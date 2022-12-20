Read full article on original website
gmauthority.com
C8 Corvette Left For Dead In Montana
The mid-engine C8 Corvette is at home on the racetrack, offering impressive performance for relatively little outlay. However, one place the C8 Corvette is a bit less comfortable is on 10 inches of ice and snow, as demonstrated by this abandoned C8 Stingray in Montana. Recently posted to subreddit r/Autos,...
gmauthority.com
Here’s Why GM Kept The Column Shifter In The 2024 GMC Sierra HD
For the 2024 model year, the GMC Sierra HD will receive a mid-cycle refresh. Introducing a bevy of updates and revisions to the heavy-duty pickup, the decision to keep the column-mounted shifter left some wondering why do so on the Sierra HD while move it to the center console on the refreshed Sierra 1500. Today, GM Authority has the answer.
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 Sand Dune Metallic Paint No Longer Available To Order
The 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 represents the fifth model year for the fourth generation of Chevy’s full-size pickup truck. Introducing just a few changes over the refreshed 2022 model, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 Silverado 1500 will have one less paint color to choose from. Sand Dune...
gmauthority.com
2025 Chevy Equinox Spied Testing Again
The 2025 Chevy Equinox was just spotted undergoing testing as a camo-clad prototype, giving us yet another early look at the next-generation crossover. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the new 2025 Chevy Equinox out and about as a prototype. Per recent GM Authority coverage, a series of spy photos published in September depicting a camouflaged crossover have now been confirmed as showing the new ‘Nox, providing us with a separate point of reference for the upcoming generational overhaul.
gmauthority.com
C6 Corvette Loses Control Exiting Car Show, Hits Crowd: Video
Car shows are typically a great place to relax and enjoy the sights and sounds of some sweet rides among like-minded enthusiasts. Unfortunately, all it takes is one idiot with a lead foot to ruin it for everyone, as was the case for the driver behind the wheel of the C6 Corvette seen in the following video.
gmauthority.com
No GM EV Has Power-Retractable Running Boards Yet
As a representation of the future, electric vehicles are typically chock full of cutting-edge technologies and high-end convenience features. However, not a single GM EV, in production or coming in the next year, features power-retractable running boards. Why is this the case?. The GMC Hummer EV Pickup and upcoming GMC...
gmauthority.com
Here Are All The 2023 GMC Canyon Wheel Options
The 2023 GMC Canyon introduces all-new generation for the mid-size pickup truck. Boasting a bevy of changes and upgrades over the preceding generation, today we’re taking a closer look at all of the available 2023 GMC Canyon wheel designs. It’s worth noting that three of the wheels are LPO...
gmauthority.com
1971 Chevy C10 Cheyenne THXDAD At SEMA 2022: Photos
It seems like almost every year, the vehicle builds at the SEMA show get more extravagant and otherworldly. However, sometimes it’s a vehicle’s story that makes it SEMA-worthy. Today, we have a 1971 Chevy C10 Cheyenne, nicknamed THXDAD (aka thanks dad), built in modest fashion with a heartwarming story.
gmauthority.com
Check Out This Lowered Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Riding On Vossen Forged ML-X2 Wheels
The Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing is one of the most track-worthy production vehicles to ever wear the Caddy crest, making its performance intentions known via its aggressive exterior styling and functional aero upgrades. Now, we’re getting a gander at the Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing lowered a set of Vossen Forged ML-X2 wheels.
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Bolt EV A Steal With The Full EV Tax Credit
Given the recent announcement that the U.S. Treasury’s EV tax credit guidance will be delayed a few months, it’s possible that a few GM electric vehicles may be eligible for the full $7,500 federal EV tax credit. For some vehicles, like the Chevy Bolt EV, this could result in substantially higher levels of affordability.
gmauthority.com
2024 GMC Sierra 2500 HD Pro (Base): First Photos
The GMC Sierra HD lineup receives a mid-cycle refresh for the 2024 model year, bring all types of upgrades and enhancements to the heavy duty pickup. Thus far, GM Authority has brought you several real-world photo galleries of the SLE, SLT, Denali and Denali Ultimate. Today, GM Authority’s expert photographers have exclusively captured our first photos of the refreshed 2024 GMC Sierra HD in the Pro trim.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Colorado Discount Offers $750 Off In December 2022
In December 2022, a Chevy Colorado discount offers $750 off the 2022 Chevy Colorado including $500 Red Tag Bonus Cash toward the purchase or lease of the midsize pickup truck and an additional $250 Cash Allowance. In addition, a national lease is available for $299 per month for 36 months...
gmauthority.com
2024 Hyundai Kona Revealed As Chevy Trailblazer Rival
Hyundai has revealed the all-new 2024 Hyundai Kona subcompact crossover, which will continue to compete directly with the Chevy Trailblazer. The second-gen Kona has a larger footprint than its predecessor; it’s 25 mm wider and 150 mm longer thanks to a 60 mm longer wheelbase. The 2024 Kona will...
gmauthority.com
Cadillac Lyriq AWD Luxury And Sport Launch In China
A week after GM Authority anticipated the imminent arrival of the new Cadillac Lyriq Sport in China, General Motors has just officially launched the AWD version of Cadillac‘s all-electric crossover with Luxury and Sport trims in the Asian country. The automaker expanded the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq‘s range in the...
gmauthority.com
GMC Canyon Discount Offers Low-Interest Financing In December 2022
For December 2022, a GMC Canyon discount offers low-interest financing for up to 60 months on the 2022 Canyon, plus a $250 Purchase Allowance for current owners of a 2008 model year or newer vehicle or lessees of a 2017 model year or newer vehicle. The Professional Grade brand also...
gmauthority.com
Someone Is Asking $375K For 25-Mile 2023 Corvette Z06
Amidst the supply chain issues and reduced inventories nowadays, it can be difficult to secure a new, desirable vehicle straight off the dealership lot. We’ve seen it with various GM cars, trucks and SUVs, and now, we’re seeing it with the 2023 Corvette Z06. If you’re willing to settle for “slightly used” C8 Z06, you now have the opportunity to own one.
gmauthority.com
Here Are The 2023 Cadillac XT5 Towing Capacities
The 2023 Cadillac XT5 represents the seventh model year of the first-generation luxury compact crossover. Soldiering on relatively unchanged compared to the 2022 model, today we’re taking a look at 2023 Cadillac XT5 towing capacities. Before we begin, let’s review the powertrain options. Under the hood reside two engine...
gmauthority.com
Cadillac XT4 Discount Offers Up To $2,250 Off In December 2022
In December 2022, a Cadillac XT4 discount offers a cash purchase incentive of $500, or $500 off combined with low-interest financing for up to 60 months, on the 2022 Cadillac XT4 and 2023 Cadillac XT4. The luxury marque also offers a $2,250 lease incentive on the 2023 XT4. In addition,...
gmauthority.com
Here’s When 2024 GMC Terrain Production Will Start
GM introduced a mid-cycle refresh for the GMC Terrain crossover with the debut of the 2022 model year, while the subsequent 2023 model ushered in only a few changes and updates. Now, GM Authority has exclusively learned when the start of regular production (SORP) for the 2024 GMC Terrain will begin.
gmauthority.com
Cruise AVs Giving First Rides In Phoenix And Austin: Video
GM’s autonomous vehicle division, Cruise, is now offering fully autonomous rides in the cities of Phoenix and Austin. To celebrate, the company recently posted a short video showing some of the first riders in the new cities. Clocking in at just over one minute, the video features Cruise riders...
