATE: A...
MOLINE, IL
starvedrock.media

Two perish in Ottawa Christmas Eve fire; a third survives

Two persons perished early Saturday, but a third survived a Christmas Eve fire in Ottawa. About 2:10am, firemen were called to an apartment building in the 1500 block of Sycamore on the city's west side. The first crew were met with heavy fire in the kitchen and living room. A...
OTTAWA, IL
KWQC

3 teens arrested in connection to stolen vehicle in Rock Island, police say

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Three teens were charged in connection to two of 14 stolen vehicle incidents in Rock Island. The Rock Island Police Department said in 24 hours, there were 14 incidents of vehicles stolen, attempted to be stolen, or recovered, according to a media release Thursday. In all but one, the vehicles were a Hyundai or Kia.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
1470 WMBD

UPDATE: Crews battle fire in Spring Bay

SPRING BAY, Ill. – We’re learning more about a fire that has now completely destroyed a home in Woodford County. It was reported after 1:00 p.m. Friday on Sunset Drive in Spring Bay, along the Illinois River. Fire Chief Dennis Perry tells 25 News a resident was using...
SPRING BAY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Some Roads are Impassable Due To Drifts. Plows Are unable To Clear the Roadways. Large Tractors Are Being Used To Clear The Snow

Some Roads are Impassable Due To Drifts. Plows Are unable To Clear the Roadways. See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Submit a tip: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. Rockford Paranormal Files: Click Here!. Sources have...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
KWQC

CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted for stabbing teen in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen her?. Destiny Thomas, 20, is wanted by Rock Island Police for two counts of home invasion and two counts of aggravated battery. According to police, Thomas stabbed a 15-year-old girl on Dec. 6. The girl was flown to the University of Iowa Hospital, where she underwent surgery and is in stable condition.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
aroundptown.com

Erie Fugitive Arrested

Some Information provided by Lee County Sheriff’s Office. 35-year-old Jake Verkruysse, of Erie, who violated his terms of release on charges stemming from a break-in, was taken into custody in rural Henry County, by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police on Tuesday after three days of freedom.
LEE COUNTY, IL
Susan DeVilder

Traffic stop leads to arrest of Kewanee man on drug charges

Jeffery Cerda, 26, was arrested and formally charged Thursday for two drug charges resulting from a Kewanee Police investigation.Photo byCourtesy of Kewanee Police Department. A Kewanee man was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 21 following a joint narcotics investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies that resulted in the seizure of approximately three ounces of cocaine, cash and packaging materials.
KEWANEE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy