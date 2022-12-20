Read full article on original website
New head coach and 5 signees highlight Weber State's early signing day
OGDEN — It's not often that a team has an introductory press conference for its new head coach on the same day that the early signing period for high school recruits opens. That's what happened on Wednesday as Weber State officially introduced Mickey Mental as the team's new head coach and received signed letters of intent from some five new players.
BYU Basketball Questions Answered In Win Against Weber State
PROVO, Utah – The BYU basketball team narrowly held on to defeat the Weber State Wildcats 63-57. Let’s answer some questions regarding another Cougar in-state victory. It truly was a team win with four players scoring at least eight points. However, I thought Fousseyni Traore, who led BYU...
How to watch BYU Basketball vs. Weber State
BYU Basketball has its last game of non-conference play on Thursday night at the Marriott Center. The Big Sky’s Weber State Wildcats will be visiting. The BYU Cougars are now 9-5 overall and 6-1 at home after defeating Lindenwood on Tuesday. The final score of that game was 90-61.
How a former BYU football player saved the life of Utah basketball's Kenny Gardner
SALT LAKE CITY — He was a three-time, all-conference player for the University of Utah, and a star in France. But Kenny Gardner's story is much more than basketball. "I was very, very sick; I was dying," Gardner said. That was in 2013 when Kenny was 65 years old....
SMU edges Utah State 77-74 in Diamond Head Classic semis
HONOLULU — Zhuric Phelps scored 19 points and Zach Nutall hit a big 3-pointer in the final minute to send SMU to a 77-74 victory over Utah State in the semifinals of the Diamond Head Classic on Friday night. Phelps added eight rebounds and four assists for the Mustangs...
Rose Bowl Pick: Penn State vs Utah Betting, Odds, Trends
The Utah Utes return to the Rose Bowl for the second straight year looking to pick up a victory against the Penn State Nittany Lions. The Utes were 10-3 straight up and 8-3-1 against the spread this season. That included a 47-24 win over USC as 2.5-point underdogs in the Pac-12 Championship Game. In their last seven games Utah is 6-1 SU and 4-3 ATS.
Ashworth scores 17 as Utah State knocks off Seattle U 84-56
HONOLULU — Steven Ashworth scored 17 points to help Utah State defeat Seattle University 84-56 on Thursday night. Ashworth had four steals for the Aggies (10-1). Daniel Akin scored 15 points while shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line, and added eight rebounds. Sean Bairstow recorded 13 points and finished 5 of 10 from the field.
Former Utah Utes cornerback Malone Mataele is transferring to an in-state school
A rising senior, Malone Mataele spent four years at the University of Utah, but has transferred to the Utah State Aggies.
Utah Football’s Early Signing Day Tracker 12/21/22
SALT LAKE CITY- There is nothing quite like the rush of college football signing day. Making it closer to Christmas adds a whole new element that makes it feel, well, like Christmas. Early Signing Day for college football officially opens on December 21, 2022, and the Utes have done a really good job of closing the deal on some big names that will likely make the 2023 signing class Utah football’s best ever. We will do our best to keep up with all the action throughout the day giving you a place to track who has signed, who is yet to sign, and who will sign come February.
Climate projections: What's in store for Utah this winter?
SALT LAKE CITY — Wednesday marks the official start of winter, though it certainly has already felt like winter the past few weeks in Utah. Salt Lake City, to give a valley example, has collected nearly 21 inches of snow this December — 8.7 inches above normal for the whole month. As for the mountains, Utah's statewide snowpack remains at 131% of normal for this point in the snow collection season — and there's more snow on the way in northern Utah this week.
Utah shop ranked among nation’s best for hot chocolate
Salt Lake City's Hatch Family Chocolates was named one of the 'Top 20 Places for Hot Chocolate' in the United States. Hatch Family Chocolates ranked number 17 in a new ranking made by Yelp, a popular online source for restaurants and business reviews. The ranking focused on favorited locations serving hot chocolate across the nation and Hatch Family Chocolates was the only Utah business to make the list.
Logan Canyon closed above Beaver Mountain as avalanche threats rise
LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) — As winter weather conditions worsen across Northern Utah Wednesday and Thursday, officials have closed off Logan Canyon above Beaver Mountain. That news comes as the Utah Avalanche Center (UAC) in Logan issued an avalanche warning this morning. “Heavy snow and extensive drifting will create HIGH...
4,000 customers without power in Utah County
SALT LAKE CITY — Rocky Mountain Power said it is working to restore electricity to 4,080 customers in Utah County. The power company said the outage affects Orem, American Fork, Vineyard, and Lindon. A tweet said the company expects to get service up and running by 9:30 p.m. It’s...
Avalanche warning issued in Logan
LOGAN — The Utah Avalanche Center in Logan issued an avalanche warning Thursday morning. The center says there is high danger of avalanche on drifted upper- and mid-elevation slopes, especially in the Northern Bear River Range. Other drifted slopes, including at lower elevations, are still in considerable danger of avalanche.
Peter Sinks, the coldest place in Utah holds record for second coldest temperature in the lower 48
UTAH — At 8,164 feet in the Bear River Range in Northern Utah lies Peter Sinks, a limestone sinkhole comprised of two depressions around two miles long and a half-mile […]
After her cousin was killed by an ex, Utah’s Lt. Gov. says Utah must take action on domestic violence
SANDY, Utah – Cemetery visits conjure up grief and frustration for the Mayne family. “It’s nice to visit here, but it kind of feels bad to go home, like we’re leaving her here,” said Amos Mayne. The family struggles to understand how their daughter and sister...
After cousin's death, Utah's lieutenant governor says state must take action on domestic violence
SANDY — Cemetery visits conjure up grief and frustration for the Mayne family. "It's nice to visit here, but it kind of feels bad to go home, like we're leaving her here," said Amos Mayne. The family struggles to understand how their daughter and sister died from domestic violence,...
Salt Lake City violin virtuoso wins nationwide competition
A 17-year-old violin virtuoso from Salt Lake City is making headlines after recently winning an international music competition. Taking top prize at the Ronald Sachs International Music Competition in North Carolina, Ezekiel Sokoloff, who goes by Zeke, beat out older students all across the nation. Many of his competitors are students at some of the top music academies across the United States.
Audit into SLC School District cites FOX 13 investigation
The Utah Office of the Legislative Auditor General has released a 78-page audit into the Salt Lake City School District.
