LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program's top-rated commitment in the 2023 recruiting class is no longer in the fold. Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., who had been committed to the Cardinals since late May, announced Thursday - the second day of the early signing period - that he has flipped his verbal pledge from Louisville to Texas and signed with the Longhorns.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO