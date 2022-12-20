Read full article on original website
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Bolt EV A Steal With The Full EV Tax Credit
Given the recent announcement that the U.S. Treasury’s EV tax credit guidance will be delayed a few months, it’s possible that a few GM electric vehicles may be eligible for the full $7,500 federal EV tax credit. For some vehicles, like the Chevy Bolt EV, this could result in substantially higher levels of affordability.
gmauthority.com
Canada Proposing 20 Percent ZEV New Car Sales Regulations By 2026, 100 Percent By 2035
The Canadian government has just issued a new set of regulations that are intended to reduce emissions from the transportation sector by targeting car sales of light-duty vehicles (passenger vehicles, SUVs, crossovers and light trucks). These proposed regulations would set requirements for automakers to meet annual ZEV (zero-emission vehicle) targets....
gmauthority.com
U.S. Senate Asks GM If Parts Supply Is Linked To Forced Labor Use In China
In letters made public on December 22nd, the United States Senate Finance Committee has asked eight major automakers, GM included, to disclose if components used in their vehicles are linked to alleged forced labor use in China. According to a report by Reuters, the Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden...
Food Stamps Schedule: January 2023 — When SNAP Payments Distribute
Recipients of SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, will receive their January payment soon, which includes the 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) approved for fiscal year 2023. The COLA kicked in...
gmauthority.com
No GM EV Has Power-Retractable Running Boards Yet
As a representation of the future, electric vehicles are typically chock full of cutting-edge technologies and high-end convenience features. However, not a single GM EV, in production or coming in the next year, features power-retractable running boards. Why is this the case?. The GMC Hummer EV Pickup and upcoming GMC...
gmauthority.com
Cadillac Lyriq AWD Luxury And Sport Launch In China
A week after GM Authority anticipated the imminent arrival of the new Cadillac Lyriq Sport in China, General Motors has just officially launched the AWD version of Cadillac‘s all-electric crossover with Luxury and Sport trims in the Asian country. The automaker expanded the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq‘s range in the...
gmauthority.com
GMC Canyon Discount Offers Low-Interest Financing In December 2022
For December 2022, a GMC Canyon discount offers low-interest financing for up to 60 months on the 2022 Canyon, plus a $250 Purchase Allowance for current owners of a 2008 model year or newer vehicle or lessees of a 2017 model year or newer vehicle. The Professional Grade brand also...
gmauthority.com
Chevy Trax Sales Grew One Percent During Q3 2022
Chevy Trax sales increased in the United States and South Korea but decreased in Canada and Mexico during the third quarter of 2022. Sales were flat in Colombia. In the United States, Chevrolet Trax deliveries totaled 6,329 units in Q3 2022, an increase of about 1 percent compared to 6,259 units sold in Q3 2021.
gmauthority.com
Cadillac XT4 Discount Offers Up To $2,250 Off In December 2022
In December 2022, a Cadillac XT4 discount offers a cash purchase incentive of $500, or $500 off combined with low-interest financing for up to 60 months, on the 2022 Cadillac XT4 and 2023 Cadillac XT4. The luxury marque also offers a $2,250 lease incentive on the 2023 XT4. In addition,...
gmauthority.com
2024 Chevy Trax To Adopt Port Consensus Model
GM unveiled the 2024 Chevy Trax this past October, introducing an all-new second generation for the entry-level crossover. Now, GM Authority has learned that the 2024 Chevy Trax will adopt a port consensus model with regard to dealer inventory allocation. For those readers who may be unaware, the method by...
