Washoe County, NV

2news.com

Washoe County providing sandbags

Washoe County is providing sandbags for anyone in need this holiday season. Lemmon Valley, TMFR Station 440, 130 Nectar Street. Silver Knolls Volunteer Fire Station, 11525 Red Rock Road. Golden Valley Park (Hillview entrance), 7490 Hillview Drive. Washoe County Operations Yard, 3101 Longley Lane. Highland Ranch Parkway, 1 mile west...
Nevada Current

Nevada charter schools continue their steady growth, make some diversity gains

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada charter schools continue to increase their share of K-12 public school students and enrollment declined within the state’s two urban districts, official enrollment data shows. According to the Nevada Department of Education’s official enrollment count for the 2022-23 academic year, enrollment at charter schools overseen by the State Public Charter School Authority is now […] The post Nevada charter schools continue their steady growth, make some diversity gains appeared first on Nevada Current.
KOLO TV Reno

WCSO Catalytic Anti-Theft Program update

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office often shows footage of thieves taking catalytic converters. Some of the thefts are in the middle of a parking lot, others in the middle of the day. And there are accomplices. “They will go out and inspect the vehicle first,” says...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV

