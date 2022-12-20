ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets Insider

US stocks edge higher in volatile session after Bank of Japan rattles markets with hawkish policy shift

By Jennifer Sor
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MX1I5_0jpFOitE00
Traders at work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell on, August 23, 1999 as Wall Street opened with strength in technology, banking, and blue chip stocks, a day before the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates slightly. In late morning trading the Dow Jones industrial average was up 97.20 points at 11,197.81. REUTERS/Peter Morgan
  • US stocks rose in volatile trading on Tuesday after a hawkish policy move from the Bank of Japan.
  • Japanese central bankers widened the trading range for benchmark bond yields, allowing rates to get more restrictive.
  • Investors are also looking ahead to Friday, when fresh inflation data in the personal consumption expenditures report will come out.

US stocks finished higher on Tuesday to snap a four-day slump after an unexpectedly hawkish policy move from the Bank of Japan set off a volatile session.

Japanese central bankers widened the trading range on benchmark bond yields, which allows rates to get more restrictive. The Bank of Japan since 2016 had maintained a cap on its 10-year bond yield to fight deflation.

Tuesday's surprise shift came a week after the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve raised interest rates as both continue to battle inflation.

Meanwhile, investors are also looking ahead to Friday, when fresh inflation data in the November personal consumption expenditures report will come out.

Here's where US indexes stood at the 4:00 p.m. closing bell on Tuesday:

Here's what else is going on:

In commodities, bonds, and crypto:

  • Oil prices were mixed, with West Texas Intermediate up 1.1% to $76.02 a barrel, while Brent crude, the international benchmark, slipped 0.13% to $79.89 a barrel.
  • Gold edged 1.71% higher to $1,817.98 per ounce.
  • The 10-year yield jumped 10 basis points to 3.694%.
  • Bitcoin moved up 1.87% to $16,896.21.

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

Billionaire real estate investor Sam Zell says don't take too much comfort in declining mortgage costs, and the Fed will keep hiking rates close to 6%

The Fed will need to rate interest rates closer to 6% to meaningfully ease inflationary pressures, said legendary property investor Sam Zell. A "shocking event" was mortgage rates more than doubling this year, the billionaire told Fox Business. Zell also sees the US economy falling into a recession. There's little...
New York Post

Here’s how much US home prices will plunge in current market bubble

US home prices will likely have to decline by as much as 20% over the course of a multi-year correction before the housing sector can get back on track with historical trends, a research firm warned this week. The most recent correction cycles that occurred in the US housing market, such as a bubble in the 1990s and the sector’s implosion in the mid-2000s, took several years to conclude, DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said. In the current market, US home prices have only begun to fall in the last few months – suggesting the declines will continue for the foreseeable future. “US...
Daily Mail

Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash

Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
TheStreet

FTX, Crypto Collapse Costs Taylor Swift a Huge Payday

When cryptocurrency exchange FTX raised $400 million from investors such as Softbank, Temasek, Tiger Global, and others in January, its net worth took off. The funding lifted its value to $32 billion. By November, it was bankrupt. While FTX pumped up its reputation with big-name investors, it was also allying...
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 7 stocks will be winners in 2023

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform well next year. Stocks rose on Tuesday and ended a four-day streak of losses for the market. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform...
KUTV

Billion-dollar crypto company's founder dies 'unexpectedly' at age 30

WASHINGTON (TND) — The sudden and "unexpected" death of a billion-dollar cryptocurrency firm's co-founder is reportedly rocking the finance world. Tiantian Kullander, who was known by friends as "TT," died in his sleep on November 23, according to his Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group's website. It is...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Elon Musk, who predicted the Covid pandemic would end in April 2020, suggests Fauci should be prosecuted

In another series of Twitter posts appealing to a right-wing audience, Elon Musk has suggested calling for the prosecution of Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading immunologist and White House adviser for the Covid-19 pandemic.Musk’s latest post – “My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci” – follows a streak of messages from the world’s wealthiest person on his newly acquired platform that increasingly has amplified far-right and conspiratorial content.The early morning post – hinting at support for Covid-19 conspiracy theories while offending transgender and nonbinary people – was met approvingly by far-right members of Congress, including Marjorie Taylor Greene and Andy Biggs,...
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
New York Post

‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary says $15M payout from FTX was wiped out in crypto firm’s collapse

“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary said that FTX paid him $15 million to be the company’s spokesman but he lost nearly all of it when the crypto exchange went bust. In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, O’Leary said he put about $9.7 million of his spokesman check into crypto tokens with his FTX account, which has dropped to zero after the exchange collapsed last month.  He had $1 million tied up in FTX equity, which also is now worthless. O’Leary said the remaining $4 million from the deal went to taxation and agent fees.  “The total deal was just under $15...
AOL Corp

Thank China for plunging gasoline prices

President Biden wants Americans to know gas prices are falling fast—and he deserves the credit. The average pump price has plunged from $5 per gallon in June to around $3.25 now. Biden says it’s because he released oil from the national reserve, persuaded petrostates to produce more, and convinced oil and gas companies to lower prices.
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

96K+
Followers
15K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy