Washoe County providing sandbags
Washoe County is providing sandbags for anyone in need this holiday season. Lemmon Valley, TMFR Station 440, 130 Nectar Street. Silver Knolls Volunteer Fire Station, 11525 Red Rock Road. Golden Valley Park (Hillview entrance), 7490 Hillview Drive. Washoe County Operations Yard, 3101 Longley Lane. Highland Ranch Parkway, 1 mile west...
Washoe County Sheriff's Office Detention Team donates $4,152 to Children's Cancer Foundation
(December 24, 2022) This week, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detention Response team presented a check to the Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation to help support NNCCF families. Donations were collected from the WCSO Deputies and Supervisor Associations, DRT members, and WCSO staff. The contributions added up to...
Nevada charter schools continue their steady growth, make some diversity gains
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada charter schools continue to increase their share of K-12 public school students and enrollment declined within the state’s two urban districts, official enrollment data shows. According to the Nevada Department of Education’s official enrollment count for the 2022-23 academic year, enrollment at charter schools overseen by the State Public Charter School Authority is now […] The post Nevada charter schools continue their steady growth, make some diversity gains appeared first on Nevada Current.
WCSO Catalytic Anti-Theft Program update
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office often shows footage of thieves taking catalytic converters. Some of the thefts are in the middle of a parking lot, others in the middle of the day. And there are accomplices. “They will go out and inspect the vehicle first,” says...
