ksl.com

New head coach and 5 signees highlight Weber State's early signing day

OGDEN — It's not often that a team has an introductory press conference for its new head coach on the same day that the early signing period for high school recruits opens. That's what happened on Wednesday as Weber State officially introduced Mickey Mental as the team's new head coach and received signed letters of intent from some five new players.
OGDEN, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Basketball Questions Answered In Win Against Weber State

PROVO, Utah – The BYU basketball team narrowly held on to defeat the Weber State Wildcats 63-57. Let’s answer some questions regarding another Cougar in-state victory. It truly was a team win with four players scoring at least eight points. However, I thought Fousseyni Traore, who led BYU...
PROVO, UT
vanquishthefoe.com

How to watch BYU Basketball vs. Weber State

BYU Basketball has its last game of non-conference play on Thursday night at the Marriott Center. The Big Sky’s Weber State Wildcats will be visiting. The BYU Cougars are now 9-5 overall and 6-1 at home after defeating Lindenwood on Tuesday. The final score of that game was 90-61.
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

SMU edges Utah State 77-74 in Diamond Head Classic semis

HONOLULU — Zhuric Phelps scored 19 points and Zach Nutall hit a big 3-pointer in the final minute to send SMU to a 77-74 victory over Utah State in the semifinals of the Diamond Head Classic on Friday night. Phelps added eight rebounds and four assists for the Mustangs...
LOGAN, UT
National football post

Rose Bowl Pick: Penn State vs Utah Betting, Odds, Trends

The Utah Utes return to the Rose Bowl for the second straight year looking to pick up a victory against the Penn State Nittany Lions. The Utes were 10-3 straight up and 8-3-1 against the spread this season. That included a 47-24 win over USC as 2.5-point underdogs in the Pac-12 Championship Game. In their last seven games Utah is 6-1 SU and 4-3 ATS.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Ashworth scores 17 as Utah State knocks off Seattle U 84-56

HONOLULU — Steven Ashworth scored 17 points to help Utah State defeat Seattle University 84-56 on Thursday night. Ashworth had four steals for the Aggies (10-1). Daniel Akin scored 15 points while shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line, and added eight rebounds. Sean Bairstow recorded 13 points and finished 5 of 10 from the field.
LOGAN, UT
kslsports.com

Utah Football’s Early Signing Day Tracker 12/21/22

SALT LAKE CITY- There is nothing quite like the rush of college football signing day. Making it closer to Christmas adds a whole new element that makes it feel, well, like Christmas. Early Signing Day for college football officially opens on December 21, 2022, and the Utes have done a really good job of closing the deal on some big names that will likely make the 2023 signing class Utah football’s best ever. We will do our best to keep up with all the action throughout the day giving you a place to track who has signed, who is yet to sign, and who will sign come February.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Climate projections: What's in store for Utah this winter?

SALT LAKE CITY — Wednesday marks the official start of winter, though it certainly has already felt like winter the past few weeks in Utah. Salt Lake City, to give a valley example, has collected nearly 21 inches of snow this December — 8.7 inches above normal for the whole month. As for the mountains, Utah's statewide snowpack remains at 131% of normal for this point in the snow collection season — and there's more snow on the way in northern Utah this week.
UTAH STATE
upr.org

Utah shop ranked among nation’s best for hot chocolate

Salt Lake City's Hatch Family Chocolates was named one of the 'Top 20 Places for Hot Chocolate' in the United States. Hatch Family Chocolates ranked number 17 in a new ranking made by Yelp, a popular online source for restaurants and business reviews. The ranking focused on favorited locations serving hot chocolate across the nation and Hatch Family Chocolates was the only Utah business to make the list.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Logan Canyon closed above Beaver Mountain as avalanche threats rise

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) — As winter weather conditions worsen across Northern Utah Wednesday and Thursday, officials have closed off Logan Canyon above Beaver Mountain. That news comes as the Utah Avalanche Center (UAC) in Logan issued an avalanche warning this morning. “Heavy snow and extensive drifting will create HIGH...
LOGAN, UT
KSLTV

4,000 customers without power in Utah County

SALT LAKE CITY — Rocky Mountain Power said it is working to restore electricity to 4,080 customers in Utah County. The power company said the outage affects Orem, American Fork, Vineyard, and Lindon. A tweet said the company expects to get service up and running by 9:30 p.m. It’s...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Avalanche warning issued in Logan

LOGAN — The Utah Avalanche Center in Logan issued an avalanche warning Thursday morning. The center says there is high danger of avalanche on drifted upper- and mid-elevation slopes, especially in the Northern Bear River Range. Other drifted slopes, including at lower elevations, are still in considerable danger of avalanche.
LOGAN, UT
upr.org

Salt Lake City violin virtuoso wins nationwide competition

A 17-year-old violin virtuoso from Salt Lake City is making headlines after recently winning an international music competition. Taking top prize at the Ronald Sachs International Music Competition in North Carolina, Ezekiel Sokoloff, who goes by Zeke, beat out older students all across the nation. Many of his competitors are students at some of the top music academies across the United States.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

