sweetwaternow.com
Gerald W. Stout (July 23, 1927 – December 22, 2022)
Gerald W. Stout, 95, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022 at Sage View Care Center in Rock Springs, Wyoming with his daughters at his side. He was a long-time resident of Farson, Wyoming coming from Nebraska with his family when he was just three years old. Gerald was born July...
sweetwaternow.com
Gerald Lorenzo Smith (December 9, 1928 – December 20, 2022)
Gerald Lorenzo Smith, 94, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Green River, Wyoming for 55 years and former resident of Evanston, Wyoming. Mr. Smith was born on December 9, 1928 in Evanston, Wyoming, the...
sweetwaternow.com
James “Jim” Kruger Ellifritz (December 3, 1955 – December 18, 2022)
James “Jim” Kruger Ellifritz, 67, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, December 18, 2022. He was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for 50 years and former resident of Colorado. He died following a lengthy illness. He was born December 3, 1955 in Rifle,...
sweetwaternow.com
Teenage Green River Boy Trying to Recovery from Stroke
What started out as a typical day at school quickly turned into a day the Allred family would never forget and that would change their family forever. Joseph Allred, AKA Joe, was just a typical, healthy 13-year-old student attending Lincoln Middle School in Green River. Things appeared to be going normal on November 8 when Joe started noticing that his body was acting strange.
sweetwaternow.com
Garner Decides on Blue Mountain Community College Baseball
Touted as America’s favorite pastime, Rock Springs High School senior Hudson Garner will have the chance to treat baseball as more than just a pastime at the next level. Garner, joined by his family and coaches, announced his decision to sign with the Blue Mountain Community College (BMCC) baseball team in Pendleton, Oregon. He plans to serve the team as a catcher and an outfielder.
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater County Library System to Offer Blood Pressure Kits for Checkout
SWEETWATER COUNTY — Self-measured blood pressure monitoring kits are now available for checkout at the Sweetwater County Library System by way of a collaborative pilot project among the Wyoming Center on Aging (WyCOA) at the University of Wyoming, the Wyoming Department of Health’s Chronic Disease Prevention Program and the Sweetwater County Library System.
sweetwaternow.com
No One Was Injured, Damaged Limited in Green River Trailer Fire
GREEN RIVER — Thanks to quick action from the Green River Fire Department (GRFD), a mobile home fire was quickly extinguished leaving the trailer with only exterior damage. Around 5 p.m. on Friday, December 23, the GRFD was dispatched to a reported structure fire in Pioneer Park Trailer Court, according to a press release.
sweetwaternow.com
Surprise Gift Reminds Local Veteran of the Good in People
ROCK SPRINGS — When Ted Oswald went grocery shopping at Walmart this Wednesday he had an incredible experience that filled him with gratitude and hope. “I had an unbelievable experience. Never in my life did I expect anything like this to happen to me,” the 85-year-old Oswald told SweetwaterNOW.
sweetwaternow.com
Curative Testing Site Closing in Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS — the rock Springs curative testing site for COVID-19 will close on Wednesday, December 28, according to the Sweetwater County Community Nursing Service. Appointments will still be available on their website through December 27. Testing for COVID-19 is also available at the following locations and will remain open:
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater Memorial Hires Traveling Nurses to Meet Staffing Needs
ROCK SPRINGS — In an effort to meet the community’s needs, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County (MHSC) has been hiring traveling nurses to help out during the cold and flu season. “Similar to the nationwide trend, MHSC has been utilizing travel staff before, during, and post-pandemic. The number...
