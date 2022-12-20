Read full article on original website
Missouri City approves $1.4 million for lift station repair
Missouri City recently approved the construction of lift station rehabilitation upgrades, similar to that in Houston's Braeswood neighborhood, pictured here. (Courtesy Texas Department of Transportation) Rehabilitation funding for three wastewater lift stations was approved in the amount of $1.4 million during the Dec. 19 Missouri City City Council meeting. The...
Tomball City Council hears presentation on FM 2920 reconstruction project survey results
During its Dec. 19 meeting, the Tomball City Council heard a presentation on the FM 2920 reconstruction project survey results stemming from a second public meeting held Dec. 6. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) During its Dec. 19 meeting, the Tomball City Council heard a presentation on the FM 2920 reconstruction project...
Bellaire council members select engineering firm tasked with reducing regional flood risks
City Council members approved a contract that authorizes engineering firm Ardurra Group Inc. to start working on projects in the Bellaire area related to flood risk reduction and drainage improvement. (Community Impact file photo) The city of Bellaire is one step closer to addressing long-term flooding over the next 10-20...
Learn more about ongoing transportation projects in the Katy area
One of the current projects is set to wrap up in 2025 and has been ongoing since 2017. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) There are currently multiple construction projects happening now in the Katy area. Read down below to find out more about the cost, timeline, scope and funding source for each project.
League City City Council approves use of eminent domain proceedings for N. Landing Blvd. extension project
The League City City Council approved the use of eminent domain proceedings for land necessary for North Landing Boulevard extension project. (Courtesy city of League City) During its regular Dec. 20 meeting, League City City Council approved a resolution authorizing the use of eminent domain proceedings to acquire three parcels of land for the North Landing Boulevard extension project.
Harris County Commissioners Court approves highway expansion agreement
Despite public opposition, commissioners voted unanimously to approve an agreement streamlining construction.
Fort Bend, Trinity, and Montgomery County under boil water orders after freezing temperatures
Please share. Officials in Fort Bend, Trinity, and Montgomery Counties said they especially want to get the message out to people living in apartments and nursing homes.
2022 in review: 5 most-read business updates in Tomball, Magnolia
Costco is planning a store and fuel station at the northeast corner of Hwy. 249 and Holderrieth Road in Tomball. (Rendering courtesy Costco Wholesale) Here are the five most-read business updates by Tomball and Magnolia readers in 2022 as of Dec. 21. 1. Costco files permits for location in Tomball.
Firefighters battling large fire at commercial park in Spring area
SPRING, Texas — Firefighters are battling a large fire at a commercial park off the North Freeway in the Spring area Friday morning, according to the Spring Fire Department. This started just before 5 a.m. near Booker Road just near the Grand Parkway. Spring firefighters are getting help from...
Jersey Meadow Golf Course clubhouse renovation could break ground in May
FGM Architects continue to work through the project's design details, but Jersey Village officials included a few interior renderings in the Dec. 19 meeting packet. (Rendering courtesy FGM Architects) After years of debate and discussion regarding upgrading the Jersey Meadow Golf Course clubhouse, city officials Dec. 19 said construction on...
The Woodlands Township facilities affected by winter weather
The Woodlands Township urges all residents to stay safe as Winter Storm Elliott will be blowing through The Woodlands beginning Thursday afternoon December 22, 2022, with subfreezing temperatures expected to last through the weekend. The Woodlands Township offices will be closed Friday, December 23, 2022, and Monday, December 26, 2022,...
Fort Bend County officials urge residents to take precautions for hard freeze
Fort Bend County Judge KP George, along with the Fort Bend County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and County officials are urging residents to prepare for severe winter weather as temperatures are expected to drop into the single digits. “The most important thing is for our citizens to...
2022 GUIDE: 32 Senior care and living facilities in The Woodlands area
The Forum at The Woodlands offers independent and assisted living as well as memory care options. The facility also has a dog park, fitness center and beauty salon. (Courtesy The Forum at The Woodlands) As the number of senior adults nationwide and in The Woodlands area continues to grow, so...
COURTS RULE IN CITY OF SEALY’S FAVOR IN LAWSUIT BY FORMER CITY MANAGER
The courts have sided with the City of Sealy in a lawsuit filed by former city manager Lloyd Merrell in March 2021. Merrell filed suit after serving as city manager from February 2018 to January 2021, and after announcing his resignation at a public meeting in December 2020. Merrell claimed...
2022 in review: 5 most-read business updates in Conroe, Montgomery
American Furniture Warehouse opened in Conroe on March 26. (Community Impact staff) Here are the five most-read business updates by Conroe and Montgomery readers in 2022 as of Dec. 21. 1. Conroe food truck park The Table at Madeley announces first 2 trailers. Taste the Asian, a fusion of Southern...
SJRA groundwater reduction plans declared valid, enforceable in court ruling
The San Jacinto River Authority's surface water treatment plant was built as part of its groundwater reduction plan, an effort to make Montgomery County use more surface water. (Community Impact staff) A new ruling in a six-year legal contest among the San Jacinto River Authority, Quadvest Water & Sewer and...
City of Pearland shares holiday office closure schedule
Pearland city offices will be closed around the Christmas and New Year's holidays. (Community Impact file photo) According to the city of Pearland official website, city offices will be closed Friday Dec. 23, Monday Dec. 26, Friday Dec. 30 and Monday Jan. 2 for the holidays. The website states garbage collection will run as scheduled.
Fort Bend County Residents Face Property Tax Statement Delays
In the past week, Fort Bend County residents only just received their property tax statements in the mail for 2022 – adding a certain elevated degree of anxiety to most everyone who wanted to pay their taxes and then claim the deduction on this year’s tax return. Texas...
Expect downtown street closures as City of Houston conducts full-scale active shooter training
The exercise will allow first responders and city employees to experience a simulated real-world active shooter event. See which streets will be impacted if you're headed to downtown.
