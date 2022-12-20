Read full article on original website
Colorado Words that Out-of-Staters Find Impossible to Pronounce
Colorado vocab can be tricky at first, but most people find they can catch on pretty quickly after a few flubs and a little help from our neighbors. Before you worry too much about how to say towns, start with the word Colorado. There are two ways to say, Colorado....
allamericanatlas.com
19 Charming Small Towns in Colorado to Check Out
Charming downtown chalets, snow laden slopes, luxurious resorts and endless outdoor recreation draw visitors year round to small towns in Colorado!. Each with its own unique energy and lifestyle, sometimes the biggest fun can be had in the smallest of places!. More than just a ski destination, the state offers...
Colorado Ranks No. 2 in Best Places for Dog Owners
Colorado residents love their dogs — so much so, in fact, that our canine affinity shocks out-of-staters. Science backs our obsession up too. Although Colorado may not have the best dog parks, studies have consistently ranked cities like Fort Collins and Colorado Springs as "pet-friendly." So, it's not surprising...
2022 Stats: This Colorado City is Home to the Most Non-Natives
The U.S. city with the most transplants for 2022 is right here in the state of Colorado. According to a report from Pro Mover Reviews, Colorado is home to two major metro cities that are ranked in the top 15 U.S. cities with the highest amount of non-natives. [Source: U.S....
KKTV
80 cattle reportedly stolen in Colorado, brands on missing animals include SJM and TC
BACA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A reward is being offered with 80 cattle missing in Colorado. The Colorado Cattlemen’s Association shared details with the public on Friday, stating the cattle are mostly black and predominantly have blue, Y-Tex ear tags. The cows will have one of two brands: S JM (connected) or the Lazy TC connected followed by a quarter circle. Images of the brands can be viewed at the top of this article.
Check Out Light Up NoCo 2022 Winner and Highlights
And thanks to Visit Loveland, Winter Wonderlights at Chapungu Sculpture Park, Foundry Wonderlights and Loveland Light Trail, and Townsquare Media, one family has some extra cold hard cash to warm their stocking. Each year, Townsquare Media Northern Colorado and its family of radio stations seek to celebrate the lights of...
Is It Illegal to Drive in Colorado Without a Front Plate?
If you have ever lived in a "one-plate state" it can be really hard to get used to putting that front plate back on your vehicle when you move to a state that required both front and rear plates. Is Colorado a "two-plate state"? What happens if you are driving...
Think you've seen a wolf in Colorado? It was probably another predator
Wolf sightings and the spotting of wolf tracks have become more common in Colorado in recent years, since a small pack traveled into the state from Wyoming in 2020. The pack were the first known wolves to call Colorado home since the species was eradicated in the 1940s. That being...
Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado
COLORADO, USA — Colorado is digging out from several inches of snow that fell overnight, accompanied by sub-zero temperatures and gusty winds. Arvada, Boulder, Broomfield, Louisville, Rocky Flats, Winter Park and Longmont all received more than six inches of new snow. The official National Weather Service (NWS) weather station...
Bull Elk Give Cyclists a Welcome Surprise in Rocky Mountain National Park
If you live in Northern Colorado, you know about Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP). As the Centennial State's second-oldest, the area is home to majestic mountains, fantastic hiking, and abundant wildlife. Among this wildlife is the elk. There are so many of these animals in the park, in fact, that...
LIVE UPDATES: Flights canceled at DIA, I-25 northbound lane closures, coldest on record since 1990
Editor's note: We're tracking developments as an arctic mass moves across the U.S., plunging communities into dangerously sub-zero conditions. 7:00 p.m.: Two northbound I-25 lanes close in Castle Rock, latest snow totals. Two right lanes on I-25 between Wilcox Street and Meadows Parkway closed due to a crash just before...
Historic Stick-Built House in Colorado is Currently For Sale
New houses are constantly popping up across Colorado, offering modern appliances and updated architecture. However, sometimes a rare vintage gem of a property will appear for sale somewhere in the state. Buyers who purchase these older homes have the unique opportunity to bring a historic piece of real estate back to life.
kunc.org
Number of Indian boarding schools in Colorado grows as researchers continue investigation
Colorado was home to roughly 10 schools that assimilated Native students during the late 1800s and early 1900s, according to a new report by History Colorado. The U.S. government established the schools to forcibly dismantle the cultural identities of young Native Americans. A Department of Interior investigation released earlier this year identified five schools in Colorado. Nationwide, there were more than 400 across 37 states.
Aspen Times
Best: Renewables move forward in Colorado; in Wyoming, not so fast
Colorado’s largest electrical utility this week announced it will begin construction of 300 miles of major new transmission next year to harvest wind from the state’s eastern plains. In Wyoming, though, a wind farm proposed 15 years ago still needs crucial permits. The difference? Land ownership, at least...
Colorado’s Casa Bonita Finally Set To Re-Open after 3 Years. So Exciting
After what feels like forever without Colorado's famous Casa Bonita, we finally know when to expect its grand re-opening. We can't wait. Formerly part of an entertainment restaurant chain, which began in Oklahoma City in 1968, the now famous Casa Bonita opened its doors in Denver, Colorado, in 1973. Through various ownership changes over the years, the Denver restaurant continued to operate until the coronavirus pandemic of 2020 forced the restaurant to close its doors. From there, Casa Bonita eventually filed for bankruptcy in April of 2021, and the future of this historic landmark looked extremely bleak. Until two fellas from "South Park, Colorado," came along to save the day.
Colorado Unearthed: Fossil Discovery Shows Evidence of Rainforest
Colorado is known for its majestic mountains, scenic valleys, sprawling prairies, and an abundance of different kinds of wildlife, including moose and elk. But millions of years ago, the land in which we live looked much different. While none of us will ever know exactly what the world looked like...
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis grants clemency for 24 people, including state trooper
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has granted clemency for 24 people, including a Colorado State Patrol trooper who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge for pointing a gun at a driver last year.
This Colorado Town Is One of the Best Coffee Cities in America
You'd be hard-pressed (pun intended) to find someone who doesn't like coffee. Some prefer it black, while others like it loaded with sugary syrups — regardless, most people can't get enough. Thursday (Sept. 29) is National Coffee Day, and Saturday (Oct. 1) is International Coffee Day, so it's the...
coloradonewsline.com
Colorado state Rep. Adrienne Benavidez announces resignation
Colorado state Rep. Adrienne Benavidez announced on Tuesday that she will step down from her position. The move came shortly after she was elected to serve her fourth and final term. “I am proud of the work we have accomplished during my tenure in the state House. It has been...
Arctic blast gels diesel, stalls semis on Colorado highways
Some trucks couldn't make it up the hill to the Eisenhower Tunnel, forcing the interstate to shut down. Other trucks broke down because of diesel gelling.
