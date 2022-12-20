ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

EMT-B class planned at New River CTC

By Hinton News
 3 days ago

BEAVER (Hinton News) – New River Community and Technical College is offering an EMT-B class starting in January to help students pursue a career in the emergency medical services field.

Earning an Emergency Medical Technician-Basic (EMT-B) certification allows someone to provide emergency responder care, including basic lifesaving care and first aid. EMT-B lab classes are scheduled from 5 to 10 p.m. in Ghent on Tuesdays, in Summersville on Fridays and in Lewisburg on Saturdays starting the week of Jan. 16, 2023. The class is offered in a hybrid format allowing students to choose the time and location to attend the weekly lab portion of the class that works best for them. New River CTC’s EMT-B course is a 156-hour class.

New River CTC’s EMT-B class is approved for tuition assistance funding through Workforce West Virginia’s WIOA program and Workforce HEAPS.

Students interested in continuing their education after earning the EMT-B certification will be prepared to continue their education in New River CTC’s Certificate of Applied Science in Paramedic and test for the National Registry Paramedic Certification by completing one additional semester at the college.

Advance registration is required for the course by Jan. 6, 2023.

New River CTC’s Workforce Education Division provides community education classes and employable educational opportunities including noncredit courses, workforce development programs and customized training.

New River Community and Technical College serves nine counties in southeast and south-central West Virginia: Fayette, Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, Nicholas, Pocahontas, Raleigh, Summers and Webster. The College offers classes online, in Beaver at the Raleigh County Campus, in Ghent at the Advanced Technology Center, in Hinton at Summers County ARH Hospital, in Lewisburg at the Greenbrier Valley Campus, in Marlinton at One Room University, in Princeton at the Mercer County Campus and in Summersville at the Nicholas County Campus.

