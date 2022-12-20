Read full article on original website
FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Christmas Day Slate
We have some NFL action on Christmas Day, and it gives us a fun and different way to play NFL DFS on FanDuel via a smaller slate. The Sunday begins at 1 p.m. EST with a matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins (-3.5) in Miami. The Los Angeles Rams host the Denver Broncos (-2.5) at 4:30 p.m. EST, and the slate wraps up with an NFC clash in the desert between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-7.5) and Arizona Cardinals at 8:20 p.m. EST.
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable on Friday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Antetokounmpo is dealing with left knee soreness and is probable to face the Nets on Friday. Our models expect him to play 33.4 minutes against Brooklyn. Antetokounmpo's Friday projection includes 29.1 points, 11.5 rebounds, 5.6...
Payton Pritchard playing with Celtics' second unit on Friday night
Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Pritchard will come off the bench after Marcus Smart was announced as Friday's starter. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 216.3 minutes this season, Pitchard is averaging 0.76 FanDuel points per minute.
Nuggets starting Jamal Murray (injury management) on Friday, Christian Braun to bench
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (injury management) is starting in Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Murray will make his 26th start this season after he was sidelined one game for injury management reasons. In a matchup against a Portland team allowing 48.0 FanDuel points per game to point guards, our models project Murray to score 33.4 FanDuel points.
Boston's Marcus Smart (illness) probable on Friday
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (illness) is probable for Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Smart is on track to return after Boston's guard missed one game with an illness. In 32.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Smart to score 29.1 FanDuel points. Smart's projection includes 12.5 points, 3.6 rebounds,...
Denver's Jamal Murray (foot) probable for Sunday's game versus Suns
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (foot) is probable to play in Sunday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Murray is on track to play on Christmas after he was listed as probable with left foot inflammation. In 34.1 expected minutes, our models project Murray to score 33.4 FanDuel points. Murray's projection...
Quentin Grimes (ankle) active for Knicks on Friday
New York Knicks guard Quentin Grimes (ankle) will play in Friday's contest against the Chicago Bulls. Grimes will be active at home despite being listed as questionable with an ankle injury. In 35.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Grimes to score 25.7 FanDuel points. Grimes' current projection includes 13.3 points,...
Portland's Damian Lillard (wrist) probable on Friday
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (wrist) is probable for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Lillard continues to deal with a wrist injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against Denver on Friday. Our models expect him to play 35.1 minutes against the Nuggets. Lillard's...
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton (wrist) available on Friday
Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton (wrist) is available for Friday's game against the Miami Heat. Haliburton has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Miami on Friday. Our models expect him to play 35.4 minutes against the Heat. Haliburton's Friday projection includes 17.9 points, 4.4 rebounds,...
Spurs starting Keldon Johnson (back) on Friday
San Antonio Spurs small forward Keldon Johnson (back) is starting in Friday's lineup against the Orlando Magic. Johnson will make his 28th start this season after he missed two contests with a lower back contusion. In a matchup against a Magic team ranked 23rd in defensive rating, our models project Johnson to score 31.7 FanDuel points.
Toronto's Gary Trent Jr. (quad) active on Friday
Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. (quad) will play in Friday's contest versus the Cleveland Cavaliers. Trent Jr. will be available after he was sidelined four games with left quad soreness. In 30.9 expected minutes, our models project Trent Jr. to record 23.3 FanDuel points. Trent Jr.'s projection includes 14.1...
Indiana's Bennedict Mathurin starting for Aaron Nesmith (ankle) on Friday
Indiana Pacers shooting guard Bennedict Mathurin is starting in Friday's lineup against the Miami Heat. Mathurin will make his second career start after Aaron Nesmith was ruled out with an ankle injury. In 28.2 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Mathurin to score 23.5 FanDuel points. Mathurin's projection includes 15.6 points,...
Portland's Drew Eubanks (hip) available on Friday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks (hip) is available for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Eubanks has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Denver on Friday. Our models expect him to play 18.0 minutes against the Nuggets. Eubanks' Friday projection includes 5.5 points, 5.2 rebounds,...
Corey Kispert coming off the bench for Washington on Friday
Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Kispert will move to the bench on Friday with Kristaps Porzingis back in the starting lineup. Our models expect Kispert to play 16.9 minutes against the Kings. Kispert's Friday projection includes 5.4...
Clippers rule out John Wall (ankle) on Friday
Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall (ankle) will not play in Friday's contest versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Wall will not be available in Philadelphia after the veteran was ruled out with a right ankle sprain. Expect Reggie Jackson to play an increased role at point guard on Friday night. Per...
Kemba Walker (injury recovery) out Sunday for Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks guard Kemba Walker will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Walker is listed out due to left knee injury recovery. His next chance to play will come Tuesday versus New York. In 5 games this season, Walker is averaging 12.8 points, 3.2...
Rockets' Garrison Mathews (illness) available on Friday
Houston Rockets shooting guard Garrison Mathews (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Mathews has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Dallas on Friday. Our models expect him to play 18.0 minutes against the Mavericks. Mathews' Friday projection includes 7.0 points, 1.9 rebounds,...
Lakers' Russell Westbrook (foot) probable on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook (foot) is probable for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Westbrook is listed as probable with a foot injury and is expected to return on Friday after sitting out Wednesday's game. Our models expect him to play 28.4 minutes against the Hornets. Westbrook's...
Josh Hart (ankle) available for Portland on Friday
Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Josh Hart (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Hart has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Denver on Friday. Our models expect him to play 35.0 minutes against Denver. Hart's Friday projection includes 10.0 points, 7.8 rebounds,...
Minnesota's Kyle Anderson (back) out on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Kyle Anderson (back) will not play in Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Anderson will not be active for the third straight game with back spasms. Expect Austin Rivers to see more minutes on Friday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 255.1 minutes this season with...
