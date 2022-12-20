Read full article on original website
THOMPSONVILLE, Mich. – Santa Claus hit the slopes at Crystal Mountain ahead of this big night around the world. This has been a tradition where jolly St. Nick straps on a pair of skis and skis with fellow Michiganders. According to the ski resort, the Thompsonville slopes received more than a foot of snow in the last 24 hours.
