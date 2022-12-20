My heart and soul literally is hurting to learn this man lost his life for absolutely not a got damn thing. This brotha, a law-abiding respectful gentleman, is no longer amongst the living because of a vehicle or whatever. All because some uncivilized, barbaric, selfish animal wanted to rob him. I'm not going to express the depth of what I'm currently thinking. I'll just say these barbarians need to be stopped. I wish they could all be transported to a deserted island with no return to civilization. Live amongst yourselves and do what you do to each other. Who cares. You're so undeserving. I don't even understand why you're still breathing air. May this brother's Soul Rise in Love. My sincere heartfelt condolences to all who loved you. You are greatly missed. Like so many others who are simply living life and not disturbing anyone else's quality of life, you didn't deserve this. You didn't deserve this at all. May the Ancestors welcome your arrival with open and loving arms. ❤️ ❤️❤️❤️
Don’t RESIST when you are CARJACKED! Let them HAVE it! You can get another CAR but you can’t get another LIFE! He just bought that BMW (Black Man’s Wish) 2 weeks ago from a friend of his. He ALWAYS wanted to own one. Unfortunately he didn’t realize in that MOMENT that it could be REPLACED…
