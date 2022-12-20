ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTWO/WAWV

‘Do Not Drive’: Chrysler, Dodge owners urged to repair vehicles following another airbag-related fatality

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y69Vu_0jpFQf1f00

(NEXSTAR) – Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is reiterating its “Do Not Drive” warning for hundreds of thousands of cars after another person died as a result of a Takata airbag exploding upon deployment in a Fiat Chrysler vehicle.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) confirmed the death Monday. It was the third death attributed to a recalled Takata airbag in a Fiat Chrysler sedan in 2022 and the fifth in total involving such airbags in any car over the past year.

Fiat Chrysler’s latest “Do Not Drive” warning concerns around 276,000 vehicles, including 2005-2010 Dodge Magnums, Chargers and Challengers, and Chrysler 300 sedans of the same model years. Owners of these vehicles are encouraged to check if their cars’ Takata airbags are included in the recall and to call 833-585-0144 to schedule tows and repairs free of charge.

Those with vehicles containing the recalled Takata airbags are also urged not to drive the cars until repairs are made. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is also offering to provide transportation to and from its service centers for affected drivers.

AAA: Dangerous driving behaviors on the rise

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had initially issued its “Do Not Drive” warning in November, after two people were killed in separate accidents involving 2010 Dodge Chargers with defective Takata airbags. The recalled airbags can deteriorate over time, the NHTSA explained, especially when exposed to high heat and humidity.

“Left unrepaired, recalled Takata air bags are increasingly dangerous as the risk of an explosion rises as vehicles age,” NHTSA Acting Administrator Ann Carlson said at the time. “Every day that passes when you don’t get a recalled airbag replaced, puts you and your family at greater risk of injury or death.”

When deployed, the recalled airbags can also send metal fragments toward the occupants of the car, resulting in situations that “can kill — and has — killed or maimed people,” the NHTSA said.

Stellantis, the parent company of Dodge and Chrysler, issued another statement following the NHTSA confirming the latest Takata-related fatality, reiterating its “Do Not Drive” warning and urging customers to get their vehicles repaired.

“We have the parts, and the service is free,” said Tom McCarthy, global head of Technical Safety and Regulatory Compliance at Stellantis, in a statement shared with Nexstar. “We will provide alternative transportation, also free, to help people get to and from our dealerships, as needed.”

As for the latest confirmed fatality, Stellantis said the vehicle owner actually inquired about a fix for the airbag issue in 2018 but declined to schedule the necessary repairs.

“We understand the holiday season is a busy time,” McCarthy said. “But nothing is more precious than family and friends who may also be exposed to danger by further delaying service which, again, is free.”

Children’s stainless steel bottles and cups recalled over lead hazard

Overall, at least 24 deaths have been linked to the defective Takata airbags over the past two decades. Tens of millions of cars from various automakers have been recalled upon discovery of the issue in the mid-2010s, effectively making it the largest automobile recall in U.S. history.

The Takata Corporation declared bankruptcy in 2017. The company was acquired by Key Safety Systems the following year, Reuters reported.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

5 things NOT to do at home during the Arctic freeze

Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.
TEXAS STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Thawing frozen pipes leads to house fire

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Marshall Fire Department responded to a house fire at 12th and Pine streets around 7 on Friday night. According to Fire Chief Paul Hoggatt, the homeowner was trying to thaw pipes when the home caught fire.
MARSHALL, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Paris, Ill. man dies from hypothermia

PARIS, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Paris, Illinois man died of hypothermia earlier this week. According to the Edgar County Coroner’s Office, first responders were called out to N. Austin Street in Paris around 6:35 a.m. Wednesday for a report of an unresponsive person. Once on scene, Paris Police and Horizon Health Ambulance workers determined it […]
PARIS, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Camping trailer destroyed in Hymera fire

HYMERA, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A camping trailer is a loss after it caught fire Thursday night. According to Hymera Fire Chief Kenny Himebrook, the call came in at approximately 8:45 p.m. Thursday night, of a fire located just north of the intersection of CR 1100 N and CR 400 E. Upon arrival, firefighters found the […]
HYMERA, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Animals perish in Vigo County barn fire

VIGO CO., Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Animals perish in a barn fire in Vigo County Friday afternoon. The Sugar Creek Fire Department went to the fire at 2550 Certain Road in West Terre Haute. According to the department, the owners were able to get several animals out of the barn, but other animals died in the […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

1 shot in Vincennes in domestic battery case

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A domestic situation ended with a victim shot in the leg and a Vincennes man arrested Thursday night. According to Vincennes Police, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Joice Street with a report that a male subject had been shot. When police arrived they found the victim with […]
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Zelensky address meets divided House GOP preparing to grab purse strings

House Republicans offered mixed reactions to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to a joint meeting of Congress, foreshadowing a bumpier road that his country will face in securing future U.S. aid once the GOP takes control of the House in a few weeks. Republican supporters of aiding Ukraine’s efforts against Russia praised Zelensky’s speech. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick […]
WASHINGTON STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Vigo County under travel advisory through Saturday

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — With wintry weather hitting the area, the Vigo County Commissioners have declared a travel advisory for the county. What is beginning as rain is expected to transition into a wintry mix before changing over to snowfall as the cold air moves in Thursday evening. In response to this, the commissioners […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Migrants flee to Lower Valley, causing concern for residents

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Local residents in El Paso are sharing their concern after seeing migrants in their neighborhoods. With the recent increase in migrants attempting to cross, road signs saying, “watch out for unexpected pedestrians” have been put up along the border highway to prevent drivers from hitting migrants. However, these road signs […]
EL PASO, TX
WTWO/WAWV

People using warming center in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A number of warming centers have opened in the Wabash Valley to give people shelter from the extreme cold. We checked in with Reach Services’ warming center at their Pathways Day Center. It’s open 24 hours through Monday, Dec. 26. It’s located at 504 S. 15th Street. Autumn Dowell is […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Jan. 6 committee releases final report

The report, which spans 845 pages, was made public three days after the committee held its final meeting and unveiled several criminal referrals targeting former President Trump. During that presentation, members voted unanimously to adopt the expansive body of work.
WTWO/WAWV

Local food bank has a change in leadership

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local food pantry that makes a difference in the lives of many in Vigo County has new leadership. Sister Joseph Fillenwarth has been the director of the Providence Food Pantry in West Terre Haute for more than 16 years. On Thursday, she handed that leadership role to sister Maureen […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy