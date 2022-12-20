Read full article on original website
counton2.com
Several displaced after mobile homes catch fire in Ladson
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two families are being assisted after a fire seriously damaged two mobile homes in Ladson Friday night. According to C&B Fire Department, several fire departments responded to a fire at a set of mobile homes around midnight Friday. The two structures were located next to...
Community helps man who dropped $1,700 on South Carolina highway
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Kyle Kons was driving his motorcycle to Walmart on Wednesday when he dropped an envelope containing $1,700 cash somewhere along Highway 52. The Naval Nuclear Training School student had just returned from North Carolina with the money he had leftover from purchasing a car. When he arrived at Walmart, he […]
One dead following single-vehicle crash in Berkeley Co.
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A single-vehicle crash left one dead Saturday morning in Berkeley County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 6:35 a.m. on Highway 41. According to SCHP, a driver was traveling north on Hwy 41 when the driver crossed the center line, overcorrected, veered off the right side […]
Colleton County man injured after explosion in mobile home
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was seriously burned Tuesday evening after an explosion inside his Colleton County mobile home. According to Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR), a man said that he was transferring propane from a larger container into a smaller container when one of the containers exploded. Crews arrived to the home […]
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Pedestrian involved crash impacting downtown Charleston traffic
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a pedestrian has been seriously injured Friday afternoon following a downtown crash. Police say Septima Clark Parkway at Rutledge Ave is down to one lane on either side. “Officers and investigators are on scene and assisting with traffic control,” the department stated in...
live5news.com
Charleston Police respond to water main break
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking people to find an alternative route as they respond to a water main break. Police say the break happened at East Bay Street near Cumberland Street. The Charleston Fire Department and Charleston Water are also responding. This is a developing...
live5news.com
SC senator asks state to probe gun range after lawsuit, Live 5 Investigation
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - As residents say their properties continue to be hit with bullets, a South Carolina senator is calling on the Hampton County Sheriff and the Yemassee Police Chief, as well as the state, to conduct a joint investigation into a Lowcountry gun range. In a letter...
abccolumbia.com
City of Orangeburg offering the public access to Warming Center
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Orangeburg will be offering the public access to a Warming Center during the weekend when extreme cold temperatures are to be expected. The Center will be located at the Department of Public Safety lobby at 1320 Middleton Street. The space will be open...
wach.com
'Momma it's a fire, Get up': Martin family devastated after loss of two sons and home
NORTH, S.C. (WACH) — An Orangeburg County family is mourning the loss of not only all of their belongings, but also the lives of two loved ones. Just three days ago, the family's home burnt to the ground, killing two people. Momma it's a fire get up, momma it's...
live5news.com
Goose Creek church hopes to provide warm place to stay during holiday cooldown
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - As the Lowcountry experiences cold temperatures this holiday weekend, one warming shelter shares how and why they serve those who may not have a warm place to stay. Goose Creek United Methodist Church has opened its doors since 2018 to people when temperatures drop below...
Man injured following early morning shooting in Ladson
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was injured shortly after midnight Thursday following a shooting in the Ladson area. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a location off Garwood Drive in the Woodside Manor community after receiving reports of gunfire. “They found numerous shell casings and damage to a home,” said Andrew […]
live5news.com
Strangers gift over $2K to Goose Creek man looking for work after cash stolen
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Christmas came early for a young man in Goose Creek but not before a couple of Grinches got in the way. After realizing he dropped more than $1,700 in cash while riding his motorcycle down Highway 52 as he was headed to the store, 20-year-old Kyle Kons got to his destination Wednesday afternoon only to find his money missing. He retraced his steps to see several cars pulled over on the side of the highway - people were grabbing his cash and driving off.
charlestondaily.net
150 Acres of Undeveloped Land for Sale in Mount Pleasant, SC – $4.8M
Mount Pleasant, Charleston County, SC – Undeveloped Land for sale (4820 Woodville Road, Mount Pleasant, SC 29429) MAJOR INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY! 150 ACRES of RAW LAND minutes from Mt. Pleasant proper. This parcel consists of 150 acres in the total split as follows: Wetlands 23.8, Uplands 75.593, Critical Area 50.477,...
live5news.com
Report: Woman kicks husband at airport after finding ‘indecent photos’
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Airport Police say a woman is facing a charge after attacking her husband Wednesday at the Charleston International Airport. Paula Barbour, 55, is charged with one count of domestic violence, third-degree. The Charleston County Aviation Authority responded to guest services for “an active domestic” at...
counton2.com
Everyday Hero: Christopher Riley
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A 16 year old from Goose Creek is being called a hero after he saved a drowning dog from a pond. On Black Friday, Donna Lee let her two-year-old Doberman, Alex out in the yard without realizing the gate was open. She searched for...
blufftontoday.com
Hampton County Coroner identifies body of man found in Hampton
After almost a year-long investigation, Hampton County Coroner Angela Topper and other forensic specialists have positively identified the remains of a body found in the Town of Hampton in early 2022. The Hampton Police Department responded to the discovery of the badly decomposed body on New Year's Day. Around the...
counton2.com
One dead, one arrested after Summerville shooting
Lowcountry braces for cold temps, warming shelters open. Standoff suspect wanted for string of burglaries/armed …. CPD working to end opioid overdoses with new grant program. Busy travel day expected at Charleston...
counton2.com
Josh's Midday Forecast
Two Berkeley County churches, one in Goose Creek, the other in Moncks Corner, are serving as warming centers to provide residents in need with a warm place to stay this holiday season. Goose Creek United Methodist Church and Berkeley Baptist Church are opening their doors for shelter for the first...
counton2.com
Lowcountry braces for cold temps, warming shelters open
WLTX.com
Family faces loss of home, 2 sons days before Christmas
A fire took everything from a family in Orangeburg, including two brothers. Now, a local pastor is trying to help.
