Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
laconiadailysun.com
Granite VNA names Brita Murch human resources director
CONCORD — Granite VNA, formerly Concord Regional VNA and Central NH VNA & Hospice, has named Brita Murch director of human resources. In this role, she will oversee team member recruitment and experience, including developing, implementing, and evaluating ongoing human resource programs and initiatives to support employee engagement and retention.
laconiadailysun.com
Beth Bissonnette: Pregnancy centers great resource for women's health, STI checks
Reading the article "Reflecting national uptick, STIs appear to be on the rise in NH" in the Dec. 15 edition of The Sun, I am moved to remind your readers of the services provided by pregnancy centers. At Aspire Women’s Center in Laconia, Haven Pregnancy Services in Plymouth and Options for Women in Rochester, testing and treatment for the most common sexually transmitted infections — chlamydia and gonorrhea — is provided. Some centers charge a small fee.
Comments / 0