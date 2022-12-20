US stocks edge higher in volatile session after Bank of Japan rattles markets with hawkish policy shift

Traders at work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell on, August 23, 1999 as Wall Street opened with strength in technology, banking, and blue chip stocks, a day before the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates slightly. In late morning trading the Dow Jones industrial average was up 97.20 points at 11,197.81. REUTERS/Peter Morgan

US stocks finished higher on Tuesday to snap a four-day slump after an unexpectedly hawkish policy move from the Bank of Japan set off a volatile session.

Japanese central bankers widened the trading range on benchmark bond yields, which allows rates to get more restrictive. The Bank of Japan since 2016 had maintained a cap on its 10-year bond yield to fight deflation.

Tuesday's surprise shift came a week after the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve raised interest rates as both continue to battle inflation.

Meanwhile, investors are also looking ahead to Friday, when fresh inflation data in the November personal consumption expenditures report will come out.

Here's where US indexes stood at the 4:00 p.m. closing bell on Tuesday:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 32,849.74, up 0.28% (92.20)

Nasdaq Composite: 10,547.11, up 0.01%

