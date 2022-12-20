Read full article on original website
Lawsuit accuses Iowa newspaper publisher of online privacy violations
The Iowa-based newspaper chain Lee Enterprises is facing a potential class-action lawsuit alleging it has shared readers’ personal information with Facebook in violation of federal law.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Iowa
Iowa is known for its massive agricultural industry and legendary state fair, but did you know it has some of the coldest temperatures recorded in the region? The Hawkeye State isn’t just the food capital of the world; it may be one of the coldest spots in the Midwest! Today, we are going to explore the extreme temperatures in Iowa, plus learn a bit about the overall weather in the state. Let’s discover the coldest place in Iowa!
weareiowa.com
Get Greens All Year Long from Clayton Farms | Paid Content
Paid Content | Clayton Farms is letting Iowans know that they grow healthier food year-round in their indoor farm, and they harvest and deliver straight to your doorsteps. Now serving hundreds of Iowans throughout the Ames, Ankeny, Des Moines areas, as well as the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City area.
KWQC
Genesis First in the Region to Offer Minimally Invasive, Robotic-Assisted
Snow continues to fall early afternoon. BHC kicks off $40.8 million renovation project at QC Campus. Black Hawk College is set to begin a $40.8 million renovation project this month at its Quad-Cities Campus in Moline. Anonymous gift benefits 13 Augustana students. Updated: 4 hours ago. An anonymous donor provided...
8 Stingrays Died Thursday at Dubuque Musuem: Investigation Underway
A Dubuque, Iowa museum and aquarium has closed an exhibit as staff investigates the death of eight stingrays today. Five cownose rays, two yellow stingrays and one Atlantic stingray are among the animals that died today at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque. According to a press release from the Dubuque museum, an additional cownose ray remains in stable condition.
ourquadcities.com
Fire district seeks trustee applicants
The Clinton County Board of Supervisors seeks residents who live in the Miles Benefited Fire District to serve as a trustee for that district. The Miles Benefited Fire District is in both Clinton and Jackson counties. The appointment is made by joint action of both Boards of Supervisors from each county, a news release says.
KWQC
Cold temperatures impact QCA churches
CAMANCHE, Iowa (KWQC) - The cold temperatures are also impacting local churches as Christmas approaches. Several churches across the QCA have decided to cancel or postpone their scheduled Christmas services and events. Leaders at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church said they’re opting to hold off on its Christmas Eve service,...
ourquadcities.com
QC area leads Illinois in November job growth
Jobs increased over-the-year in all 14 Illinois metropolitan areas in November — led by the Quad Cities, according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). The unemployment rate increased in five metropolitan areas, decreased in...
cbs2iowa.com
Travel not advised on multiple highways in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Snow, ice, and blowing snow are creating difficult travel conditions in eastern Iowa. The Iowa DOT and Iowa State Patrol have advised against traveling due to dangerous conditions on the streets. Portions of I-80 have been closed multiple times between West Branch...
KCRG.com
‘We’re really not kidding,’ Travel not advised on I-80 between Des Moines, Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol says travel is not advised on I-80 between Des Moines and Iowa City after multiple crashes. Iowa DOT cameras show multiple semi crashes that have backed up traffic, with one of them being between County Road V52 and County Road V66, three miles west of Williamsburg. The other crash is on I-80 east of Newton.
Traveling by air or road? It’s all a mess in central Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa – A winter storm working its way across the state has made travel problematic for many Iowans hoping to get to their destination before the holidays. Iowa roads are partially to mostly covered in snow as of Thursday at 8:45 a.m., with the Iowa Department of Transportation even saying travel is not […]
KCRG.com
Muscatine home lost due to fire
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Muscatine home is a total loss following a fire Friday morning that was hampered by strong winds and subzero temperatures. At approximately 7:46 am, Muscatine Joint Communications Center received a report of a residential fire in the 100 block of West 9th Street. Upon arrival, emergency crews found heavy smoke billowing from the rear of the structure.
WIFR
State, local agencies announce closings due to winter storm
ILLINOIS (WIFR) - State and local agencies share closing announcements Thursday in anticipation of severe weather. The following list will be updated as closings are released:. Secretary of State’s Offices and Driver Services Facilities (all locations) - closed at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 until 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27.
ourquadcities.com
Library hours update with weather
The Davenport Public Library is closed today due to weather, and the Musser Public Library and HNI Community Center in Muscatine will be operating reduced hours on Friday (Dec. 23). Musser Library will open at 10 a.m. and close at 2 p.m. due to the weather conditions. On Friday, Decc....
Insurance to cover much-needed surgery for 8-year-old Coal Valley, IL boy after fundraiser announced
The family still needs "to pay for medical debt, travel and much much more" but said "we're so blessed about this."
KWQC
Curbside pick-up, what some businesses are doing to keep their employees safe
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - TV6 received a viewer question about how local stores that offer curbside pick-up are keeping their employees safe when the temperatures plummet. TV6 reached out to Walmart, Target and Hy-Vee to learn more about their policies. Tina Potthoff, Senior Vice President of Communications at Hy-Vee said...
ourquadcities.com
A bright idea: Figge plans to light up special 2025
It’s almost the new year, but the Figge Art Museum already has its eyes on a bigger new year – 2025 – which expects to be momentous in many ways. Not only is the downtown Davenport landmark planning to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its sleek glass building (which opened Aug. 6, 2005), and the 100th anniversary of the original Davenport Municipal Art Gallery.
ourquadcities.com
What’s your 22? You can help prevent veteran suicide
An average of 22 U.S. veterans die by suicide every day and on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 Moline martial artist John Morrow exercised his right to do something about it. The super-strong 70-year-old not only raised $1,130 in donations for the Black Hawk College Veterans Resources Center. On the 22nd, Morrow began shortly after 2:22 p.m. at his Morrow’s Academy of Martial Arts (1321 5th Ave., Moline) and proceeded to do 22 sets of 22 leg lifts and 22 sit-ups (a total of 484 each).
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Police warn of new scam
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department is warning people of a scam that’s emerging while temperatures are dropping. Police say multiple callers have reported receiving an automated call claiming to be from Alliant Energy. The message states that the victim is behind on their electric bill and that power will be cut in 30 minutes unless they push buttons to start making a payment.
This Iowa Airport Is One of the Worst for Holiday Travel
It's one of the most important parts of the holidays each year - travel. Getting where you need to be on time without breaking the bank can make the difference between a magical Christmas or a holiday nightmare. According to AAA, seven million of us are expected to take to...
