The 2025 Chevy Equinox was just spotted undergoing testing as a camo-clad prototype, giving us yet another early look at the next-generation crossover. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the new 2025 Chevy Equinox out and about as a prototype. Per recent GM Authority coverage, a series of spy photos published in September depicting a camouflaged crossover have now been confirmed as showing the new ‘Nox, providing us with a separate point of reference for the upcoming generational overhaul.

2 DAYS AGO