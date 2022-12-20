Read full article on original website
In Greensboro, concerns raised about school safety after student forgotten on field tripEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Free Christmas Concert at the Tanger Center 12/22-12/24The Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Water main break highlights infrastructure problems in GreensboroEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Family Dollar Allegedly Closed After FireBryan DijkhuizenGreensboro, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Four-star Micah Mays caps wild week by making it official with Wake Forest
PALM BEACH GARDENS − All-American wide receiver Micah Mays' wild week started with boarding a plane to Texas to compete in the U.S. Army Bowl and ended with making his commitment to Wake Forest football official. First on the four-star's Early Signing Period docket was signing his National Letter of Intent. ...
piratemedia1.com
ECU men’s basketball extends win streak over High Point University
East Carolina University men’s basketball (9-4, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) defeated High Point University (HPU) (8-4, 0-0 Big South Conference) in a 60-49 victory at Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina, at 6 p.m. on Dec. 21. Offensive struggles on both sides created difficulties for the Pirates and Panthers...
wschronicle.com
New arena football team to unveil jerseys at local bar
United Firepower is the new arena football team set to play their first game at the fairgrounds annex next spring. The team is inviting fans and Winston-Salem locals to their jersey reveal and team meet and greet on Dec. 29 at 7 p.m. at ROAR entertainment complex at 633 N. Liberty St.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Greensboro, NC
Labeled as the Gate City, Greensboro is in the heart of North Carolina within Guilford County. While most of its attractions highlight the city's natural landscape, its diverse tourism also includes historical and art-focused museums. Part of the Piedmont Triad, this city's interesting past includes the momentous Civil Rights Movement...
wschronicle.com
Honors and accolades as Chief Thompson retires from WSPD
At the end of the month Chief Catrina Thompson will officially retire from the Winston-Salem Police Department (WSPD). Thompson, a native of Detroit who has spent her entire career with the WSPD, has been nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as U.S. Marshal for the Middle District of North Carolina. To show appreciation for her 28 years of service to the WSPD and the citizens of Winston-Salem, a special ceremony was held last week at the Benton Convention Center.
Abandoned Greensboro grocery store will be temporary home of batting center
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Batting Center has big plans for the future. The community sports group will move out of its current location and make way for some serious upgrades. They secured land to build brand-new indoor and outdoor facilities in Guilford County. While those facilities are built, they will operate out of an abandoned grocery store in Greensboro.
Buena Vista Road in Winston-Salem closed due to crash
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Crashes are closing roadways in the Triad early Friday morning. According to Winston-Salem Police Department, the 2900 block of Buena Vista Road, between Kingsbury Circle and Fairmont Road is temporarily closed due to a crash. The crash has caused a power outage in the area and a crew is on-site making […]
Final Jan. 6 committee report details role of incoming High Point University law school dean Mark Martin
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – A familiar and not totally unexpected name showed up in the final report released Thursday by the congressional committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. That would be Mark Martin, former chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court and the newly appointed dean of […]
rhinotimes.com
Clark Griswold Has Nothing On High Point University President Nido Qubein
Anyone who knows High Point University President Dr. Nido Qubein knows that, whenever he does something, he goes all in. That’s the case even when it comes to Christmas because right now the university has the state’s tallest Christmas tree as well as an abundance of other Christmas decorations that are drawing people to the campus from all around.
wfmynews2.com
Lanes of US 29 reopen after crash in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Update: All lanes have reopened. All southbound lanes of US 29 are shut down due to a car crash, Greensboro police say. All traffic is being diverted to Market Street at this time. Drivers are to find alternate routes if possible. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY...
1 dead in fiery crash in Greensboro, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead following a fiery crash in Greensboro on Friday night, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Investigators say that Raulo Jacquet Sanders, 32, of Browns Summit, was traveling north on Huffine Mill Road toward Penry Road when another driver was making a left turn from Penry Road to […]
WXII 12
Greensboro police investigating car crash on Summit Avenue
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police is investigating a crash on Summit Avenue between Bangle Street and Phillips Avenue. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers said the crash involves injuries, but have not yet said who was injured nor what the cause...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem leaf collection progressing slower than usual
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — After delays in leaf collections, the city of Winston-Salem says crews are working to finish up soon. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. The city of Winston-Salem said in a release that crews are committed to making three collections...
Church Street development in Greensboro driving homeowners out
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro residents living in the North Church Street area are sharing the dangers they feel they face when they drive out of their neighborhood. When they heard the city council approved zoning for a development with up to 90 new families moving in beside the last portion of the beltway, they […]
rhinotimes.com
County Wants Results For The $10 Million Each Year it Sends To West End
A decade ago, Guilford County government reluctantly gave up a great deal of control regarding the way mental health and substance abuse services were being administered in the county. The county turned most of those duties over to Sandhills Center – a multi-county behavioral health care administrative entity run out...
WXII 12
Remembering former longtime retired WXII 12 employee who died of cancer
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — WXII 12 is remembering a former and longtime retired WXII 12 employee who lost his battle with cancer. Don Holland worked at WXII for 34 years before retiring as Chief of Photography. He helped the station transition from editing on film to videotape. Don was also instrumental in ensuring our reporters and photographers could report live in the field by helping implement new technology. He served in the U.S. Army from 1959-1962, and his Channel 12 co-workers were often entertained by his army stories.
wschronicle.com
HAWS, City of Winston-Salem break ground on Choice Neighborhoods Initiative
After more than two years of meetings, paperwork and planning, the Choice Neighborhoods Initiative took a giant step forward when representatives from the Housing Authority of Winston-Salem (HAWS) and city officials came together last week to break ground on Phase 1 of the project that is expected to bring affordable housing to areas in the city that need it most.
WXII 12
Guilford County stabbing hospitalizes 1, deputies say
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — One person is recovering after being stabbed in Guilford County, deputies say. The sheriff's office reported finding the stab victim Tuesday afternoon. They were located on Green Market Court in Greensboro. That person was transported to the hospital for further treatment. Deputies have not released...
rhinotimes.com
Now Pedestrians Can Walk Across City Lake And Not Get Wet
No longer will walkers who want to get across Koonce City Lake have to swim across. On Wednesday, Dec. 21, the City of High Point presented an early Christmas present to the people who enjoy using the park – the city finally opened the much-anticipated greenway bridge across Koonce City Lake.
Emergency official in hospital after crash on US 421 in Guilford County on the scene of a previous crash, troopers say
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An emergency official was taken to the hospital after a volunteer fire department vehicle he was in was hit on Friday on US 421 by a driver who has been charged, according to a State Highway Patrol news release. At 9:41 a.m., troopers responded to the report of a crash […]
