Touted as America’s favorite pastime, Rock Springs High School senior Hudson Garner will have the chance to treat baseball as more than just a pastime at the next level. Garner, joined by his family and coaches, announced his decision to sign with the Blue Mountain Community College (BMCC) baseball team in Pendleton, Oregon. He plans to serve the team as a catcher and an outfielder.

ROCK SPRINGS, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO