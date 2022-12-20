Read full article on original website
Lakers Rumors: Top Trade Targets for LA Right Now
They have a lot of options if they want to make some win-now moves.
2-time All-Star reportedly wants trade to Los Angeles Lakers
A two-time All-Star who just signed a massive contract extension this summer reportedly is hoping for a trade to the
NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers, Knicks Interested in Magic Vet Terrence Ross?
Terrence Ross has been rumored to be on the trade block for a while. Will the Orlando Magic deal him this year?
Lakers Rumors: Likeliest Trade Scenarios for LA, According to Insider
They don't have so many tradable assets right now.
Lakers News: Darvin Ham 'Pissed Off' After Loss to Hornets
I'm sure a lot of Laker fans feel the same way.
Dodgers: Could LA Explore Signing Recently Released Former All-Star?
Southern California native Mike Moustakas has been DFA'd by the Reds, leading some to wonder if a Dodgers/Moose partnership might work.
Former All-Star Reportedly Could Be Trade Target For Shortstop-Needy Red Sox
Should the Red Sox swing a trade?
Add This Wizards Trade Rumor To The List
It was previously reported that the Wizards were interested In Jae Crowder. Here are more details on the offer.
NBA rumors: 3 new players could hit the trade market, 1 comes off
NBA rumors are heating up as the trade deadline gets closer and several struggling teams may be reconsidering who they trade and who they keep. Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report rounded up the latest NBA rumors today, with a piece that touched on several surprising players who could be working their way onto the trade market as February draws closer, along with one other player who was presumed to be available but now may be staying put.
Another Bulls star could ask for trade from team?
The Chicago Bulls already have trouble with Zach LaVine, and now it could be double. According to a report Thursday by Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, rival NBA executives believe that Bulls All-Star DeMar DeRozan could request a trade in the offseason if matters do not improve with the team. Haynes adds that DeRozan has... The post Another Bulls star could ask for trade from team? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Pacers open contract talks with rumored trade chip
The Indiana Pacers may be preparing to make a long-term deal with a player that has frequently come up in trade rumors. The Pacers have opened preliminary talks with center Myles Turner about a contract extension, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The Pacers have cap space to spare and can renegotiate Turner’s current... The post Report: Pacers open contract talks with rumored trade chip appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lakers: Could L.A. Look To Make More Minimal Roster Changes With Anthony Davis Hurt?
Davis is out for at least a bit with a foot injury.
Kuzma’s Star Status Continues To Rise
The Washington Wizards traveled to Sacramento, California to take on the Kings for the first time this season
CBS Sports
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Sidelined indefinitely
Davis will be sidelined indefinitely due to a stress injury in his right foot. Davis had recaptured his previous form early in the 2022-23 campaign, posting 27.4 points and a career-high 12.1 rebounds per game over 33.4 minutes. However, the seemingly inevitable long-term injury has struck again. Davis has played no more than 40 games in either of the last two seasons and no more than 62 in any of the previous five, and he appears slated for another lengthy absence. While Davis is sidelined, look for Thomas Bryant, who has performed well in the starting center role of late, to maintain the spot.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Arizona continues torrid start under second-year coach Tommy Lloyd
Arizona beat Morgan State 93-68 late Thursday to improve to 12-1 on the season. The 25-point victory also pushed Wildcats coach Tommy Lloyd's career-record to 45-5, which is quite literally one of the best records through 50 games there's ever been in this sport. ESPN Stats & Info posted the...
Could DeRozan be a trade candidate in 2023 offseason?
Amid an underwhelming 13-18 start to the 2022-23 season, reports of competing teams monitoring the Chicago Bulls as a potential trade partner have swirled for weeks on end. The latest submission comes from Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes, who on Thursday reported that “if matters (with the Bulls) don't improve this season, rival executives believe it could lead star guard DeMar DeRozan to request to be moved in the offseason.”
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Questionable Friday
Murray (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports. Murray was sidelined for Tuesday's game against Memphis but was a full participant during Thursday's practice session that didn't include any live portions. He'll be re-evaluated after the Nuggets' shootaround Friday, but he'll have a chance to suit up against Portland.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Eats glass in blowout win
Adams contributed six points (3-5 FG, 0-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 22 minutes during Friday's 125-100 win over Phoenix. Adams' 11 boards were his highest mark since Dec. 2, when he had 16 rebounds against the 76ers. The veteran has also been locked in defensively lately, recording at least one defensive stat in six straight games. During this stretch, he's averaging 7.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.0 steals in 24.3 minutes. His free-throw percentage on the season (31.6) remains troubling, but fantasy managers desperate for rebounds can justify rostering Adams.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Dishes game-high 12 assists
Murray registered 25 points (9-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, 12 assists and two steals across 39 minutes during Friday's 120-107 victory over the Trail Blazers. Murray scored only six points in the first half on 3-of-7 shooting from the field but made his presence felt elsewhere, dishing nine assists to go along with four rebounds and two steals. He came out firing in the second half, knocking down five of six shots for 12 points during a 35-point quarter for the Nuggets before chipping in another seven in the final period. The Denver point guard led the game with 12 dimes and now has back-to-back games with double-digit assists.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Feleipe Franks: Exits with possible concussion
Franks is questionable to return to Saturday's game versus Baltimore while being evaluated for a concussion, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. Franks has not recorded a target since Week 5 versus Tampa Bay, and he's primarily played on special teams over his 10 games this season. His absence will leave Atlanta with three available tight ends for the time being.
