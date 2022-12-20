Read full article on original website
gmauthority.com
Here’s Why GM Kept The Column Shifter In The 2024 GMC Sierra HD
For the 2024 model year, the GMC Sierra HD will receive a mid-cycle refresh. Introducing a bevy of updates and revisions to the heavy-duty pickup, the decision to keep the column-mounted shifter left some wondering why do so on the Sierra HD while move it to the center console on the refreshed Sierra 1500. Today, GM Authority has the answer.
gmauthority.com
2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV In Moonshot Green Matte: First On The Road Photos
For prospective Hummer EV buyers who would prefer an SUV body style over that of a pickup truck, the Hummer EV SUV is on the way. Offering similar features as its pickup relative. Today, we’re bringing you our first look at the 2024 Hummer EV SUV Edition 1 draped in the exclusive Moonshot Green Matte hue thanks to the following exclusive GM Authority photos.
gmauthority.com
No GM EV Has Power-Retractable Running Boards Yet
As a representation of the future, electric vehicles are typically chock full of cutting-edge technologies and high-end convenience features. However, not a single GM EV, in production or coming in the next year, features power-retractable running boards. Why is this the case?. The GMC Hummer EV Pickup and upcoming GMC...
gmauthority.com
Chevy Silverado Turbo 2.7L L3B Engine Whine Is Normal, Says GM
2023 Cadillac CT4-V It’s worth noting that transmission choice has no correlation to the whining noise. Certified GM service technicians are instructed to use a stethoscope to determine if the whining noise can be isolated to the lower oil pan area or transmission bell housing area. If this is the case, then the whine is likely being generated by balance shaft gear to gear interactions. This noise will not cause any durability or reliability issues for the vehicle, and an investigation by GM Engineering is currently underway.
gmauthority.com
Here’s When 2024 GMC Terrain Production Will Start
GM introduced a mid-cycle refresh for the GMC Terrain crossover with the debut of the 2022 model year, while the subsequent 2023 model ushered in only a few changes and updates. Now, GM Authority has exclusively learned when the start of regular production (SORP) for the 2024 GMC Terrain will begin.
gmauthority.com
C8 Corvette Left For Dead In Montana
The mid-engine C8 Corvette is at home on the racetrack, offering impressive performance for relatively little outlay. However, one place the C8 Corvette is a bit less comfortable is on 10 inches of ice and snow, as demonstrated by this abandoned C8 Stingray in Montana. Recently posted to subreddit r/Autos,...
gmauthority.com
Here Are All The 2023 GMC Canyon Wheel Options
The 2023 GMC Canyon introduces all-new generation for the mid-size pickup truck. Boasting a bevy of changes and upgrades over the preceding generation, today we’re taking a closer look at all of the available 2023 GMC Canyon wheel designs. It’s worth noting that three of the wheels are LPO...
gmauthority.com
Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Wins Car And Driver 2023 10Best Award
While it may not draw as much attention as its big brother, the Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing offers almost as much class and performance as the CT5-V Blackwing. Slightly lighter and more nimble, as well as less expensive, this Cadillac supersedan is quite capable of delivering breathtaking performance both on and off the track. Now, Car and Driver has named the CT4-V Blackwing to its 2023 10Best list.
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 Sand Dune Metallic Paint No Longer Available To Order
The 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 represents the fifth model year for the fourth generation of Chevy’s full-size pickup truck. Introducing just a few changes over the refreshed 2022 model, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 Silverado 1500 will have one less paint color to choose from. Sand Dune...
gmauthority.com
Cadillac Lyriq AWD Luxury And Sport Launch In China
A week after GM Authority anticipated the imminent arrival of the new Cadillac Lyriq Sport in China, General Motors has just officially launched the AWD version of Cadillac‘s all-electric crossover with Luxury and Sport trims in the Asian country. The automaker expanded the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq‘s range in the...
gmauthority.com
Here Are The 2023 Cadillac XT5 Towing Capacities
The 2023 Cadillac XT5 represents the seventh model year of the first-generation luxury compact crossover. Soldiering on relatively unchanged compared to the 2022 model, today we’re taking a look at 2023 Cadillac XT5 towing capacities. Before we begin, let’s review the powertrain options. Under the hood reside two engine...
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Equinox Recalled For Passenger Airbag That May Deploy With Child Seat
GM has issued a product recall for certain units of the 2023 Chevy Equinox due to an issue with the Occupant Classification System. The problem: affected vehicles equipped with ventilated front passenger seats may have a faulty Occupant Classification System, which could fail to properly disable the front passenger airbag when there is a child or child restraint detected in the seat.
gmauthority.com
GMC Canyon Discount Offers Low-Interest Financing In December 2022
For December 2022, a GMC Canyon discount offers low-interest financing for up to 60 months on the 2022 Canyon, plus a $250 Purchase Allowance for current owners of a 2008 model year or newer vehicle or lessees of a 2017 model year or newer vehicle. The Professional Grade brand also...
gmauthority.com
Cruise AVs Giving First Rides In Phoenix And Austin: Video
GM’s autonomous vehicle division, Cruise, is now offering fully autonomous rides in the cities of Phoenix and Austin. To celebrate, the company recently posted a short video showing some of the first riders in the new cities. Clocking in at just over one minute, the video features Cruise riders...
gmauthority.com
Check Out This Lowered Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Riding On Vossen Forged ML-X2 Wheels
The Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing is one of the most track-worthy production vehicles to ever wear the Caddy crest, making its performance intentions known via its aggressive exterior styling and functional aero upgrades. Now, we’re getting a gander at the Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing lowered a set of Vossen Forged ML-X2 wheels.
gmauthority.com
1971 Chevy C10 Cheyenne THXDAD At SEMA 2022: Photos
It seems like almost every year, the vehicle builds at the SEMA show get more extravagant and otherworldly. However, sometimes it’s a vehicle’s story that makes it SEMA-worthy. Today, we have a 1971 Chevy C10 Cheyenne, nicknamed THXDAD (aka thanks dad), built in modest fashion with a heartwarming story.
gmauthority.com
2024 GMC Sierra 2500 HD Pro (Base): First Photos
The GMC Sierra HD lineup receives a mid-cycle refresh for the 2024 model year, bring all types of upgrades and enhancements to the heavy duty pickup. Thus far, GM Authority has brought you several real-world photo galleries of the SLE, SLT, Denali and Denali Ultimate. Today, GM Authority’s expert photographers have exclusively captured our first photos of the refreshed 2024 GMC Sierra HD in the Pro trim.
gmauthority.com
2025 Chevy Equinox Spied Testing Again
The 2025 Chevy Equinox was just spotted undergoing testing as a camo-clad prototype, giving us yet another early look at the next-generation crossover. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the new 2025 Chevy Equinox out and about as a prototype. Per recent GM Authority coverage, a series of spy photos published in September depicting a camouflaged crossover have now been confirmed as showing the new ‘Nox, providing us with a separate point of reference for the upcoming generational overhaul.
gmauthority.com
C6 Corvette Loses Control Exiting Car Show, Hits Crowd: Video
Car shows are typically a great place to relax and enjoy the sights and sounds of some sweet rides among like-minded enthusiasts. Unfortunately, all it takes is one idiot with a lead foot to ruin it for everyone, as was the case for the driver behind the wheel of the C6 Corvette seen in the following video.
gmauthority.com
BrightDrop Zevo 600 Production May Be Limited By Battery Supply
The BrightDrop Zevo 600, GM’s new all-electric delivery van, could face production constraints stemming from the limited number of Ultium battery cells available, according to an industry analyst. GM expects to build up 30,000 units of the BrightDrop Zevo 600 per year at the GM CAMI plant. However, in...
