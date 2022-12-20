ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Cold temperatures are approaching. Here’s how to protect your pipes.

By Cole Trahan
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — With cold temperatures approaching , it’s time to think about how you’ll protect your pipes from bursting. Chris Mead, owner of bluefrog Plumbing + Drain in Columbus, shared his knowledge on the subject with WRBL.

The pipes most at risk for bursting during cold weather are exposed outside or are located in an exterior-facing wall of the house, he said. Underground pipes are safer but can still suffer the same fate.

One sign that a pipe has burst is water leakage.

“Sometimes you can hear the rushing sound of water,” Mead said.

Another sign that a pipe has burst or is frozen is seeing reduced water pressure when you turn on a faucet.

Mead said that when exposed pipes burst, they tend to cost $300 to $400 dollars to fix.

“If you have to cut drywall, there’s usually an added expense for that,” he said. “If you’ve got to dig, you know, dig out in the ground to get to it, there’s usually more expenses associated with having to dig up pipes, as well.”

So, what can you do to prevent pipes from bursting? Mead shared some tips.

He said that if your home has an attic or crawl space with pipes in it, it’s a good idea to install heat lamp bulbs there and leave them on to warm the space. Another thing you can do is leave your faucets dripping or pouring out a small stream of water.

“That way, the movement is going through the pipes, and it’s not really giving it too much of a chance to set up and freeze,” Mead said.

There is also the option of insulating pipes, which is a service offered by bluefrog Plumbing + Drain.

Another tip Mead shared is to open cabinet doors under sinks on exterior-facing walls. This way, warm air in your home can warm the pipes.

“And then, outside faucets, they make those covers, and, like, faucet socks that you can wrap,” he said.

