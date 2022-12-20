Read full article on original website
Aussie Gov't Intervention Pauses Senex Energy's $1B Investment
The risk to future investment from the Australian Government's radical intervention in the gas market has been demonstrated, with Senex Energy pausing a $1Bn domestic gas supply expansion. — The risk to future investment from the Australian Government’s radical intervention in the gas market has been demonstrated, with Senex Energy pausing a $1 billion domestic gas supply expansion.
Aker Solutions Gets More Work In Norway With Dvalin Deal
Aker Solutions has been awarded a sizeable contract from Wintershall Dea to provide the subsea production system for the Dvalin North field. — Norwegian oilfield services company Aker Solutions has been awarded a sizeable contract from Wintershall Dea to provide the subsea production system for the Dvalin North field development, offshore Norway.
QatarEnergy To Continue Development Of Offshore Field Duo
QatarEnergy and Japan's QPD have signed a new agreement for the continued development of and production from two offshore fields. — Qatari oil and gas company QatarEnergy and Japan’s Qatar Petroleum Development Company (QPD) have signed a new agreement for the continued development of and production from two offshore fields.
Russia ready to resume gas supply to Europe via Yamal-Europe gas pipeline
Russia is prepared to resume gas supplies to Europe via the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline, which was previously stopped for political reasons, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told Russian state news agency TASS on Sunday.
Report Notes Major Permian Basin Methane Emissions Drop
Texans for Natural Gas released its annual methane emissions intensity analysis, finding the Permian Basin's rate has fallen by more than 76 percent from 2011 to 2021. — Texans for Natural Gas (TNG), a project of the Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners Association (TIPRO), released its annual methane emissions intensity analysis, finding the Permian Basin’s rate has fallen by more than 76 percent from 2011 to 2021.
New Report Reveals USA Global Flaring to Supply Ratio
The U.S. contributed six percent, or 212 billion cubic feet, to global estimated flaring volumes over the 12 months ending in June 2022, despite accounting for 24 percent of global natural gas supply in 2021. That’s according to a new Enverus Intelligence Research (EIR) report, in which EIR investigated trends...
Oil Closes at Three Week High
Oil rallied to a three-week high and clinched a second straight weekly gain after Russia warned it may cut output by as much as 700,000 barrels a day in response to sanctions on the nation’s crude. With trading volumes dwindling heading into the Christmas holiday, Russia’s threat outweighed the...
IOG Seeks Further Improvements As A2 Well Nears Production Start
IOG has made significant progress at Southwark with the A2 well nearing production start by mid-January, but there is still room for improvement. UK’s net zero gas and infrastructure operator, IOG, has made significant progress at Southwark with the A2 well nearing start of production by mid-January. However, commenting on the performance over the year, Rupert Newall, CEO of IOG, said that there is still room for improvement.
CGG And TGS Score Multi-Client Sleipner OBN Survey
CGG has teamed up with TGS to jointly perform a multi-client seismic survey in the Sleipner Area of the Norwegian Continental Shelf. CGG and TGS have jointly been selected to complete the imaging of a dense ocean bottom node (OBN) multi-client seismic survey in the Sleipner Area of the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).
Fire Detected Onboard Prelude FLNG Facility
A Shell spokesperson has confirmed to Rigzone that a fire was detected onboard the Prelude Floating Liquid Natural Gas (FLNG) facility offshore Australia. “On Wednesday 21 December at 16:25 AWST, there was a small fire detected onboard Prelude in a turbine enclosure,” the Shell spokesperson told Rigzone. “The fire...
Russia Says It May Cut Daily Oil Output by 700K Barrels
Russia may reduce its oil output by 500,000-700,000 barrels a day in early 2023 in response to the Group of Seven’s price cap on the nation’s crude exports, according to Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak. “We are ready to partially cut our production early next year,” he said...
Big Oil Investors Calling For More Aggressive Climate Targets
Investors with combined assets of $1.4 trillion have demanded the world's biggest oil companies take swifter action to cut GHG emissions. — Investors with combined assets of $1.4 trillion have demanded the world’s biggest oil companies take swifter action to cut greenhouse gas emissions. This year has seen...
New US Bill Could Halt Sale Of 140Mn Barrels Of SPR Crude
A new bipartisan spending bill could cancel the congressional mandates to sell 140Mn bbl of crude from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve over the next five years. — A new bipartisan spending bill could cancel the congressional mandates to sell 140 million barrels of crude from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve over the next five years.
Top Headlines: Calls for Iranian Forces to Close Strait of Hormuz
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Calls For Iranian Forces to Close Strait of Hormuz. Media outlets loyal to the regime called for Iranian forces to close the Strait of Hormuz in response to what it cites as foreign intervention, Dryad Global highlighted in its latest Maritime Security Threat Advisory.
