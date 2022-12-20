A court in Maldives on Sunday found the former president guilty of money laundering and accepting a bribe and sentenced him to 11 years in prison.The Criminal Court of Maldives also ordered Abdulla Yameen to pay a fine of $5 million.The court found Yameen guilty of accepting money for leasing an island owned by the government. He ruled the Indian ocean archipelago nation, known as an exclusive tourist destination, from 2013 to 2018. It gave him a seven-year sentence for money laundering and four years for accepting a bribe. This was not the first time Yameen was found guilty....

