Colorado State

19 Charming Small Towns in Colorado to Check Out

Charming downtown chalets, snow laden slopes, luxurious resorts and endless outdoor recreation draw visitors year round to small towns in Colorado!. Each with its own unique energy and lifestyle, sometimes the biggest fun can be had in the smallest of places!. More than just a ski destination, the state offers...
Colorado Ranks No. 2 in Best Places for Dog Owners

Colorado residents love their dogs — so much so, in fact, that our canine affinity shocks out-of-staters. Science backs our obsession up too. Although Colorado may not have the best dog parks, studies have consistently ranked cities like Fort Collins and Colorado Springs as "pet-friendly." So, it's not surprising...
80 cattle reportedly stolen in Colorado, brands on missing animals include SJM and TC

BACA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A reward is being offered with 80 cattle missing in Colorado. The Colorado Cattlemen’s Association shared details with the public on Friday, stating the cattle are mostly black and predominantly have blue, Y-Tex ear tags. The cows will have one of two brands: S JM (connected) or the Lazy TC connected followed by a quarter circle. Images of the brands can be viewed at the top of this article.
Check Out Light Up NoCo 2022 Winner and Highlights

And thanks to Visit Loveland, Winter Wonderlights at Chapungu Sculpture Park, Foundry Wonderlights and Loveland Light Trail, and Townsquare Media, one family has some extra cold hard cash to warm their stocking. Each year, Townsquare Media Northern Colorado and its family of radio stations seek to celebrate the lights of...
Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado

COLORADO, USA — Colorado is digging out from several inches of snow that fell overnight, accompanied by sub-zero temperatures and gusty winds. Arvada, Boulder, Broomfield, Louisville, Rocky Flats, Winter Park and Longmont all received more than six inches of new snow. The official National Weather Service (NWS) weather station...
Historic Stick-Built House in Colorado is Currently For Sale

New houses are constantly popping up across Colorado, offering modern appliances and updated architecture. However, sometimes a rare vintage gem of a property will appear for sale somewhere in the state. Buyers who purchase these older homes have the unique opportunity to bring a historic piece of real estate back to life.
Number of Indian boarding schools in Colorado grows as researchers continue investigation

Colorado was home to roughly 10 schools that assimilated Native students during the late 1800s and early 1900s, according to a new report by History Colorado. The U.S. government established the schools to forcibly dismantle the cultural identities of young Native Americans. A Department of Interior investigation released earlier this year identified five schools in Colorado. Nationwide, there were more than 400 across 37 states.
Best: Renewables move forward in Colorado; in Wyoming, not so fast

Colorado’s largest electrical utility this week announced it will begin construction of 300 miles of major new transmission next year to harvest wind from the state’s eastern plains. In Wyoming, though, a wind farm proposed 15 years ago still needs crucial permits. The difference? Land ownership, at least...
Colorado’s Casa Bonita Finally Set To Re-Open after 3 Years. So Exciting

After what feels like forever without Colorado's famous Casa Bonita, we finally know when to expect its grand re-opening. We can't wait. Formerly part of an entertainment restaurant chain, which began in Oklahoma City in 1968, the now famous Casa Bonita opened its doors in Denver, Colorado, in 1973. Through various ownership changes over the years, the Denver restaurant continued to operate until the coronavirus pandemic of 2020 forced the restaurant to close its doors. From there, Casa Bonita eventually filed for bankruptcy in April of 2021, and the future of this historic landmark looked extremely bleak. Until two fellas from "South Park, Colorado," came along to save the day.
Colorado state Rep. Adrienne Benavidez announces resignation

Colorado state Rep. Adrienne Benavidez announced on Tuesday that she will step down from her position. The move came shortly after she was elected to serve her fourth and final term. “I am proud of the work we have accomplished during my tenure in the state House. It has been...
