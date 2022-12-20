Read full article on original website
Related
Ron DeSantis Announces $7.1 Million from Rural Infrastructure Fund for Nine Projects
This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced more than $7.1 million in awards to nine Florida communities through the Rural Infrastructure Fund (RIF) program. “These strategic investments in our rural communities are important to families and businesses in rural Florida,” said DeSantis. “Our rural communities are the backbone of our state and strengthening their infrastructure strengthens Florida as a whole.”
Florida Gov. DeSantis Announces Over $35 Million For Community Development
Today, Governor Ron DeSantis awarded more than $35 million to 48 Florida communities through Florida Small Cities Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program for economic development, commercial and neighborhood revitalization, housing rehabilitation, and infrastructure improvements. “Making investments in our small communities helps build opportunities for
Mysuncoast.com
FEMA expands counties eligible for Hurricane Nicole assistance
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota and Manatee Counties have been added to list of FEMA assistance eligibility in the aftermath of Hurricane Nicole. Fifty-one additional Florida counties affected by Hurricane Nicole are now eligible for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance under the Public Assistance program. The counties are...
DeSantis to Make Major Changes to Property Insurance. What does It mean for Homeowners?
Property insurance has been a painful part of Florida's story. However, Florida leadership has now introduced major changes to property insurance after insurance companies fled the state earlier this year, leaving millions without proper coverage.
New Florida laws take effect in January, including from recent special session
Multiple laws take effect starting in January. WFLA.com breaks down some of the bigger ones.
Florida's lack of public health funding exposed in new state rankings
Florida is 43rd among states in public health funding, and 46th in rate of uninsured residents.
Controversial change to Florida gun laws expected to pass in coming legislative session
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.- Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida is pushing for sweeping changes to the state's gun laws, including legislation making it legal for citizens to carry firearms without a permit.
floridapolitics.com
Shevrin Jones joins Florida council on Black males that has faced some difficulties
'He wants the best for each person he meets and will work hard to assist the Council’s mission.'. A council created by the Florida Legislature to improve conditions for Black men and boys has faced myriad of challenges but gained a new member this week: Sen. Shevrin Jones, a Black Democrat who recently joined the Biden administration for an end-of-year briefing at the White House.
House Republican Division Could Leave Florida High and Dry in Congress
With Republicans having won the majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, and Texas Rep. Kevin Brady (R) announcing his retirement from the lower chamber, the chairmanship in the House Ways and Means Committee is vacant and Florida Rep. Vern Buchanan (R) could be in a position to head up the powerful position.
Florida Food Stamps Schedule for January — When You’ll Receive SNAP EBT Payments
SNAP provides support for low-income seniors, people with disabilities living on fixed incomes, and other low-income households. The Florida Department of Children and Families Office of Economic...
Florida Cities, Counties File Suits Over Opioid Epidemic
Local governments in Northwest Florida and Miami-Dade County have filed lawsuits seeking damages from the global consulting firm McKinsey & Company over its past work in helping market opioids. Eight Northwest Florida counties and four cities, stretching from Tallahassee to Pensacola, filed a lawsuit Monday
horseandrider.com
Strangles in Three Florida Counties
Horses in three Florida counties have tested positive for strangles. In Manatee County, a 2-year-old Quarter Horse gelding tested positive after developing fever, lymphadenopathy, mucopurulent nasal discharge, and a draining abscess on November 24. The horse is quarantined. Four other cases are suspected, and 78 horses were exposed. In Marion...
Most of South Florida moves past 'low' coronavirus transmission
For the first in nearly three months, most of South Florida is no longer designated "low" coronavirus transmission by the CDC, with Miam-Miami-Dade the only state "high."
orangeandbluepress.com
When Is The Arrival Of The $450 Checks In The Mail From Florida And Who Are The Ones Receiving Them?
When Is The Arrival Of The $450 Checks In The Mail From Florida And Who Are The Ones Receiving Them?. For families in Florida, a $450 check may have been sent to your mailbox. According to the letter signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, The one-time, $450-per-child payment will help a total of 59,000 families in the state amid rising inflation. The price can be used for anything, but the state expects it to be used for back-to-school expenses or filling up at the pump.
One-Time $5,000 Bonuses For Florida New Recruits
Florida joins the list of states that will give bonuses to workers. But the payment will go to one set of new frontline employees. About 600 salaries will reflect the $5,000 in extra cash.
Ag Commissioner Fried asks U.S. Department of Justice to monitor FL’s ‘broken’ prison system
Quality Journalism for Critical Times In a Twitter post and a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland this week, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried asked the Department of Justice “to monitor our broken system and hold our governor to account.” The concerns came at a time when the Florida Phoenix was writing a lengthy story about prison conditions at Lowell […] The post Ag Commissioner Fried asks U.S. Department of Justice to monitor FL’s ‘broken’ prison system appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
floridapolitics.com
Legislators look to expand hate crimes’ definition to those based on gender or gender identity
Broward delegation begins mapping out priorities for the next Session. Hate crimes are on the rise, members of the Broward County delegation learned Wednesday, but the law doesn’t recognize a category that’s becoming more common lately: Crimes based on gender or gender identity. And delegation members say they...
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis appoints ousted judge who blocked teen’s abortion to new appeals district
A legal challenge the Florida Supreme Court rejected last week also claims the Judge doesn’t even live in the district. Back in August, Hillsborough County voters gave Judge Jared Smith the heave-ho less than a year after he made headlines for denying a teen access to an abortion, citing her grades.
Disaffected Democrats turn to DeSantis over party's intolerance, wokeness: 'Feel condescended to, abandoned'
Ex-Democrats in Florida shared how they support Gov. Ron DeSantis' handling of COVID and inflation, while they rejected their party's progressive politics.
floridapolitics.com
Florida insurance department has lost its top three regulators
The retirements have insiders speculating about potential replacements. Another top Florida insurance regulator is out the door as a tough new lobbying ban takes effect. The state’s top life and health insurance regulator, John Reilly, is stepping down from his position as the Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) Deputy Commissioner of Life and Health and has taken a job at Oscar Health, sources close to the insurance commissioner’s office said.
