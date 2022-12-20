ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
League City City Council approves use of eminent domain proceedings for N. Landing Blvd. extension project

The League City City Council approved the use of eminent domain proceedings for land necessary for North Landing Boulevard extension project. (Courtesy city of League City) During its regular Dec. 20 meeting, League City City Council approved a resolution authorizing the use of eminent domain proceedings to acquire three parcels of land for the North Landing Boulevard extension project.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
The Woodlands Township facilities affected by winter weather

The Woodlands Township urges all residents to stay safe as Winter Storm Elliott will be blowing through The Woodlands beginning Thursday afternoon December 22, 2022, with subfreezing temperatures expected to last through the weekend. The Woodlands Township offices will be closed Friday, December 23, 2022, and Monday, December 26, 2022,...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
COURTS RULE IN CITY OF SEALY’S FAVOR IN LAWSUIT BY FORMER CITY MANAGER

The courts have sided with the City of Sealy in a lawsuit filed by former city manager Lloyd Merrell in March 2021. Merrell filed suit after serving as city manager from February 2018 to January 2021, and after announcing his resignation at a public meeting in December 2020. Merrell claimed...
SEALY, TX
