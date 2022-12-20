ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany County, NY

Albany invests in assisting residents facing eviction

By Ben Mitchell
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W7CrL_0jpFHsMd00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — To assist individuals facing eviction, the Albany County Legislature has invested $160,000 in the Eviction Prevention and Intervention Collaborative program. The pilot program will work with residents whose households fall at or below 50 percent of the annual medium income.

Services will include but are not limited to, eviction defense; assistance in transitioning to new permanent housing; referrals for community partners, mediation, financial assistance, and other programs; and assistance in litigations and appeals.

“Eviction prevention and intervention efforts can help to reduce the housing crisis that has been exacerbated by the pandemic. By providing certain tenants with counsel and additional solutions, there can be an amicable solution that keeps them housed,” said Albany County Legislature Chairman Andrew Joyce.

As of November 11, there have been almost 4,000 evictions filed in Albany County in 2022. According to the Albany County Legislature, there are nearly 2,000 tenants currently at risk of eviction or one missed payment away from eviction due to “repayment agreements”.

Community Policy