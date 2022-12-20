IOG has made significant progress at Southwark with the A2 well nearing production start by mid-January, but there is still room for improvement. UK’s net zero gas and infrastructure operator, IOG, has made significant progress at Southwark with the A2 well nearing start of production by mid-January. However, commenting on the performance over the year, Rupert Newall, CEO of IOG, said that there is still room for improvement.

