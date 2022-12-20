Read full article on original website
Most Supply Chain Managers Expect Problems to Continue at Least Through 2024
More than half of logistics managers surveyed by CNBC do not expect the supply chain to return to normal until 2024 or after. The dour outlook comes after almost three years of global supply chain problems. Bloated inventories have kept warehouses packed, and respondents said they saw a 400% increase...
Tesla Shares Slid Nearly 9% on Demand Concerns, Elon Musk's Twitter Distraction
Shares in electric vehicle maker Tesla slid by nearly 9% on Thursday as analysts grow increasingly uncertain of the company's outlook. Longtime Tesla bulls have called on Tesla's board of directors to refocus Musk away from Twitter and back towards the electric vehicle manufacturer. Shares in electric vehicle maker Tesla...
Bond Yields to Climb ‘for the Wrong Reasons' Next Year — and It Will Affect Stocks, Strategist Says
Much of the movement in both stock and bond markets over recent months has centered around investors' hopes, or lack thereof, for a so-called "pivot" from the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks. Embark Group's Peter Toogood suggested that the transition from QE to QT in 2023 will push...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: CarMax, Micron, Under Armour and Others
CarMax (KMX) – The auto retailer's stock slumped 12.7% in the premarket after its quarterly profit and revenue fell well short of estimates. CarMax earned 24 cents per share, compared with a consensus estimate of 70 cents, and its comparable used-vehicle sales were down 22.4% versus FactSet's consensus forecast of a 16.9% slide.
AMC Plunges After Theater Company Announces Capital Raise, Proposes Reverse Stock Split
AMC Entertainment's stock fell swiftly on Thursday after the company announced a new $110 million capital raise and a proposed reverse stock split that will require shareholder approval. AMC's stock was down nearly 19% in premarket trading to $4.30. Read the full release from the company here. This is breaking...
10-Year Treasury Yield Ticks Higher as Key Inflation Data Comes in Slightly Hotter Than Expected
U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday after the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation came in higher than expected on a year-over-year basis. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was up about 8 basis points to 3.751%, while the yield on the 2-year U.S. Treasury note rose 6 basis points to 4.327%.
Don't Lose Out on Your Hard-Earned Cash as FSA Deadline Looms
Time is ticking to use your flexible spending funds. Every payday, millions of workers put money into their accounts to pay for certain out of pocket health expenses, but many don’t spend it and each year billions of dollars are given up. It’s a wise investment to put tax...
Cramer's Lightning Round: Teladoc Health Is Not a Good Situation
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. PagSeguro Digital Ltd: "We have to remember it's from Brazil, so therefore it's politically unstable. I hate to just be so broad-sweeping as that. ... These are political issues."
