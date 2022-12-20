ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Largo, MD

Lady Vee1926
4d ago

My heart and soul literally is hurting to learn this man lost his life for absolutely not a got damn thing. This brotha, a law-abiding respectful gentleman, is no longer amongst the living because of a vehicle or whatever. All because some uncivilized, barbaric, selfish animal wanted to rob him. I'm not going to express the depth of what I'm currently thinking. I'll just say these barbarians need to be stopped. I wish they could all be transported to a deserted island with no return to civilization. Live amongst yourselves and do what you do to each other. Who cares. You're so undeserving. I don't even understand why you're still breathing air. May this brother's Soul Rise in Love. My sincere heartfelt condolences to all who loved you. You are greatly missed. Like so many others who are simply living life and not disturbing anyone else's quality of life, you didn't deserve this. You didn't deserve this at all. May the Ancestors welcome your arrival with open and loving arms. ❤️ ❤️❤️❤️

DmoneySwift
3d ago

Don’t RESIST when you are CARJACKED! Let them HAVE it! You can get another CAR but you can’t get another LIFE! He just bought that BMW (Black Man’s Wish) 2 weeks ago from a friend of his. He ALWAYS wanted to own one. Unfortunately he didn’t realize in that MOMENT that it could be REPLACED…

fox5dc.com

Suspect in medical scrubs attempts to rob DC pharmacy

WASHINGTON - The search is underway for a suspect who attempted to rob a Northwest D.C. pharmacy while dressed in medical clothes, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said the incident happened on November 30 at a pharmacy in the 1800 block of Columbia Road. The suspect who was...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Statement of Charges For Torrey Moore; Man Accused of Killing Shell Station Employee and 8-Month Pregnant Woman in White Oak

Statement of Charges, per the Montgomery County State’s Attorney: “On 12/8/22 at 3:00 PM, Montgomery County Police responded to a convenience store at the Shell Gas station located at 11150 New Hampshire Ave, Silver Spring, Montgomery County, Maryland for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, Ayalew Wondimu, a black male with date of birth of 11/6/61, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Investigation revealed the victim was working inside the store, behind the register when he was shot. Wondimu was pronounced deceased on the scene.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
rockvillenights.com

Assault at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda leaves female victim with minor injuries

Montgomery County police were called to Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda on Thursday, December 22, 2022, after a 2nd-degree assault was reported there. The assault was reported at 6:00 PM. @MoCoPGNews reported on Twitter that there was a fight outside of CAVA, which was broken up by Montgomery County police officers who were already at the mall.
BETHESDA, MD
People

Maryland Man Is Fatally Shot While Pumping Gas During Carjacking

Lee Alexander Thomas, 54, died at an area hospital after being shot at a Largo, Md., gas station A 54-year-old Maryland man was shot and killed during an apparent carjacking at a local gas station, the Prince George's County Police Department announced on Tuesday. On Dec. 19 around 11 pm, officers arrived at a Largo, Md., gas station to find Lee Alexander Thomas, who reportedly lived just a few blocks away, suffering from gunshot wounds. Thomas was transported to an area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries...
LARGO, MD
NBC Washington

Woman Killed in Crash on MD-210 in Accokeek: Police

A woman was killed early Friday on one of the Washington, D.C., region’s most notoriously dangerous roads, Prince George’s County police said. The woman was driving southbound on Maryland Route 210 near Berry Road overnight, police said. Her vehicle left the road and ran into a utility pole,...
ACCOKEEK, MD
DC News Now

Woman hit, killed by car in Prince George’s County

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Investigators were looking into the circumstances that led to death of a woman whom a car hit early Friday morning in Langley Park. The Prince George’s County Police Department tweeted that officers were at University Boulevard and 23rd Avenue around 5:50 a.m. after they received word that […]
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Several Injured in Saturday Morning Crash

Several people were evaluated for trauma injuries following a single vehicle crash at approximately 4:30am on Saturday morning, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS). Per Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, one person was ejected from the vehicle, several suffered trauma injuries, and at least one person’s injuries are...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

17-year-old murdered in Alexandria: police

WASHINGTON - A 17-year-old was killed in a homicide early Wednesday morning in Alexandria, according to police. Alexandria Police Department was called to the 5500 block of Ascot Court in Alexandra on Wednesday morning at around 5:35 a.m. Police say they found a 17-year-old male inside with trauma to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fox5dc.com

2 men shot near Riggs LaSalle Rec Center in Northeast

WASHINGTON - A double shooting near a recreation center in Northeast left two men injured Friday evening, according to D.C. police. A caller contacted the police department about the incident just after 6 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they located the two men who were shot and evaluated...
WASHINGTON, DC
Wbaltv.com

LA Mart store employee stabbed in Columbia altercation

COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a stabbing Friday night in Columbia. County police said officers were called around 8 p.m. to the LA Mart in the 5800 block of Robert Oliver Place, where there was an altercation between a store employee and a suspect, who was reportedly trying to steal merchandise. When confronted, the suspect cut the employee and fled.
COLUMBIA, MD
fox5dc.com

Woman struck, killed by vehicle in Chillum area

CHILLUM, Md. - A woman is dead after she was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday morning in the Chillum area of Prince George's County. The crash happened around 5:50 a.m. near University Boulevard and 23rd Avenue. Investigators say the driver of the striking vehicle remained on scene. The...
CHILLUM, MD
mocoshow.com

MCPD: 62-Year-Old Man Killed in Silver Spring Parking Garage After Eating Dinner With His Family; Police Urging the Public for Assistance

Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones, along with County Executive Marc Elrich and 3rd District Commander David McBain held a press conference regarding the Wednesday night homicide that occurred in the Wayne Avenue Parking Garage (Garage 60) near Ellsworth Dr. in Downtown Silver Spring. The victim has been identified as Charles Reynolds, 62, of Silver Spring. Reynolds was bringing leftovers to his vehicle after eating dinner with his family at a nearby restaurant when he was shot and killed in the stairwell of the garage. It does not appear to be a robbery as none of the victim’s personal items were taken. There are no suspects at this time. You can view the full press conference here.
SILVER SPRING, MD

