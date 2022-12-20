Read full article on original website
Automated Tools Help eCommerce Sellers Weather Economic Headwinds
Intelligent eCommerce solutions offer businesses a smart lesson in how to adapt during tough times. In the face of growing inflationary pressures, rising interest rates and other macro headwinds, consumers are increasingly comparison shopping around price and convenience. By giving shoppers what they want at the price they want it...
Main Street Small Business Faces Fresh Tests as Recession Looms
Main Street SMBs can take a breather, having shown resilience during a year threatened by recession. The holiday season is winding down; the major gift-giving days are largely in the rearview mirror. With stores closed and families gathering for the long weekend, small business owners can finally relax, put their feet up, and look forward to better days.
Sheltered Harbor Extends Data Security Solution to More Financial Businesses
Sheltered Harbor is reportedly offering data security to more businesses. Previously limited to banks since its founding in 2015, Sheltered Harbor is now offering its solution for cyberattacks to insurance companies, asset managers, payment processors and other financial businesses, Bloomberg reported Thursday (Dec. 22). Sheltered Harbor provides participants with a...
Fintech Galaxy Acquires Egyptian Open Banking Firm Underlie
Fintech Galaxy has acquired the Egyptian open banking platform Underlie for an undisclosed sum. The Dubai-based financial technology firm announced the acquisition in a press release on Thursday (Dec. 22) stating that “the deal will help to set [its] Open Finance and Open Banking wheels in full motion across the region, develop and launch new digital solutions and push financial inclusion forward.”
eCommerce Platform Wish Partners With Eurora
The eCommerce platform Wish will use Eurora’s trade technology solutions to reduce operational costs. Announced in a press release on Tuesday (Dec. 20), the new partnership will see Wish deploy Eurora’s artificial intelligence (AI)-powered cross-border logistics and compliance software, which helps international retailers manage integration with delivery partners and cross-border tax and reporting requirements.
Funding bill targets online sites amid retail theft concerns
Retailers are scoring one win in the governmentwide spending bill, which will force online marketplaces like Amazon and Facebook to verify high-volume sellers on their platforms amid heightened concerns about retail crime.
German eCommerce Sales Buck Christmas Trend, Shrink 16.8%
German eCommerce sales have seen a double-digit decline in the lead-up to Christmas. The numbers, reported by the German Federal Association for eCommerce (bevh), reveal that online sales between Oct. 1 and Nov. 30 — including Black Friday — were 16.8% lower than in the same period last year, a first since measurements began in 2014.
Amazon and Walmart Market Share Battle Crossed New Lines In 2022
The epic battle for wallet share between Amazon and Walmart entered uncharted waters in 2022. Tracking the action in the PYMNTS Amazon Versus Walmart report series, the year began with big news: the eCommerce titan bested the Bentonville behemoth for the first time in history, ushering in a new competitive dynamic between online and in-store sales.
FedEx Earnings Put Discretionary Spending In Spotlight as Package Volume Drops
Declining package volumes in the latest FedEx earnings report stoked new concerns about discretionary spending. This was after the company reported its fiscal second-quarter earnings Tuesday (Dec 19) night, which included its fourth straight quarter of declining package volume. The logistics giant had been saying for some time that macroeconomic conditions had been softening.
Financial Institutions’ Loyalty Play: Hyper-Personalized Spending Guidance
A key for financial institutions (FIs) prioritizing loyalty and seeking to tailor their clients’ customer experience could be right in front of them: receipt data. Today’s digitally savvy consumers expect seamless, personalized banking — including targeted help with their spending habits. However, customers may not want to pay extra for what could be perceived as an “extra” feature, perhaps due to inflation’s impact on their wallets. Some FIs seeking to strike that delicate balance have embraced item-level receipt data as one solution.
What Is Buy Now, Pay Later?
Buy now, pay later (BNPL) is a financing option that allows customers to purchase items and pay for them later, usually with no upfront payment or interest charges. Online retailers or other merchants typically offer this option as a way to make their products more accessible to customers who may not have the funds available to pay for them upfront.
Boost Payment Solutions Names Seth Goodman Chief Revenue Officer
B2B payments firm Boost Payment Solutions has named Seth Goodman chief revenue officer. Goodman joins the firm after most recently serving as chief revenue officer at FinTech partner bank WebBank, Boost Payment Solutions said in a Thursday (Dec. 22) press release. During his 20 years in B2B sales, strategy and...
African Development Bank Partners with Bank One on Trade Finance
The African Development Bank Group is supporting the trade finance efforts of Bank One Limited. The Group will provide a $40 million trade finance package that is meant to help Bank One of Mauritius increase its capacity to provide trade finance to small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), local corporates and other key sectors in Mauritius and across Africa, the African Development Bank said in a Thursday (Dec. 22) press release.
For Small Business, Choosing the Best Bank Starts With the Right Banker
For small businesses, it’s sometimes the banker, and not the bank, that makes the difference. That came across clearly in an episode of SMB TV, where PYMNTS’ Karen Webster was joined by Ryan Gunderson, president of Minnesota-based Superior Fuel, and Erin Wynn, director of product management at NCR.
Report: Italian Government Easing Merchants’ Digital Payment Woes
The Italian government has backed a plan to lower digital payment fees for retailers. The measure, part of the country's 2023 budget, would impose a “solidarity contribution” on banks and payment processors to reduce fees on digital payments for merchants, Reuters reported Wednesday (Dec. 21). The proposal comes...
2023 Will Be the Year of Grocery Shopping
As inflation causes consumers to crimp spending, grocery shopping is seen coming out on top. With many consumers cutting out unnecessary purchases, the supermarket value proposition — to meet shoppers’ essential daily food needs at far lower prices than restaurants — is all the more appealing to cash-strapped customers.
Homegrown Furniture Manufacturers Drive Down Shipping Costs for African Shoppers
Africa’s online stores are attracting customers with affordable, made-in-Africa furniture design. For example, Nigerian retailer Taeillo has expanded from a Nigeria-focused business-to-business (B2B) furniture manufacturer to selling thousands of its flat-pack, locally sourced furniture pieces to customers across Africa. Thanks to strong growth in both the B2B and direct-to-consumer...
Buy Now, Pay Later for Business Is Modernizing the IOU
Businesses looking for cash flow flexibility are increasingly leveraging buy now, pay later (BNPL) tools. “Businesses need to create runways for themselves … and if you’re not using BNPL to do that, you’re not thinking in 12- to 18-month landscapes. You’re looking at only a few months,” Obvi CEO and Co-Founder Ronak Shah told PYMNTS in a November interview.
Restaurants Split on Best Use for Rewards Programs Amid Inflation
As prices rise, restaurant chains are taking very different approaches to their rewards programs. While some brands are pulling back their rewards to avoid further diminishing their margins on top of the price increases they are already forced to absorb to remain competitive, other brands have chosen to step them up to avoid further trade down to at-home food options.
What Is Digital-First Banking?
Digital-first banking refers to a type of banking in which the primary means of interacting with the bank is through digital channels, such as a website or a mobile app. This approach to banking is often designed to be convenient for customers, as it allows them to perform a wide range of banking tasks online, such as checking account balances, making payments, and transferring money.
