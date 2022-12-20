Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada charter schools continue to increase their share of K-12 public school students and enrollment declined within the state’s two urban districts, official enrollment data shows. According to the Nevada Department of Education’s official enrollment count for the 2022-23 academic year, enrollment at charter schools overseen by the State Public Charter School Authority is now […] The post Nevada charter schools continue their steady growth, make some diversity gains appeared first on Nevada Current.

NEVADA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO