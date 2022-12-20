ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

KUTV

Try Won Won Kitchen at Trolley Square

KUTV — Won Won Kitchen at Trolley Square is a delicious new restaurant. Kari spoke to Mandy McKenna about some of the tasty items on the menu. Also, Friday is your last chance to enter to win a prize in our KUTV 12 Days Of Christmas Giveaway. Today we are giving away $200 to Won Won Kitchen OR you can enter to win our grand prize, which is all 12 gifts!
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Deseret News

Climate projections: What's in store for Utah this winter?

Is Utah still in a drought? Gov. Spencer Cox reminded Utahns last week that coming months play a vital role in the snow collection season, and that Utah has a “long way to go” before the winter is considered a success. A normal or above-normal snowpack won’t solve Utah’s ongoing drought situation, but it is considered an important step.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Missing endangered man found unharmed

SOUTH SALT LAKE — A man considered missing and endangered in South Salt Lake has been found safe, police say. Luis Cruz, 18, was last seen in South Salt Lake around 6 a.m. Thursday, police said in a Facebook post Friday morning. Police asked for anyone with information about his location to contact them.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
upr.org

Salt Lake City violin virtuoso wins nationwide competition

A 17-year-old violin virtuoso from Salt Lake City is making headlines after recently winning an international music competition. Taking top prize at the Ronald Sachs International Music Competition in North Carolina, Ezekiel Sokoloff, who goes by Zeke, beat out older students all across the nation. Many of his competitors are students at some of the top music academies across the United States.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

FOUND: Missing ‘endangered’ teen found in Salt Lake City

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – South Salt Lake City Police said in an update the missing teen has been located in Salt Lake City. He is reportedly unharmed. ORIGINAL STORY: Police searching for missing ‘endangered’ teenager. Friday, December 23 // 8:00 a.m. SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Drivers in Utah County have rough morning drive

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Less than a 1/16 of an inch of snow caused more than two dozen accidents on a mile-and-a-half stretch of southbound I-15 leaving Orem to Center Street in Provo Friday morning. Several crashes involved multiple vehicles which blocked more than half the freeway, with cars...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Kaysville firefighter out $19,000 after he was sold stolen piece of equipment

LAYTON, Utah — A Kaysville firefighter is down $19,000 after he was sold a stolen skid steer and returned it to its owner. Kacey Adams lives in Layton, Utah, working for the Kaysville Fire Department. He does construction work as a side job to bring in more income to help support his family and has been searching for a skid steer for some time.
KAYSVILLE, UT
ksl.com

Rep. Adam Robertson resigns from Utah Legislature

PROVO — Rep. Adam Robertson, R-Provo, is stepping down from the Utah Legislature weeks before the 2023 legislative session starts on Jan. 17. Robertson was reelected for another two-year term in November after running unopposed to represent House District 60. The Utah County Republican Party announced Wednesday night that it had received Robertson's resignation.
UTAH STATE

