South Carolina lands big commitment from Arkansas transfer tight end Trey Knox

Dowell Loggains is working his magic.

South Carolina landed a commitment from Arkansas transfer tight end Trey Knox on Tuesday, a former understudy of Loggains from his most recent job in Fayetteville.

Knox went to Arkansas as a four-star receiver in the Class of 2019, previously being recruited by current South Carolina receivers coach Justin Stepp. He later converted to tight end, where he evolved into a dynamic playmaker for the Razorbacks.

The Tennessee native finished his time at Arkansas with 81 catches for 892 yards and nine touchdowns over 45 appearances — including 29 starts.

South Carolina’s tight end room thinned out following the regular season as Jaheim Bell (Florida State) and Austin Stogner (Oklahoma) each elected to transfer elsewhere. The Gamecocks also lost Traevon Kenion, who stepped away from football, while Nate Adkins will exhaust his eligibility in the bowl game.

USC previously landed a commitment from Florida tight end Nick Elksis and have three-star prospects Connor Cox and Kamron Sandlin committed in its 2023 class.

Knox is the fourth transfer portal addition for South Carolina.

South Carolina 2023 transfer class

Listed with each player’s public commitment date