Clinton County, IA

a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Iowa

Iowa is known for its massive agricultural industry and legendary state fair, but did you know it has some of the coldest temperatures recorded in the region? The Hawkeye State isn’t just the food capital of the world; it may be one of the coldest spots in the Midwest! Today, we are going to explore the extreme temperatures in Iowa, plus learn a bit about the overall weather in the state. Let’s discover the coldest place in Iowa!
IOWA STATE
weareiowa.com

Get Greens All Year Long from Clayton Farms | Paid Content

Paid Content | Clayton Farms is letting Iowans know that they grow healthier food year-round in their indoor farm, and they harvest and deliver straight to your doorsteps. Now serving hundreds of Iowans throughout the Ames, Ankeny, Des Moines areas, as well as the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City area.
DES MOINES, IA
KWQC

Genesis First in the Region to Offer Minimally Invasive, Robotic-Assisted

Snow continues to fall early afternoon. BHC kicks off $40.8 million renovation project at QC Campus. Black Hawk College is set to begin a $40.8 million renovation project this month at its Quad-Cities Campus in Moline. Anonymous gift benefits 13 Augustana students. Updated: 4 hours ago. An anonymous donor provided...
MOLINE, IL
Q107.5

8 Stingrays Died Thursday at Dubuque Musuem: Investigation Underway

A Dubuque, Iowa museum and aquarium has closed an exhibit as staff investigates the death of eight stingrays today. Five cownose rays, two yellow stingrays and one Atlantic stingray are among the animals that died today at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque. According to a press release from the Dubuque museum, an additional cownose ray remains in stable condition.
DUBUQUE, IA
ourquadcities.com

Fire district seeks trustee applicants

The Clinton County Board of Supervisors seeks residents who live in the Miles Benefited Fire District to serve as a trustee for that district. The Miles Benefited Fire District is in both Clinton and Jackson counties. The appointment is made by joint action of both Boards of Supervisors from each county, a news release says.
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
KWQC

Cold temperatures impact QCA churches

CAMANCHE, Iowa (KWQC) - The cold temperatures are also impacting local churches as Christmas approaches. Several churches across the QCA have decided to cancel or postpone their scheduled Christmas services and events. Leaders at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church said they’re opting to hold off on its Christmas Eve service,...
CAMANCHE, IA
ourquadcities.com

QC area leads Illinois in November job growth

Jobs increased over-the-year in all 14 Illinois metropolitan areas in November — led by the Quad Cities, according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). The unemployment rate increased in five metropolitan areas, decreased in...
ILLINOIS STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Travel not advised on multiple highways in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Snow, ice, and blowing snow are creating difficult travel conditions in eastern Iowa. The Iowa DOT and Iowa State Patrol have advised against traveling due to dangerous conditions on the streets. Portions of I-80 have been closed multiple times between West Branch...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WHO 13

Traveling by air or road? It’s all a mess in central Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa – A winter storm working its way across the state has made travel problematic for many Iowans hoping to get to their destination before the holidays. Iowa roads are partially to mostly covered in snow as of Thursday at 8:45 a.m., with the Iowa Department of Transportation even saying travel is not […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Muscatine home lost due to fire

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Muscatine home is a total loss following a fire Friday morning that was hampered by strong winds and subzero temperatures. At approximately 7:46 am, Muscatine Joint Communications Center received a report of a residential fire in the 100 block of West 9th Street. Upon arrival, emergency crews found heavy smoke billowing from the rear of the structure.
MUSCATINE, IA
WIFR

State, local agencies announce closings due to winter storm

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - State and local agencies share closing announcements Thursday in anticipation of severe weather. The following list will be updated as closings are released:. Secretary of State’s Offices and Driver Services Facilities (all locations) - closed at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 until 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27.
ROCKFORD, IL
ourquadcities.com

Library hours update with weather

The Davenport Public Library is closed today due to weather, and the Musser Public Library and HNI Community Center in Muscatine will be operating reduced hours on Friday (Dec. 23). Musser Library will open at 10 a.m. and close at 2 p.m. due to the weather conditions. On Friday, Decc....
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

A bright idea: Figge plans to light up special 2025

It’s almost the new year, but the Figge Art Museum already has its eyes on a bigger new year – 2025 – which expects to be momentous in many ways. Not only is the downtown Davenport landmark planning to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its sleek glass building (which opened Aug. 6, 2005), and the 100th anniversary of the original Davenport Municipal Art Gallery.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

What’s your 22? You can help prevent veteran suicide

An average of 22 U.S. veterans die by suicide every day and on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 Moline martial artist John Morrow exercised his right to do something about it. The super-strong 70-year-old not only raised $1,130 in donations for the Black Hawk College Veterans Resources Center. On the 22nd, Morrow began shortly after 2:22 p.m. at his Morrow’s Academy of Martial Arts (1321 5th Ave., Moline) and proceeded to do 22 sets of 22 leg lifts and 22 sit-ups (a total of 484 each).
MOLINE, IL
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Police warn of new scam

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department is warning people of a scam that’s emerging while temperatures are dropping. Police say multiple callers have reported receiving an automated call claiming to be from Alliant Energy. The message states that the victim is behind on their electric bill and that power will be cut in 30 minutes unless they push buttons to start making a payment.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

