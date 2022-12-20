ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Connecticut

Most Supply Chain Managers Expect Problems to Continue at Least Through 2024

More than half of logistics managers surveyed by CNBC do not expect the supply chain to return to normal until 2024 or after. The dour outlook comes after almost three years of global supply chain problems. Bloated inventories have kept warehouses packed, and respondents said they saw a 400% increase...
NBC Connecticut

Tesla Shares Slid Nearly 9% on Demand Concerns, Elon Musk's Twitter Distraction

Shares in electric vehicle maker Tesla slid by nearly 9% on Thursday as analysts grow increasingly uncertain of the company's outlook. Longtime Tesla bulls have called on Tesla's board of directors to refocus Musk away from Twitter and back towards the electric vehicle manufacturer. Shares in electric vehicle maker Tesla...
NBC Connecticut

AMC Plunges After Theater Company Announces Capital Raise, Proposes Reverse Stock Split

AMC Entertainment's stock fell swiftly on Thursday after the company announced a new $110 million capital raise and a proposed reverse stock split that will require shareholder approval. AMC's stock was down nearly 19% in premarket trading to $4.30. Read the full release from the company here. This is breaking...
NBC Connecticut

Don't Lose Out on Your Hard-Earned Cash as FSA Deadline Looms

Time is ticking to use your flexible spending funds. Every payday, millions of workers put money into their accounts to pay for certain out of pocket health expenses, but many don’t spend it and each year billions of dollars are given up. It’s a wise investment to put tax...
NBC Connecticut

Cramer's Lightning Round: Teladoc Health Is Not a Good Situation

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. PagSeguro Digital Ltd: "We have to remember it's from Brazil, so therefore it's politically unstable. I hate to just be so broad-sweeping as that. ... These are political issues."

