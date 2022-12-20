Read full article on original website
Ex-Maldives leader gets 11 years for money laundering, bribe
A court in Maldives has found the former president guilty of money laundering and accepting a bribe and sentenced him to 11 years in prison
FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried to Be Released on $250 Million Bail, Will Live With His Parents
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried will be released on $250 million bail, a federal judge ruled, while he awaits trial for eight federal criminal charges related to alleged fraud at his collapsed crypto empire. Bankman-Fried was extradited from the Bahamas to Westchester County in New York on Wednesday night after days...
Jan. 6 Participant Arrested in California After Hours-Long Standoff With the FBI
A man who carried what appeared to be a hammer at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 got into a standoff Thursday with the FBI for hours before he was arrested by special agents for his role in the riot, law enforcement officials told NBC News. Eric Christie was arrested...
Crumbl Cookies' Franchises in 6 States Violated Child Labor Laws, Feds Say
More than 10 Crumbl Cookies franchises are facing nearly $60,000 in fines for violating child labor laws in six states, the U.S. Department of Labor announced Tuesday. Federal investigators found children as young as 14 years old working more hours than permitted by law and in “hazardous or prohibited” positions for minors, such as operating "potentially dangerous ovens and machinery."
Colorado considers changing its red flag law after mass shooting at nightclub
This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. A Nov. 19 shooting that killed five people and wounded 19 at a Colorado Springs nightclub has officials considering changes to strengthen Colorado's red flag law, particularly in self-declared "Second Amendment sanctuaries," where emergency petitions to remove a person's guns are filed less frequently and usually denied.
