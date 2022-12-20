Read full article on original website
I am Constantly Tormented for Delivering the Idaho Girls to their Deaths: The private Taxi Driver Opens upOlu'RemiMoscow, ID
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanFresno, CA
School Allows Remote Learning Following Unsolved Campus MurdersStill UnsolvedMoscow, ID
Couple grows own food, raises 10 kids: "No money to buy groceries"Amy ChristieLewiston, ID
Moscow murders: Professor sues Tik-Toker sleuth for defamation
MOSCOW, Idaho — A University of Idaho professor has filed a lawsuit alleging defamation by a Tik Tok crime sleuth, who accused the professor of murdering the four Idaho students on her account -- which later was reposted and viewed by millions. A Texas based internet sleuth, Ashley Guillard,...
Cops spoke with Idaho murder victim on phone prior to quadruple slaying, new footage reveals
Newly released bodycam footage reveals authorities previously responded to a wild party at the off-campus house where four University of Idaho students were slain on November 13, and even spoke to one of the victims via phone. In the video obtained by the true crime YouTube channel “Truth & Transparency,” Moscow police officers are seen addressing a noise complaint at 1122 King Road on the night of Sept. 1, 2022. After knocking on the door for about 10 minutes, the officers are greeted by a raucous party of young people, one of whom informs them that the residents are not home. “They left...
Murdered student's father braces for first Christmas without her
It was a normal Sunday for Ben Mogen. He had taken himself out to see a movie Nov. 13 when Karen Laramie, the mother of his daughter, Madison Mogen, called. He texted her and said he’d call in a minute. But then Ben Mogen’s mother called. Those two things never happen back to back, he...
Idaho murders: Footsteps can be heard on 'every floor,' former tenant says
A former resident of the home where four Idaho college students were murdered said that every footstep was audible in the "creaky" house with "poor insulation."
Idaho Professor Sues TikToker for Videos Accusing Her of Murdering Students
A University of Idaho professor has filed a defamation lawsuit against a TikToker who accused her of perpetrating the murder of four students in videos shared online. TikToker Ashley Guillard, who has more than 105,000 followers, posted six videos in which she sought to tie history chair Rebecca Scofield to the murders. She also alleged that Scofield had been in a romantic relationship with one of the victims. The lawsuit alleges Guillard uses tarot cards to “solve” crimes. Guillard has “decided to use the community’s pain for her online self-promotion,” Scofield’s complaint says. The professor was in Portland visiting friends when the students were murdered, the lawsuit says. She had sent a letter to the TikTok personality in November demanding she take the videos down, but Guillard allegedly went on to make more. The professor “fears for her life and for the lives of her family members,” the lawsuit says.Read it at Idaho Statesman
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Moscow Police Department Daily Activity Log: Thursday, December 22, 2022
MOSCOW - Below is the Moscow Police Department daily activity log for Thursday, December 22, 2022. ------------------------------------------------------- Complaint of female who won't stop yelling. RP having an anxiety attack. No ambulance needed. Not physical. No report. ------------------------------------------------------- 22-M11000 Suspicious Person/Circumstance. Incident Address: 600 BLK STYNER AVE. MOSCOW ID 83843. Disposition:...
koze.com
SWAT Member Who Shot and Killed Man in Pullman Standoff Identified
The SWAT team member who shot and killed a man in Pullman during an armed standoff last week has been identified. According to a Washington State University Police news release, WSU Police Sgt. Brett Boyd was the officer who used lethal force during a standoff at a Pullman apartment Dec. 15.
Tri-City Herald
Moscow police chief defends investigation as unverified video footage surfaces
Moscow Police Chief James Fry on Tuesday defended his command of the investigation into the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students, pushing back against growing questions as the homicide case nears six weeks old — and is still without a suspect. “What I want people to know...
TODAY.com
Idaho slayings: Police say tips have reached 10K mark, but a suspect is still not identified
The number of tips have topped 10,000 in the case of four University of Idaho students who were stabbed and killed last month, according to police, but investigators still have not identified a suspect more than six weeks after the crime. "Investigators continue to have the same level of resources,...
Update on Moscow murders: Car found in Oregon has no connection to Moscow
MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police Department (MPD) sent an update regarding an earlier press release sent out Tuesday about a White Hyundai Elantra found in Eugene, Oregon. They said that police have spoken with the owner and that they don't believe she has any connection to the murders. "The...
newsnationnow.com
Idaho police didn’t seek interior video: Knife store owner
(NewsNation) — NewsNation correspondent Alex Caprariello looked into how easy it is to get a knife in Idaho, after police said they suspect the weapon used in the murders of four Idaho college students was a fixed blade knife. “It turns out just about everyone’s got one (a knife)...
KHQ Right Now
New surveillance video surfaces in Moscow homicides
MOSCOW, Idaho - 36 days since the tragic death of four University of Idaho students and still no answers for families as Christmas approaches. New surveillance video obtained by Fox News has been released of Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen walking home from the Corner Club, minutes before they were seen at Grub Truck on Main Street.
Asotin County Deputies Investigating Friday Night Rollover Crash
CLARKSTON - A lone driver escaped injury following a roll over accident on 13th Street in Clarkston on Friday evening. According to Asotin County Fire District #1, rescue crews and Asotin County Deputies were called to the scene at about 7:00 p.m. When crews arrived the driver of the pickup was out of the vehicle. Lewiston paramedic crews checked the driver for injuries and he refused any treatment.
koze.com
Man Killed in Standoff With SWAT Team Identified
PULLMAN, WA – The man who barricaded himself in an apartment near Washington State University after threatening to kill his two roommates early Thursday morning has been identified. Whitman County Coroner Annie Pillers says the 36-year-old man who died as the result of a gunshot wound is Brent Lee Kopacka.
KHQ Right Now
Local resident creates t-shirts to honor Idaho murder victims, proceeds going to families
MOSCOW, Idaho - A local resident is selling t-shirts to raise money for the families of the four University of Idaho (UI) students who were killed last month. Lewiston resident Cher Mccomas, said her sister reached out with the idea of creating a shirt because her daughter is a junior at UI. Mccomas' niece was good friends with victims Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, making this project personal for her.
Identity of man shot, killed in Pullman standoff released
PULLMAN, Wash. — The Whitman County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the identity of the man who was shot after a standoff in Pullman. The report says 36-year-old Brent Kopacka was killed on December 15 at 1000 SE Latah Street. The cause of death is listed as a gunshot wound, and the manner of death is homicide. Kopacka was involved in...
koze.com
Whitman County Ranch Settles With US Attorneys Office
POMEROY, WA – A Whitman County cattle and livestock ranching operation and its owner have entered into a Settlement Agreement and Consent Decree with the Eastern District of the U.S. Attorneys Office. Rileys’ River Ranch and rancher Walter “Sonny” Riley have settled the federal lawsuit against them for the unlawful use of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ environmentally sensitive federal lands along the Lower Snake River. The ranch is located on State Route 127 northwest of Pomeroy.
TMZ.com
New Clue About 'Adam' in Murder Case Of 4 Idaho College Students
6:27 AM PT -- 12/19 -- Adam is reportedly a bartender in the area, and not considered a suspect at this time. A tantalizing new clue has surfaced in the murders of 4 Idaho college students ... two of the victims were seemingly caught on video discussing a person named "Adam" just hours before they were slaughtered.
FOX 28 Spokane
Moscow Police release new information on quadruple homicide on Nov. 13th
MOSCOW, Idaho, — Investigators with the Moscow Police Department are continuing to solve the mystery of four University of Idaho students. MPD shared on Facebook the department has been looking through most of the photos and digital content gathered they’re calling “critical cameras” from before and after the murders.
KXLY
86-year-old man dies in crash in Wallace
WALLACE, Idaho — An 86-year-old man died in a crash in Wallace Tuesday night. The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in the 500 block of Burke Road. Deputies and medical personnel transported the victim to the Shoshone Medical Center, but...
