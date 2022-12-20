Memphis football analyst Quinn Gray named head coach at Albany State

Memphis football senior offensive analyst Quinn Gray was named head coach at Albany State this week.

Gray spent this season at Memphis after serving as Alcorn State's quarterback coach from 2020-21. He was also offensive coordinator and quarterbacks at Florida A&M from 2011-14.

Prior to coaching, Gray played six seasons in the NFL at quarterback with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs as well as stints in the United Football League and NFL Europe. As a player at FAMU, he set several records and left as the school's all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns.

He was inducted in the MEAC Hall of Fame and FAMU Sports Hall of Fame in 2020.

Gray said on Twitter that he will remain on Memphis' staff through the First Responder Bowl on Dec. 27 (2:15 p.m., ESPN). Albany State said in a statement that Gray will be formally introduced in January.