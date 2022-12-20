ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Announces $7.1 Million from Rural Infrastructure Fund for Nine Projects

This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced more than $7.1 million in awards to nine Florida communities through the Rural Infrastructure Fund (RIF) program. “These strategic investments in our rural communities are important to families and businesses in rural Florida,” said DeSantis. “Our rural communities are the backbone of our state and strengthening their infrastructure strengthens Florida as a whole.”
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

FEMA expands counties eligible for Hurricane Nicole assistance

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota and Manatee Counties have been added to list of FEMA assistance eligibility in the aftermath of Hurricane Nicole. Fifty-one additional Florida counties affected by Hurricane Nicole are now eligible for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance under the Public Assistance program. The counties are...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Shevrin Jones joins Florida council on Black males that has faced some difficulties

'He wants the best for each person he meets and will work hard to assist the Council’s mission.'. A council created by the Florida Legislature to improve conditions for Black men and boys has faced myriad of challenges but gained a new member this week: Sen. Shevrin Jones, a Black Democrat who recently joined the Biden administration for an end-of-year briefing at the White House.
FLORIDA STATE
horseandrider.com

Strangles in Three Florida Counties

Horses in three Florida counties have tested positive for strangles. In Manatee County, a 2-year-old Quarter Horse gelding tested positive after developing fever, lymphadenopathy, mucopurulent nasal discharge, and a draining abscess on November 24. The horse is quarantined. Four other cases are suspected, and 78 horses were exposed. In Marion...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
orangeandbluepress.com

When Is The Arrival Of The $450 Checks In The Mail From Florida And Who Are The Ones Receiving Them?

When Is The Arrival Of The $450 Checks In The Mail From Florida And Who Are The Ones Receiving Them?. For families in Florida, a $450 check may have been sent to your mailbox. According to the letter signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, The one-time, $450-per-child payment will help a total of 59,000 families in the state amid rising inflation. The price can be used for anything, but the state expects it to be used for back-to-school expenses or filling up at the pump.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Ag Commissioner Fried asks U.S. Department of Justice to monitor FL’s ‘broken’ prison system

Quality Journalism for Critical Times In a Twitter post and a letter to U.S.  Attorney General Merrick Garland this week, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried asked the Department of Justice “to monitor our broken system and hold our governor to account.” The concerns came at a time when the Florida Phoenix was writing a lengthy story about prison conditions at Lowell […] The post Ag Commissioner Fried asks U.S. Department of Justice to monitor FL’s ‘broken’ prison system appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Florida insurance department has lost its top three regulators

The retirements have insiders speculating about potential replacements. Another top Florida insurance regulator is out the door as a tough new lobbying ban takes effect. The state’s top life and health insurance regulator, John Reilly, is stepping down from his position as the Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) Deputy Commissioner of Life and Health and has taken a job at Oscar Health, sources close to the insurance commissioner’s office said.

