Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones, along with County Executive Marc Elrich and 3rd District Commander David McBain held a press conference regarding the Wednesday night homicide that occurred in the Wayne Avenue Parking Garage (Garage 60) near Ellsworth Dr. in Downtown Silver Spring. The victim has been identified as Charles Reynolds, 62, of Silver Spring. Reynolds was bringing leftovers to his vehicle after eating dinner with his family at a nearby restaurant when he was shot and killed in the stairwell of the garage. It does not appear to be a robbery as none of the victim’s personal items were taken. There are no suspects at this time. You can view the full press conference here.

SILVER SPRING, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO