Read full article on original website
Related
Eyewitness News
Gov. warns people to get where they need to be before potential flash freeze
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s governor urged people in the state to limit their travel before a potential flash freeze on Friday night. Gov. Ned Lamont said the state was expected to receive another burst of high winds Friday afternoon that may cause more outages on top of what happened in the morning.
Unseasonably cold temperatures for Christmas day in Connecticut
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michelle Powers says it will be a very cold Christmas Eve Day. She says the wind will continue for the days to come, making cold temperatures feel even more brutal.
News 12
BITTER BLAST: Frigid cold Christmas Eve Day with mix of sun and clouds in Connecticut
NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Scott Sincoff Saturday will be one of the coldest Christmas Eves on record. Highs will barely reach 20 and wind chills will be subzero in the morning. CHRISTMAS EVE: BITTER BLAST - Sun and clouds, breezy and frigid. Highs near 20 but feeling...
Warming center preparing for influx of people as freezing temperatures hit Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. — As the dangerous cold drops in, warming centers across Connecticut are opening for those in need. A warm place to sleep is what many people may be asking for this holiday season as temperatures stop well below freezing. “I normally get here early so I know...
Eversource responds to power outages across CT
Eversource responds to power outages across CT.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Rainy, windy conditions reported in Bristol
President of Eversource Connecticut Steve Sullivan gave an update on power outages Friday afternoon. Meteorologist Mike Slifer said that once the immediate coastal flooding threat ends, there's the possibility for a flash freeze. Here's his Friday noon forecast.
betheladvocate.com
Governor Lamont Activates Severe Cold Weather Protocol From Friday to Monday
Report by Paula Antolini, December 21, 2022, 9:48AM EDT. (HARTFORD, CT) – On 12-20-22 Governor Ned Lamont announced that based on a weather forecast indicating that Connecticut may experience below-zero wind chills over the weekend, he will be activating the state’s severe cold weather protocol beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, December 23, 2022, and remaining in effect through 12:00 p.m. on Monday, December 26, 2022. This is the first time the protocol is being enacted during the 2022-2023 winter season.
ABC6.com
Misquamicut Beach sustains heavy storm damage
WESTERLY, R.I. (WLNE) — Winds from Friday’s winter storm have left a significant mark on the coastal community of Misquamicut Beach. ABC6’s Hector Molina was on-scene talking to residents of the state beach as public service crews worked to contain the spread of sand and water. The...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Storm brings trees down onto homes in South Windsor, Manchester
President of Eversource Connecticut Steve Sullivan gave an update on power outages Friday afternoon. Meteorologist Mike Slifer said that once the immediate coastal flooding threat ends, there's the possibility for a flash freeze. Here's his Friday noon forecast.
hamlethub.com
Eversource sends storm preparedness message to Connecticut residents
Today, Eversource sent an important storm preparedness message to Connecticut residents as a significant winter storm is forecasted to impact our area tomorrow evening through early Saturday. Please read the message from Eversource regarding the forecasted storm below. We're tracking and preparing for a significant storm across New England Thursday...
Here's Latest Number Of Power Outages In CT
Although crews remain hard at work restoring power in the state, thousands of Connecticut households are still without power as a result of a pre-Christmas storm. The outages were caused by heavy wind gusts and rainfall throughout the state beginning on Thursday night, Dec. 22, which knocked over trees, branches, and power lines.
NECN
Major Flooding Up New England's Coast as Storm Brings Walloping Waves
From Connecticut up to Maine, high tides and a powerful storm surge brought coastal flooding Friday, shutting down major roads. Friday's storm was bringing a potent mix of powerful winds -- in some places reaching hurricane force -- and heavy rain. Stretches of Rhode Island's Atlantic coast were seeing heavy...
DoingItLocal
State Police Christmas Holiday Traffic Stats 12/23 -12/24
The following are the Connecticut State Police-2021 Christmas holiday traffic statistics from Friday,. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Thousands of Eversource, United Illuminating customers lose power amid storm
A storm bringing heavy rain, strong winds and coastal flooding moved into Connecticut Thursday night.
How will the oncoming storm affect driving conditions?
A winter storm is making its way across the country, and we're expecting widespread rain and strong wind gusts to be the primary local impacts late Thursday night into Friday.
News 12
Connecticut residents prepare for upcoming storm
Eversource says it is expecting potential multiday power outages from the heavy rain and high winds Thursday into Friday. The company says extra crews were brought in from out of state to prepare for the storm that could cause outages for one to three days. At Cannondale Generators in Wilton,...
NBC Connecticut
Utility Crews Continue to Work to Restore Power to Those Impacted by Pre-Holiday Storm
Work continues on restoring power all across the state after fierce storms damaged power lines. Out of state crews from Eversource are spending the Christmas holiday making sure families are able to enjoy theirs. This storm definitely did a number on our state’s power infrastructure as Eversource had a Level...
Prediction for NY winter storm snow totals range from dusting to above 2 feet: AccuWeather
As New Yorkers wait for a highly-anticipated winter storm to bear down Thursday, the impact from snow and accumulation totals are expected to vary wildly depending on location in the state. Some parts of Northern and Western New York could see between 24 and 36 inches of snow between now...
fox61.com
Connecticut State Police provide update on response to holiday storm
Tfc. Pedro Muñez with Connecticut State Police discusses the department's response to the holiday storm that brought down trees across the state.
Here’s When Massachusetts Can Expect the Next Snowfall
Winter is a fact of life here in Massachusetts. Snow is something us New Englanders look forward to especially around the holidays. Temperatures have actually for the most part been pretty mild but when they drop, they drop. Thankfully the heater in my car is like an oven. I drive Toyotas so why not right?
Comments / 0