Sonde Health Secures $19.25M for Voice-Based Health Monitoring
– Sonde Health, a Boston, MA-based health technology company committed to bringing accessible health monitoring to everyone raises $19.25 million in a Series B investment round led by Partners Investment, with participation from NEOM Company, KT Corporation, and existing investors, including co-founder PureTech Health and M Ventures. – The AI...
Healthline
Type 2 Diabetes: Metformin May Help Reduce the Need for Joint Replacement Surgery
Researchers are reporting that the type 2 diabetes drug metformin can help reduce the need for knee or hip joint replacement in people with the condition. The researchers said there are several possible reasons for metformin reducing the risk for joint replacement surgery, including a reduction in inflammation and better-regulated metabolism.
MedicineNet.com
Why Do Diabetics Get Amputated?
Amputations related to diabetes are usually the result of poor management of the condition. Uncontrolled diabetes can lead to sores or ulcers that do not heal, which may require amputation. Diabetes can cause a diminished sensation in the feet due to nerve damage from high blood sugar levels and poor...
heart.org
Parkinson’s medication improved blood pressure in teens with Type 1 diabetes
Teens with Type 1 diabetes who took bromocriptine, a medication usually prescribed to treat Parkinson’s disease, had lower blood pressure after one month of treatment compared to those who did not take the medicine. Participants taking the medication for one month also experienced significant improvements in aortic stiffness, a...
Virtual Chronic Pain Startup, Override Launches with $3.5M
– Override, a new multi-specialty, virtual chronic pain solution founded by former US Secretary of Veterans Affairs, David Shulkin MD, and his daughter, Jennie Shulkin JD emerges from stealth with $3.5M. The seed round was led by 7wireVentures and Martin Ventures, with SignalFire and Confluent Health joining the round. –...
Medical News Today
Carpal tunnel syndrome: New treatment may offer lasting relief without surgery
Carpal tunnel syndrome is a condition where pressure on the median nerve in the wrist causes pain, tingling, and numbness in the hand. It often results from repetitive wrist movements, such as using a mouse and keyboard, and can cause permanent damage. Current treatments include rest, anti-inflammatories, and, in severe...
How Continuous Glucose Monitoring Can Alleviate Language Barriers in Diabetes Care
As an endocrinologist with 19 years of experience in treating patients with diabetes, one of the most important lessons I’ve learned is that communication is key. Patients with diabetes live with the heavy burden of making choices and taking action every single day to manage their blood glucose levels. Thankfully, advancements in technology have come incredibly far, giving way to tools like continuous glucose monitors (CGM), automated insulin delivery systems and more. But for Spanish-speaking populations, there is often one more barrier to overcome in getting the care they need: finding physicians, resources, and technology in their native language. How can we expect better outcomes for these patients if the tools and methods for treatment weren’t designed with them in mind?
scitechdaily.com
Experiments Show Infection of Visceral Fat Cells May Contribute to Severe COVID-19
Experiments show that visceral fat – fat around the liver, intestines, and other organs, considered a risk factor for cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and high blood pressure – contributes more to severe COVID-19 than subcutaneous fat (under the skin, as in “love handles”). The experiments were conducted in Brazil by researchers at the State University of Campinas (UNICAMP) and the University of São Paulo (USP).
How Community Health Investments Will Define The Future of Healthcare
Community health is more than how someone’s physical health needs are being met. It involves all the physical, social, and environmental factors — access to nutritious food, stable income and housing, education opportunities, and more. These social determinants of health, or SDoH, are interconnected and integral to the overall health of communities across the world — and healthcare systems are taking note.
83% of Patients Provided Duplicate Health Info at a Doctor’s Office
– New data from Carta Healthcare shows 83% of patients have had to provide the same health information or duplicate health information at a doctor’s office. 42% of Americans spend six minutes or more recounting past medical history at their doctor’s appointments due to a lack of integrated data processes.
Medical News Today
What treatments are available for spinal stenosis?
Spinal stenosis is a condition that affects the spinal cord. In recent years, new treatments have emerged, but research on their effectiveness is still ongoing. Spinal stenosis occurs when the spaces in the spine narrow and create pressure on the spinal cord and nerve roots. Symptoms include lower back pain, numbness, tingling, cramping, and weakness in the legs and feet. A person may also feel these symptoms in their neck.
Clinical Trials: 5 Steps to Greater eConsent Adoption
Clinical trials advance much-needed treatments while offering hope to patients and their families. However, the process of enrolling in a study where they will receive investigational medicines, vaccines or procedures can be a source of friction – enough for patients to rethink participation. The weight of the decision combined...
Vevo Launches with $12M to Scale Vivo Data Generation to Discover Better Drugs
– Vevo Therapeutics, an SF-based biotechnology company, launched today with a $12M seed round led by General Catalyst and Wing Venture Capital using its Mosaic in vivo drug discovery platform and next-generation AI models to uncover better drugs for more patients. – Vevo is the first platform to make in...
reviewofoptometry.com
Topical Glaucoma Meds Can Cause Delayed Adnexal Reactions
Lacrimal duct obstruction in glaucoma patients may result from chronic exposure to preservatives in topical medications. Photo: Christine Sindt, OD. Click image to enlarge. Glaucoma is an all-too-common disease, and with so many patients reliant on topical glaucoma medications, adverse effects are fairly common. One new study sought to clarify the development of ocular adnexal disorders in glaucoma patients using topical therapy, especially since their usage and outcomes have not been examined beyond small, cross-sectional observational studies. Specifically, this research focused on determining the risk of lacrimal drainage obstruction (LDO) and eyelid malposition as a result of topical med usage.
CrowdHealth Secures $6M for Community-Powered Alternative to Health Insurance
– CrowdHealth recently secured $6 million in Series A funding from Next Coast Ventures and Activate Venture Partners. CrowdHealth plans to reinvest that funding back into the company—growing the CrowdHealth community and providing more tools for members that want to take charge of their healthcare and affordably break free from health insurance.
Protecting AI’s Boundless Potential in Healthcare
Artificial intelligence can do amazing things for patients, providers and the healthcare business — but only if the right cyber safeguards are in place. For more than a decade, a cybercrime syndicate known as Evil Corp has tormented organizations around the world with malware and ransomware attacks. And now, it seems, the group has designs on healthcare companies.
Hims & Hers Appoints Dr. Knoer as First-Ever Chief Pharmacy & Innovation Officer
– Hims & Hers Health, Inc. appoints pharmacy industry veteran Dr. Scott Knoer, Pharm.D., MS, FASHP, as the company’s first-ever Chief Pharmacy & Innovation Officer. – As Chief Pharmacy & Innovation Officer, Dr. Knoer will oversee pharmacy strategy and innovation efforts for Hims & Hers. Knoer will direct efforts to develop proprietary formulations that will make it possible to provide customers with personalized health and wellness advancements. Hims & Hers recent pharmacy developments include a 300,000 square foot facility in Ohio and a recently opened 25,000 square foot facility in Arizona.
diabetesdaily.com
Treatments for Diabetic Foot Ulcers
This content originally appeared on diaTribe. Republished with permission. Diabetic foot ulcers are a serious complication of diabetes that start out as a small cut or blister and do not heal due to poor blood circulation, high glucose levels, and other factors. There are several treatments for foot ulcers, including a new method being investigated in a clinical trial that you may be able to join.
3 Types of Data Are Transforming Clinical Care Through Cellular-based RPM
As the healthcare industry continues to embrace new technologies, remote patient monitoring (RPM) is becoming established as a way to help chronic patients remain in their homes with health supervision to prevent unnecessary hospital admissions and visits to the emergency department, urgent care facility, or physician’s office. RPM has...
EMRs Are Outdated, but Big Tech Is Not The Answer
Over a decade ago, the “meaningful use” clause in the United States Affordable Care Act incentivized Electronic Medical Record (EMR) adoption. The purpose of this directive was to improve the transfer of laboratory data to point-of-care clinicians to help us make better, more informed decisions for our patients.
