Wind Chill Warning issued December 20 at 11:54AM MST until December 22 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 5:20PM MST until December 24 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, Raft River Area and Lower Snake. River Plain, including all areas between Burley, Juniper, and. * WHEN…Until 8 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous. conditions could impact the evening commute and holiday travel. Slow down and use caution...
Winter Storm and Wind Chill Warnings
Wild winds at 70mph reported this morning near ID/WY state line causing whiteout and blizzard like conditions closing 26, 32, 33 ahead of a major cold front which will jam cold air into Idaho tonight and take everyone below zero for lows. We've hit highs this morning with a rain/snow...
