4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'Zack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
4 Great Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
KUTV
Try Won Won Kitchen at Trolley Square
KUTV — Won Won Kitchen at Trolley Square is a delicious new restaurant. Kari spoke to Mandy McKenna about some of the tasty items on the menu. Also, Friday is your last chance to enter to win a prize in our KUTV 12 Days Of Christmas Giveaway. Today we are giving away $200 to Won Won Kitchen OR you can enter to win our grand prize, which is all 12 gifts!
ksl.com
ER nurse makes patients smile with over 150 designs painted onto his mohawk
MURRAY — An emergency room nurse at Intermountain Medical Center is using his funky hairdos to make his patients smile. Nurse Thomas "Zach" Zacharias said when the pandemic first hit, his children looked for a way to pass the time. They decided to shave dad's head into a mohawk and paint it.
kslnewsradio.com
At a vigil to remember those who died homeless in Utah, talk of the future
SALT LAKE CITY — A candlelight vigil was held on Dec. 21 to remember the 152 homeless people who died in Utah this year. It was held in Pioneer Park in downtown Salt Lake City. During the vigil, all 152 names were read aloud. Some people spoke about those...
Climate projections: What's in store for Utah this winter?
Is Utah still in a drought? Gov. Spencer Cox reminded Utahns last week that coming months play a vital role in the snow collection season, and that Utah has a “long way to go” before the winter is considered a success. A normal or above-normal snowpack won’t solve Utah’s ongoing drought situation, but it is considered an important step.
ksl.com
Missing endangered man found unharmed
SOUTH SALT LAKE — A man considered missing and endangered in South Salt Lake has been found safe, police say. Luis Cruz, 18, was last seen in South Salt Lake around 6 a.m. Thursday, police said in a Facebook post Friday morning. Police asked for anyone with information about his location to contact them.
Fundraiser for homeless youth sells overnight stays at park benches, shanties
The listings on Airbnb bill them as "cute shanty by the Jordan River" or "coveted SLC overpass location." There's even one describing itself as a "1 bed in downtown Salt Lake"
upr.org
Salt Lake City violin virtuoso wins nationwide competition
A 17-year-old violin virtuoso from Salt Lake City is making headlines after recently winning an international music competition. Taking top prize at the Ronald Sachs International Music Competition in North Carolina, Ezekiel Sokoloff, who goes by Zeke, beat out older students all across the nation. Many of his competitors are students at some of the top music academies across the United States.
Local animal shelter urges community to foster pets over Christmas break
Best Friends Lifesaving Center in Salt Lake City is urging the community to shelter an animal in need over the Christmas holiday until Monday, Dec. 26.
ABC 4
FOUND: Missing ‘endangered’ teen found in Salt Lake City
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – South Salt Lake City Police said in an update the missing teen has been located in Salt Lake City. He is reportedly unharmed. ORIGINAL STORY: Police searching for missing ‘endangered’ teenager. Friday, December 23 // 8:00 a.m. SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah...
Utah mom spreads holiday cheer in local hospital's newborn ICU
After her son spent 76 days and Christmas last year in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), a Utah mom wants to spread hope and joy for families who are in the same spot this year.
Utah mom given $500, pays it forward to local homeless shelter
Sierra Sandoval was at the Layton Walmart on Monday with her four-year-old son and her six-month-old baby daughter.
Homeless resource centers bring early Christmas to Salt Lake’s unsheltered
Resource centers for the unsheltered brought Christmas early this year, serving meals, warm clothing, free haircuts, and more.
kslnewsradio.com
Drivers in Utah County have rough morning drive
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Less than a 1/16 of an inch of snow caused more than two dozen accidents on a mile-and-a-half stretch of southbound I-15 leaving Orem to Center Street in Provo Friday morning. Several crashes involved multiple vehicles which blocked more than half the freeway, with cars...
ABC 4
Tamales for Christmas? Here’s where you can find Salt Lake valley’s best for your holiday
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — If Christmas is about traditions, then this is a Latin American tradition we can all get behind. We’re talking tamales. We tackled all the popular spots around Salt Lake valley to show you what makes them so special, and how you can get them just in time for Christmas — or at least their ingredients.
kjzz.com
Vigil remembers 159 homeless people who died in Utah during 2022
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — 159 homeless people have died in the past year--and at least five of them froze to death. A previously scheduled vigil to remember homeless people who perished took on new urgency Wednesday night at Pioneer Park. "There's no reason for people to be freezing...
KSLTV
Kaysville firefighter out $19,000 after he was sold stolen piece of equipment
LAYTON, Utah — A Kaysville firefighter is down $19,000 after he was sold a stolen skid steer and returned it to its owner. Kacey Adams lives in Layton, Utah, working for the Kaysville Fire Department. He does construction work as a side job to bring in more income to help support his family and has been searching for a skid steer for some time.
kuer.org
Utah County has no homeless shelter, so the community helps fill the gap
Winter in Utah brings a mix of snow, ice and frigid temperatures. Heading into the holiday weekend, the National Weather Service forecasted dangerously cold conditions for Northern Utah and Southwest Wyoming, with lows between 0 and 20 degrees. That's why Justin Banks, lead pastor at the Genesis Project in Provo,...
Gephardt Daily
Police: Man claimed to have vials of viruses in pocket during Salt Lake County bank robberies
MILLCREEK, Utah, Dec. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have arrested a 38-year-old man who allegedly gave bank tellers a note saying he “worked in a lab” and had “two vials with viral viruses” in his pocket during three Salt Lake County robberies. Murphy James...
ksl.com
Rep. Adam Robertson resigns from Utah Legislature
PROVO — Rep. Adam Robertson, R-Provo, is stepping down from the Utah Legislature weeks before the 2023 legislative session starts on Jan. 17. Robertson was reelected for another two-year term in November after running unopposed to represent House District 60. The Utah County Republican Party announced Wednesday night that it had received Robertson's resignation.
