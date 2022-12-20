More than 10 Crumbl Cookies franchises are facing nearly $60,000 in fines for violating child labor laws in six states, the U.S. Department of Labor announced Tuesday. Federal investigators found children as young as 14 years old working more hours than permitted by law and in “hazardous or prohibited” positions for minors, such as operating "potentially dangerous ovens and machinery."

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO