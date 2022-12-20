ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

counton2.com

Several displaced after mobile homes catch fire in Ladson

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two families are being assisted after a fire seriously damaged two mobile homes in Ladson Friday night. According to C&B Fire Department, several fire departments responded to a fire at a set of mobile homes around midnight Friday. The two structures were located next to...
LADSON, SC
WJBF

Community helps man who dropped $1,700 on South Carolina highway

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Kyle Kons was driving his motorcycle to Walmart on Wednesday when he dropped an envelope containing $1,700 cash somewhere along Highway 52. The Naval Nuclear Training School student had just returned from North Carolina with the money he had leftover from purchasing a car. When he arrived at Walmart, he […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

One dead following single-vehicle crash in Berkeley Co.

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A single-vehicle crash left one dead Saturday morning in Berkeley County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 6:35 a.m. on Highway 41. According to SCHP, a driver was traveling north on Hwy 41 when the driver crossed the center line, overcorrected, veered off the right side […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Colleton County man injured after explosion in mobile home

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was seriously burned Tuesday evening after an explosion inside his Colleton County mobile home. According to Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR), a man said that he was transferring propane from a larger container into a smaller container when one of the containers exploded. Crews arrived to the home […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Pedestrian involved crash impacting downtown Charleston traffic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a pedestrian has been seriously injured Friday afternoon following a downtown crash. Police say Septima Clark Parkway at Rutledge Ave is down to one lane on either side. “Officers and investigators are on scene and assisting with traffic control,” the department stated in...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Police respond to water main break

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking people to find an alternative route as they respond to a water main break. Police say the break happened at East Bay Street near Cumberland Street. The Charleston Fire Department and Charleston Water are also responding. This is a developing...
CHARLESTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

City of Orangeburg offering the public access to Warming Center

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Orangeburg will be offering the public access to a Warming Center during the weekend when extreme cold temperatures are to be expected. The Center will be located at the Department of Public Safety lobby at 1320 Middleton Street. The space will be open...
ORANGEBURG, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man injured following early morning shooting in Ladson

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was injured shortly after midnight Thursday following a shooting in the Ladson area. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a location off Garwood Drive in the Woodside Manor community after receiving reports of gunfire. “They found numerous shell casings and damage to a home,” said Andrew […]
LADSON, SC
live5news.com

Strangers gift over $2K to Goose Creek man looking for work after cash stolen

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Christmas came early for a young man in Goose Creek but not before a couple of Grinches got in the way. After realizing he dropped more than $1,700 in cash while riding his motorcycle down Highway 52 as he was headed to the store, 20-year-old Kyle Kons got to his destination Wednesday afternoon only to find his money missing. He retraced his steps to see several cars pulled over on the side of the highway - people were grabbing his cash and driving off.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
charlestondaily.net

150 Acres of Undeveloped Land for Sale in Mount Pleasant, SC – $4.8M

Mount Pleasant, Charleston County, SC – Undeveloped Land for sale (4820 Woodville Road, Mount Pleasant, SC 29429) MAJOR INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY! 150 ACRES of RAW LAND minutes from Mt. Pleasant proper. This parcel consists of 150 acres in the total split as follows: Wetlands 23.8, Uplands 75.593, Critical Area 50.477,...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

Report: Woman kicks husband at airport after finding ‘indecent photos’

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Airport Police say a woman is facing a charge after attacking her husband Wednesday at the Charleston International Airport. Paula Barbour, 55, is charged with one count of domestic violence, third-degree. The Charleston County Aviation Authority responded to guest services for “an active domestic” at...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Everyday Hero: Christopher Riley

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A 16 year old from Goose Creek is being called a hero after he saved a drowning dog from a pond. On Black Friday, Donna Lee let her two-year-old Doberman, Alex out in the yard without realizing the gate was open. She searched for...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
blufftontoday.com

Hampton County Coroner identifies body of man found in Hampton

After almost a year-long investigation, Hampton County Coroner Angela Topper and other forensic specialists have positively identified the remains of a body found in the Town of Hampton in early 2022. The Hampton Police Department responded to the discovery of the badly decomposed body on New Year's Day. Around the...
HAMPTON, SC
counton2.com

One dead, one arrested after Summerville shooting

Lowcountry braces for cold temps, warming shelters …. Lowcountry braces for cold temps, warming shelters open. Standoff suspect wanted for string of burglaries/armed …. CPD working to end opioid overdoses with new grant …. CPD working to end opioid overdoses with new grant program. Busy travel day expected at Charleston...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
counton2.com

Josh's Midday Forecast

Two Berkeley County churches, one in Goose Creek, the other in Moncks Corner, are serving as warming centers to provide residents in need with a warm place to stay this holiday season. Goose Creek United Methodist Church and Berkeley Baptist Church are opening their doors for shelter for the first...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
GOOSE CREEK, SC

