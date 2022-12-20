Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Metro News
Guard helps with Community in Schools gift distribution
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — When First Lady Cathy Justice and the Communities In Schools program needed help in distributing 8,000 gifts for schoolkids in 36 counties they reached out to the West Virginia National Guard to handle the logistics. State Adjutant General Bill Crane said they were happing to help.
‘CARE’ Team helping homeless population during freezing weather in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — When inclement weather strikes, we usually advise that people stay in their homes and try to keep warm. However, for some, like those experiencing homelessness, do not have a choice but to brave the hazardous conditions. Fortunately in Charleston, the Coordinated Addiction Response Effort (CARE) Team is actively looking for these […]
Counties with the longest life expectancy in West Virginia
Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well […]
Nearly 10k experience power issues in WV
Almost 10,000 people in West Virginia are reporting power issues.
Metro News
State Police interdiction unit finds great success going after drugs
BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — A special unit of the West Virginia State Police has quietly made a significant mark into drug activity in the Mountain State by out of state dealers. “In 2022, up through the middle of December, the ACE Team or interdiction team has seized $2.2 Million...
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for December 23
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
WDTV
Runaway girls from Wyoming County found safe
ITMANN, W.Va. (WVVA) - W.Va. State Police are asking for the public’s help locating two runaway kids. According to Sgt. Palmateer, 17-year-old Amber Morgan took off with another 9-year-old girl, Haley Akers, around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday. The trooper said Morgan stole her legal guardian’s vehicle, a 2021 Toyota...
West Virginia authorities rescue chained-up dog in freezing weather
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Authorities say charges are pending against a dog owner in Boone County. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) says a dog was chained up without any shelter during extreme temperatures on Friday. Deputy Evan Gibson took the dog to the veterinarian where he was checked out and is now in […]
West Virginia Division of Protective Services honors retiring officer after 51-year law enforcement career
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – After more than a half-century of public service, Officer Robert Long is retiring from the West Virginia Division of Protective Services (Capitol Police) at the end of the year. “I commend Officer Long for his profound commitment to law enforcement and his historic tenure as...
Youth athletes allegedly suffer racial discrimination from general manager at West Virginia Holiday Inn
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – A team of youth football cheerleaders allegedly suffered racial discrimination from a South Charleston hotel in December, according to a report by the West Virginia Record. The parents of the student, named R.C. in court documents, claim allegations against Hope Carroll, the general manager of the hotel, and Chesapeake Hospitality LLC, […]
All West Virginia Courts Closed Friday, Dec. 23
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – All courts in West Virginia will be closed all day tomorrow, Friday, December 23, by order of Chief Justice John Hutchison, in accordance with Governor Jim Justice’s statewide emergency declaration and updated proclamation closing all state offices for the full day due to winter weather.
West Virginia to have first iron-air battery manufacturing facility built to create new jobs; Sen. Weld reacts
Gov. Jim Justice announced today that Form Energy, Inc. (Form Energy) will partner with the State of West Virginia to build its first iron-air battery manufacturing facility on 55 acres of property in the northern panhandle of West Virginia, along the Ohio River, in the city of Weirton. The new battery manufacturing plant is expected to […]
Metro News
West Virginia friends remember North Carolina attorney killed at work
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Friends of former Charleston attorney Patrick White remember his smile and inquisitive nature. White, 42, a native of Beckley, was shot and killed in his law office earlier this week in Goldsboro, North Carolina. He was doing a mediation Monday when a client pulled a gun.
Crews safe after structure fire in Huntington, West Virginia
UPDATE (12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24): Huntington Fire Department says crews fought a difficult defensive structure fire at 506 Chesapeake Street in Huntington, West Virginia, on Friday. Crews dealt with frozen lines and worked to protect exposures, HFD says. HFD says firefighters were uninjured. HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says there is […]
Raleigh County Day Report Center launches new outcall system
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With overcrowding in state jails and counties paying staggering bills, Raleigh County has been looking for ways to lower the monthly jail bill payment of $48.25 per incarcerated person. Raleigh County Commission President David Tolliver said a new Outcall System for the Raleigh County Day Report Center will charge those on […]
wchstv.com
Active COVID-19 cases rise, hospitalizations dip in West Virginia on Thursday
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active COVID-19 cases rose slightly in West Virginia on Thursday while hospitalizations from the virus dipped. The state’s active case total moved from 1,224 to 1,326 for the day, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Officials reported 497 new positive cases.
wchstv.com
Charleston police ask for public assistance in fraud investigation
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police are asking for public assistance to locate suspects accused of using a stolen credit card at a Kanawha County retailer. Photographs of two people were posted to social media Wednesday evening by the Charleston Police Department. Officers report the two are suspected of using a stolen credit card at the South Ridge Walmart on Dec. 16.
Buckeye Rural Electric lineworker killed while restoring power in Lawrence County, Ohio
A lineworker for Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative was killed while trying to restore power from the winter storm.
Metro News
A busy December for State Police interdiction unit
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — It’s been a busy month for the West Virginia State Police Interdiction Unit. The unit operates statewide and is primarily focused on criminal drug activity along the state’s highways. Tuesday, two members of the team, Trooper Nicholas McDougal and Corporal Isaac Harmon pulled over...
Car on fire near Walmart parking lot in Cross Lanes, West Virginia
CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a car is on fire near the Walmart parking lot in Cross Lanes, West Virginia. According to dispatchers, responders just arrived on the scene. Calls started coming into Metro Communications around 2:20 p.m. Dispatchers say responders include Nitro Fire Department, Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department, and Nitro […]
